The view from the dining room at Scala in Dominical. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Years ago, well before the pandemic, I wrote about the early beginnings of a movement in Costa Rican gastronomy. Then, the chef José Gonzalez, had returned from years in France to open a restaurant in San José called Al Mercat, relying heavily on the produce supplied by his family’s farm on the outskirts of the city. He spent a few years trying to serve a tasting menu but gradually realized he could better serve his clientele with more casual food.

“I wanted to show Costa Ricans they could eat Costa Rican food,” he told me. “So why am I going to serve them some fucking shit they don’t know what it is?”

Costa Rica has always had this strange dichotomy when it came to dining out. It has the sodas, the simple, typical restaurants that rely mostly on local produce from the country’s network of small farmers and fishermen. Then there is everything else. The tourist and expat restaurants, not to mention the chain restaurants appearing in increasing numbers, that show no connection to local foods. They have the same jumbled menus with salmon, burgers and burritos made up of a high percentage of imported ingredients. There are beach towns like Santa Teresa, located in the blue zone of Nicoya, where, at least for the past decade, a motivated and moneyed healthy living crowd focused on yoga and surfing has eaten very little from within that blue zone. You were more likely to find açaí from Brazil and matcha from Japan than squash, black beans and the purplish maíz pujagua. The three sisters just weren’t sexy enough, apparently.

After driving around the country for a few weeks in June, I felt, for the first time, that the ends were starting to meet. That the distance between the sodas and regional recipes like arroz de maíz with modern restaurants is not as vast as it was before. Rather than a centralized movement in San José, there are cooks working directly with local producers and showcasing their ingredients everywhere in the country, creating small nuclei of culinary information that are quietly expanding. Instead of trying to win awards and gain international recognition, each is more focused on building community and creating something that makes sense for their surroundings and maintaining a healthy quality of life.

Yuca in the style of RLT Cuisine in Playa Potrero. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

In Playa Potrero, in the north of Guanacaste, Gilberto Briceño, a young chef that spent time in top restaurants around Europe and South America like Faviken and Boragó, has created an adaptable concept he calls RLT Cuisine, or The Road Less Traveled Cuisine. It’s not a restaurant and hard to define because it’s really not any one thing. It’s pizza pop-ups, private chef services, cooking classes, a Tik-tok channel, a future farm and anything else he and his growing team decide to put together. At the 4-seat tasting menus inside their food lab, the only brick and mortar aspect of this experiment, I ate 10-courses inspired by Briceño’s travels in Costa Rica and beyond, sourced from local farming communities and fishermen, that were as innovative as any restaurant in the country.

Crunchy culantro coyote with tuna tartar and chiles at Huacas in Nosara. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

To the south, in the jungle covered hills above Nosara at Huacas, Paulo Valerios is creating menus straight into the blue zone concept rather than around it. His menu is built on what communities have always eaten here, like maíz pujagua, culantro coyote, a tiny green vegetable called tacaco and spicy ají congo chiles. Everything is served on pottery from the Chorotega village of Guatil, like his cross between arroz de maíz and paella.

Crudo in San José. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

In San José, Pablo Bonilla continues to expand his work with ancestral Costa Rican foods at Sikwa, one of the first restaurants in the country to gain significant international recognition for his work with indigenous communities like the Boruca and the Bribri. Recently, he added Crudo, a cocktail driven izakaya with small plates driven by Puntarenas seafoods like oysters and tiraditos are made with a cas-infused leche de tigre. Down the street at Isolina, set in a the historic home of the Escalante family, Argentine chef Luciano Lofeudo is making creative, unpretentious food like arracacha hash browns with coconut foam and lamb alfajors with radish jam alongside a progressive wine and cocktail list.

100-day dry aged beef at Conservatorium in Ciudad Colón. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

West of San José, beyond the suburbs in the hills of Ciudad Colón near Santa Ana, Henry Quesada opened Conservatorium, a sort of Costa Rican asador where he is concocting some wild experiments with dry aging, fermentation and distilling. To get better quality from national beef, he’s letting it sit in the chamber for 100 days in some cases, though is careful not to over-age for the sake of hype. His dishes show restraint, aiming to extract as much flavor from a few ingredients at a time, like the pipa tiradito with a vegetable leche de tigre and lacto-fermented melon balls. A sophisticated, high end tasting menu is coming soon and will almost certainly be unlike anything the country has yet to see.

Broken down yellow tail tuna at Contramarea in Uvita. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

In Uvita, a rapidly developing beach community along the south coast, has the opportunity to build a foundation where those in Guanacaste have failed. Marlon Acuña Mora has created several concepts here, including the sleek Costa Rican- Mediterranean restaurant Scala in the hills of Dominical, a café and gourmet market called Sibu and Contramarea, a raw seafood restaurant in a food hall closer to the beach where he and his team break down whole tuna and other locally caught fish for ceviches and tiraditos that he serves with drinks like agua de sapo. A few dusty streets away, Argentine Canadian expat Sebastian Gallucci’s restaurant and pizzeria Seba’s is attracting a lot of attention for its sustainable sourcing, such as the burrata from an area producer and other ingredients from his own 45-acre farm.

Everywhere you go, someone is asking questions. Near the Arenal volcano Saul Umana is reimagining the menus at the Tabacón Thermal Resort with items like peach palm ceviches and original cocktails infused with native herbs. Former San José bakery Manos en la Masa has relaunched as a stall in Pérez Zeledón’s Feria del Productor Generaleño. A conversation around Costa Rican food and what it should look like and where the ingredients should come from is happening.

Cured trout with avocado, black garlic and broccoli flower at Al Mercat Dota. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Then there is Gonzalez, who briefly moved Al Mercat to the family farm and eventually to the highlands of Dota, where it now stays. It’s still an off the radar environment in the country, as far from the resorts on the coast as you can get. It’s a mix of high-altitude wetlands called páramo and rainforest that hide patches of rainforest and even the country’s only winery. Attached to the Cedrela Eco Lodge, where I hiked its misty trails for hours amidst monkeys and coffee plants before dinner, Al Mercat Dota’s dining room is set in a log cabin where dogs lounge near the entryway. There are no gimmicks or unattainable expectations. Just healthy, fresh food from the best ingredients around, prepared well, surrounded by some of the planet’s finest nature and it feels like things are finally in the right place.