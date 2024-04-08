Wines from Mexican wineries Unnamed and Cava Garambullo. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Mexican natural wines have been carving out a brave new territory. Over the past few years, small winemakers from San Vicente to Guanajuato are experimenting with skin contact and criolla varieties like Misión and Rosa del Peru, and taming wild vines that were abandoned long ago while also moving into new landscapes and altitudes. Rather than imitate anywhere else in the world, they are trying to make wines that reflect Mexico’s unique terroir, or terruño.

Recently in Merida I sat down at the very good natural wine bar and restaurant Agua de Mar and I was pleasantly surprised at how many small winemakers they had on their list that I didn’t know of. Aside of tasting a few wines there (as well as elsewhere around town), I brought a few bottles home with me, ones I have never been able to find in the US, from Agua de Mar’s small but carefully selected wine shop within the restaurant.

Blanco 2022 – Octagono Vino Ancestral – Guanajuato

Part of a larger beverages project in the mountains of central Mexico that includes the Penca and Piedra distillery, Serrana brewery and the spring water Rocosa, Octagano was the first modern winery in Mexico to work with the resurrected amphora made by San Felipe and Dolores Hidalgo artisans. As rustic as possible, they use no industrial yeasts or sulphites and the grapes are stomped by feet and hand pressed, then macerated in buried in Mexican style clay vessels for up to 9-months. Their Blanco is made from Macabeo grapes, which is typically used in sparkling, dry and sweet wines in France and Spain. It’s cloudy and bright, with lots of green apple.

La Gorda Yori 2022 – Bichi Wines – Tecate

If you ever hear of a Mexican natural wine in a shop or on a menu outside of Mexico, there’s a high chance it’s from Bichi. Owned by the Telléz family, which includes winemaker Noel and chef Jaír – who owns Laja, Mero Toro and the great natural wine bar Amaya in Mexico City –Bichi has pushed the door open for everyone else. Their vineyards are mostly in Tecate, right along the California border, and have also been working with farmers elsewhere in Baja too, often helping recover abandoned vines. La Gorda Yori is made mostly with dry farmed Chenin Blanc, plus some Palomino and Sauvignon Blanc to balance it out. It’s yeasty with a lot of acidity and some herbal notes, with 45-day skin contact and aged in amphora.

Rover 2022 – Cava Garambullo – Guanajuato

Cava Garambullo was started by Mexican-Serbian couple Natalia López Mota and Branko Pjanic in 2012 in the San Miguel de Allende area, where they have a popular tasting room. A mix of Albariño and Chardonnay, this wine is bright and tropical, like you slept in a citrus grove and rolled around in honey. It was macerated for 30-days with the skins and then aged for 9 months in old French oak barrels.

Capi Mono Naranja 2020 – Unnamed – Valle de San Vicente

From the Ensenada area’s lesser-known wine valley of San Vicente, I never heard of this winery that launched in 2023, literally called Unnamed, until I saw a few bottles on a shelf in Merida. They also have a Syrah and Pet-Nat, though production is quite small. This orange wine made from Chenin Blanc, had a slight effervescence and lots of acidity. It was weird and funky, with notes of mango, and nothing like anything I’ve seen from Baja.

Piel de Luna Blanc 2022 – Aborigen – Valle de Guadalupe

Part of a slew of vineyards that started up around the turn of the millennium Hugo D’Acosta’s Aborigen has been one of the most reliable natural bodegas in the Valle de Guadalupe outside of Ensenada. This lightly filtered wine aged for 3 months in polyethylene is made from 100 percent Grenache Blanc. It’s stone fruit forward with floral and herbal notes.