I first became aware of the book Bebidas de Oaxaca (available in English and Spanish in print and digital formats), which documents an incredible 87 traditional drinks from the eight regions of the state of Oaxaca, during the pandemic and eventually came across a copy in Merida a few years later. Spearheaded by the photographer Shava Cueva, with text by food historian Ricardo Bonilla, the project examines drinks made from “fruits, seeds, rinds, leafs, sap, flowers, crusts, [and] stems,” and prepared “raw, roasted, cooked, fermented, distilled, boiled, ground, mixed by mortar and pestle, foamed, cold or hot.” Self-published and recently expanded and updated in a 2nd edition, it’s an astounding work full of eye opening photography and in-depth storytelling. Cueva was kind enough to share one of his stories and the accompanying photography from his Bebidas de Oaxaca website for our Intercambios column, where we highlight the work of small publications from around the Americas and translate stories from their original language. Enjoy!

- Nicholas Gill

Tepache is a ceremonial and sacred drink for the Mixe, the indigenous community of northwestern Oaxaca.

Families in Santa María Tlahuitoltepec prepare it only for important events or during patron saint festivals. It is also prepared before climbing Zempoaltépetl Hill—a place of offerings and energy—where they go to give thanks and make requests for work, health, or the well-being of a family member.

Because it is a sacred drink, it must undergo a preparation ritual. “If I prepare tepache, it means I went to and returned from the sacred Zempoaltepetl Hill. If I don't go to the hill, I can't prepare tepache,” María del Carmen Vázquez Díaz, originally from Santa María Tlahuitoltepec, tells me.

To climb the hill, it is necessary to bring an offering in addition to the tepache. This offering is decided by the shaman—a wise person of the town—who helps and guides on the things and quantities that must be offered, depending on the type of request.

The main offerings taken to the hill are: "Xä txy" dough, tamales, tortillas covered in chili, wrapped in holy herb, poultry, mezcal, cigars to ward off evil, flowers to scent the soul and bring happiness, among other offerings.

I climbed Zempoaltéptl Hill with Maricarmen and her grandfather, Agustín Díaz Núñez, who was our guide along the way. Don Agustín is 86 years old, but he has the energy of a 20-year-old. All his life, he's spent hours walking through the hills of Tlahuitoltepec and the surrounding regions, so he knows the paths by heart.

It takes a little over an hour by car to get from Tlahui to the foot of the hill. From there, we walked for three hours, and the descent took about two hours. The road isn't easy, but the exhaustion of the journey is worth it.

We reached the summit at 9:30 in the morning. Two residents of Santa María Yacochi—one of the agencies in Santa María Tlahuitoltepec—offered us mezcal and tamales, as it's customary to share everything they bring as an offering with the people they meet along the way, until they return empty-handed.

Afterward, we headed to the stone altar of King Konkëy (the Good King). On the altar are remnants of previous offerings, such as ashes, the blood of sacrificed animals, food, candles, bird feathers, coins, and more.

Right there, Don Agustín poured three drops of tepache on the ground and said prayers in Mixe to ask for our health and well-being.

“The first drop represents gratitude to Mother Nature, the second drop represents gratitude to God, and the third drop is gratitude to King Kong ëy, who is our supreme king, upright and wise, a Mixe idol who has been part of our lives in the past, the present, and will continue to influence us in the future,” Maricarmen explains.

After the prayers, we sit on some stones surrounded by mist to eat tortillas smeared with red chili and boiled eggs. Afterward, Don Agustín gives thanks in Mixe, and we enjoy tepache with red foam.

Pulque is the main base for making tepache. It is purchased from pulqueros in the center of town, or it is custom-made if preparing tepache in larger quantities. To begin the preparation, first place the pulque in a clay pot and add an equal amount of water. Panela or piloncillo—a sweet made from distilling sugarcane—is then added and left to ferment in the pot. The fermentation time depends on the preparation process; “some people find that after one day of preparation, it's already very fermented, and others after three or four days, it's still not fermented,” says Maricarmen Vázquez. The longer the fermentation, the more alcohol is obtained from the drink.

In Tlahuitoltepec, there are two types of tepache: the plain one and the one served with red foam. The latter is only served if the request includes a religious mass or when reaching the top of Zempoaltépetl Mountain.

The red powder from which the foam is obtained is made by grinding corn, cacao and achiote—a seed that functions as a spice and colorant. This seed is what gives the drink its red hue.

María Díaz Cortéz and Juana Gallardo Jiménez, Maricarmen's mother and grandmother, are in charge of preparing tepache. First, they load the firewood and light the stove to heat the comal. Then, Mrs. María Díaz toasts the native corn, slowly moving it around with a brush to maintain an even roasting and prevent all of the corn from popping. She repeats the process with the cacao and achiote, but in less time, as they can burn very quickly.

Juana Gallardo selects the cacao beans beforehand. While she's selecting them, she teaches her great-granddaughter, Delia Mayte Vázquez Orozco, how to count the beans in the Mixe dialect. Once the ingredients are finished roasting, Mrs. María Díaz transfers them to the metate so that the grandmother can begin grinding them. The resulting consistency should be a very fine powder. After finishing grinding, they add the powder to a clay container with water and let it sit for a day to obtain a homogeneous consistency in the foam.

The next day, when the drink is served, they prepare the foam with a wooden molinillo and, with a wooden spoon, serve it over the tepache. After adding it, they say words of gratitude and the reasons for offering the drink. The three drops poured in gratitude represent strength and a connection with the Mixe culture. The tepache is served once in a gourd, and then two more pours are added to similarly thank Mother Earth, God and King Konkëy.

During festivities, after drinking the tepache, it is traditional to give Mixe broth—chicken broth with green beans, chayotes, and vegetables—accompanied by yellow and bean tamales. At the end of the meal, they give the tepache again, but this time they add the red foam that means "the one who perfumes and aromatizes life." The main person (the name given to the event organizer) gives words of gratitude and the reason for the event.

Among the attendees, one responds to the main person, thus reiterating the request and belief that everything requested will be granted. If the drink is not finished during the event, it is not stored but rather distributed among the attendees for immediate consumption, since tepache spoils after a certain number of days and the community considers this a lack of respect for King Konkëy.

The red foam tepache has a sweet and sour taste. Doing so is a ritual and is not consumed commercially since the drink must be greatly respected. It is only drunk for a reason, such as making an offering, giving thanks, praying for someone, weddings, baptisms or patron saint festivals like the one in May in honor of the Ascension of the Lord; in August for the Assumption of the Virgin Mary; and in December in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Tlahuitoltepec is located in the Sierra Norte, two and a half hours from the center of Oaxaca. It is a very pretty and unique town for its people, climate, food, and mountains. Its forest vegetation makes for a cool and pleasant climate most of the year.

This story was originally published in Spanish on the Bebidas de Oaxaca website.

