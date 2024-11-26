Michele Field talks to Arthur Frommer, the writer who pioneered the travel guide industry, and finds a man of ideals. March 13, 1987. Photo: Tim Bauer/Fairfax Media via Getty Images.

“At its best, travel should challenge our preconceptions and most cherished views, cause us to rethink our assumptions, shake us a bit, make us broader minded and more understanding.” – Arthur Frommer

Arthur Frommer passed away last week at the age of 95. Frommer, for those that don’t know, was a colossal figure that helped democratize travel, especially for Americans, with his series of guidebooks, which began with the release of Europe on 5 Dollars a Day in 1957. His philosophy was that travel was not just for the wealthy, but even those with limited budgets. Everyone could do it and they should. That travel helps enrich our lives and helps us understand one another. His method of travel, which he first experienced as a soldier stationed in Germany, was meant to not shield you from the discomforts of an unfamiliar place, as many luxury resorts and tour operators try to do, but to embrace them.

I have been writing guidebooks for nearly 20 years. It was the bulk of my work in my late twenties and early thirties, helping me build a foundation for my knowledge of Latin American cuisines, taking me out of the big cities and into the regions. I bounced around publishers for the first few years, but eventually entered into the Frommer’s orbit in 2009, and never looked back. I stuck with them even as the company changed hands away from the Frommer family, being passed from one publishing house to the next, eventually being picked apart and discontinued by Google, before being ultimately returned to the Frommers in 2013. I wrote and updated various titles to countries including Honduras, Bolivia, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Iceland and Costa Rica (which I recently updated). I always found these guides useful for the right kind of traveler. It was not so much the backpacker crowd, who tended to follow every hostel and tour recommendation in Lonely Planet guides so closely that they would end up seeing the same group of international travelers wherever they went and rarely got to know anyone local. The Frommer’s guides were meant to push you away from that, giving you enough insight that you can walk fearlessly into the unknown.

Guidebook work can be challenging. It consumes your life for months and at times it can seem monotonous. There are only so many words you can use to describe a hotel or restaurant. It is rewarding, however. To dedicate a period of time driving around (as well as taking buses, ferries and short flights) and speaking to the people that work in hospitality and the travelers they provide service for across a particular region or country gives a wide view of a place that’s often better than any collection of statistics could ever be. If you do the job right, you get a sense not just of the amenities of a destination, but some larger ideal that the collective community is striving for.

I mostly worked with Arthur’s wonderful daughter Pauline, who has long run the brand, though I had the chance to meet him once when I came on to talk about Iceland on their radio show years ago. I remember his kindness and curiosity about the country, especially the spa culture. He was less interested in the big resort spas like the Blue Lagoon, but more about where locals went, the everyday, inexpensive town pools. It wasn’t because they were touristic landmarks, but they were places where you could interact with real people going about their daily lives. It helped me understand the kind of information that was important for a guidebook.

Jason Cochran, the editor in chief of Frommer’s, delivered the eulogy at Arthur Frommer’s funeral and had this to say on Threads:

“His life was built upon a core belief that no person is better than any other. He worked to smash class barriers to travel because learning makes societies better. He was never happier than when he watched other people grow.”

When you step out of your comfort zone, away from the sterilized idea of a place dreamed up in an office somewhere, and into the world, as frightening as it may be at times, you begin to understand that we’re really not all that different. Despite what we see on the news or the vitriol that drives the internet, we are all just creatures of love. I’m constantly reminded of this when I’m in some far off place and I take a right turn, and get a little bit lost.

Thank you Mr. Frommer.