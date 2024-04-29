“The Bobcat.” Illustration: Nicholas Gill.

About a week ago I was with my son, about five minutes away from our house, which is to the north of New York City, driving on a road with thick forest cover on both sides. The weather had been getting warmer and new growth of leaves and flowers was appearing seemingly by the hour, as if it was erupting out of the branches. I collected ramp leaves (just the leaves, one per plant) earlier in the day and I was on the lookout for the season’s first mushrooms. As I drove, the sun was setting, and the light was cutting through the trees in an almost mystical, dream-like way. I was admiring how vibrant the forest seemed as I drove and just then, a wild turkey appeared, alone, in the road. I slowed down and we watched as it passed. It scurried by and thunderously flapped its wings, leaping in the air and flying for about 50 feet into the woods. This is the moment I realized turkeys could fly.

We kept driving and within a minute or two, the road curved and moved downhill, and as the view opened up I saw a shaggy, grey-brown creature shuffling across the road. My mouth was agape. It was a bobcat. I have never seen one in my entire life and I was not expecting it on the road I take to the grocery store a few times a week. We stopped the car and crept out, then peaked over the small stone wall it hopped over. It was there, about 20 feet away, sitting on a log. I could see its tufted ears and long whiskers clearly and its wild, piercing eyes stared right at mine. We were locked in a gaze for what seemed like eternity, but was likely only a second or two. It then turned and leapt through a thick patch of bamboo that was growing there, near the entrance to a Zen monastery (I’m not making this up). I got back in the car, feeling euphoric, and within another minute, as if to remind me that this was all really happening, two deer were standing in the road.

There have only been a few times in my life I can think of where this sort of vivid connection with the natural world occurred, at least so quickly and dramatically. Once, I was rafting for a couple of weeks through the Río Plátano Biosphere Reserve in La Mosquitia in Honduras. It was a beautiful, sunny morning with rainforest all around and the cool river providing relief from the blazing sun overhead. There was a rustling and I turned to see a giant anteater running up a bent over palm trunk. Minutes later, on the same side of the river, the head of a large tapir stuck out of the water. Surprised by seeing the brightly colored raft he stared for a moment and then clumsily jumped up the riverbank, rushing out of sight. Like my experience on the road, it was an intense chain of events that left little time to process but left my body numb.

There were a few other experiences in nature like this that come to mind. In Iceland. In the Amazon. They have been rare and unexpected, shaping my understanding of the world as much as a great novel or film. A reminder that the world is much bigger than me.

After I saw the bobcat, I stared wondering if there was a word for these kinds of interactions with nature. There’s biophilia, a term popularized by psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in the 1960s, referring to an innate instinct to connect with nature, not to mention the title of a very good Björk album. In Harvard naturalist Edward O. Wilson’s 1984 book Biophilia, he described it as “the urge to affiliate with other forms of life.” Lately it has been tossed around by architects that are coming to the realization that incorporating more nature into a building reduces stress and improves productivity.

As the bobcat followed a path to a Zen monastery, it seemed sensible to see if there was a word in Zen practices that described this. That’s where I learned of kenshō, an initial insight or awakening on the path to enlightenment. It’s awareness of your surroundings. A feeling. That’s probably closer to what I felt, rather than the general urge to surround myself in nature, which has become more constant the older I become.

Maybe the bobcat wouldn’t have moved me as much as it did if I wasn’t so disconnected from nature for so long. Like 56 percent of the world today, I’ve spent much of my life living within large cities – New York, Lima, Columbus – where nature was mostly an afterthought, until the arrival of a hurricane, earthquake or tornado reminded you that you were on a little ball spinning round in the abyss of space. I wonder if more of us spent time in nature and had these kinds of awakenings more often, what kind of effect would that have?

Coincidentally, Craig Foster, who made the film “My Octopus Teacher,” wrote about some of these very ideas in The New York Times a few days after I saw the bobcat:

“…each of us has a role to play, too; it starts with challenging ourselves to reconnect with the wild. So much of our modern world seems designed to tame us: to dull our minds, to separate us from the natural world, to convince us that what will help us survive is more consumption. Like my octopus friends, we fill our houses with shiny new things. But our piles of stuff are much bigger and the cost of acquisition much greater. We can break free of this tame conditioning. When we dedicate even just a few minutes per day to observing wild creatures on their own terms, in their own homes, regardless of where we live, we connect with the concept of biodiversity not simply on an intellectual level but also on an emotional level. We see the world differently — and ourselves, too.”

As elusive as they may be, I find it reassuring that there are still creatures like bobcats out there. That these interactions, whatever you want to call them, can still occur. That nature, even amidst all of our highways and Burger Kings, has hung on. It’s a tremendous responsibility.