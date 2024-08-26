The Cellarette

It was already there

when I moved in,

an old farmhouse

in the country.

When you slide a wooden door

it reveals itself, carved

out of the wall,

under the stairs.

I don’t know if I

found it

or it

found me.



There are small,

black tiles,

with an iridescent glow,

and a single light,

that shines down

on a copper sink

that hasn’t been used much,

so it sputters

a little

before a thin stream

of water comes out.

Inside are bottles,

new and old:

amaro from Piemonte,

rum from El Salvador,

whiskey from Japan,

piscos from 5 different grapes,

mezcales with funny names,

like “No Le Digas A Papá”

bought from the old

men with their hats

that made them.

There’s gum syrup

and grenadine,

viche from a still

on the wild

coast of Colombia,

bitters of rhubarb

and orange,

Polish Krupnik left by

a friend

from long ago.

The bottle is dusty

but the liquor is clean.

There are homemade liqueurs,

in glass jars

from wild cherries

and black walnuts still green.

A tincture of ghost pipes

because where else do you put it?

A cachaCa from the Amazon

infused with a jungle herb.

One sip makes your

tongue numb

and lips tingle.

What should I do with it all?