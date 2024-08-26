The Cellarette
A poem about my liquor cabinet.
The Cellarette
It was already there
when I moved in,
an old farmhouse
in the country.
When you slide a wooden door
it reveals itself, carved
out of the wall,
under the stairs.
I don’t know if I
found it
or it
found me.
There are small,
black tiles,
with an iridescent glow,
and a single light,
that shines down
on a copper sink
that hasn’t been used much,
so it sputters
a little
before a thin stream
of water comes out.
Inside are bottles,
new and old:
amaro from Piemonte,
rum from El Salvador,
whiskey from Japan,
piscos from 5 different grapes,
mezcales with funny names,
like “No Le Digas A Papá”
bought from the old
men with their hats
that made them.
There’s gum syrup
and grenadine,
viche from a still
on the wild
coast of Colombia,
bitters of rhubarb
and orange,
Polish Krupnik left by
a friend
from long ago.
The bottle is dusty
but the liquor is clean.
There are homemade liqueurs,
in glass jars
from wild cherries
and black walnuts still green.
A tincture of ghost pipes
because where else do you put it?
A cachaCa from the Amazon
infused with a jungle herb.
One sip makes your
tongue numb
and lips tingle.
What should I do with it all?