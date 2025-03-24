Tamales in the Time of Detainment

I want to tell you about a tamal. One that I once ate in a village in Oaxaca. It was a village like many others, with a lively market, because every village in Oaxaca seems to have one. Just outside there was a vendor, selling the tamales from a basket.

Here come more GMOs and microplastics.

Goodbye Paris Climate Agreement.

Get your wood floors from Redwood forests!

Trade your 401K for a Bored Ape!

Who needs small farms when we have factories?

Foreign AID for the Amazon? It’s too far away.

Instead of Lake Ontario, how about Lake Buffalo Wild Wings?

Why drink Burgundy when there are grapes in Pennsylvania?

Do you want to know that the tamale didn’t look pretty? That it was wrapped in pinkish paper, and tied with a strip of husk, loosely, so that it made a mess as it was opened and I got it all over me and in me at the same time. Its form was broken and smeared, but it was still a tamal in every sense of the word.

At Columbia,

Mahmoud Khalil was detained.

A grad student there,

a Palestinian born in Syria,

a legal permanent resident with a green card,

and a baby on the way

with his American born wife,

and never charged with a crime.

He didn’t disrupt congressional proceedings,

or occupy a government building,

but mediated for protestors,

a voice of reason,

when reason was gone.

Is it worth mentioning that the tamale was fluffed with lard? From a landrace pig, whipped into landrace corn? On the inside there was mole negro. Not the kind that from a base in supermarket, but the kind that takes hours and hours to make by toasting and grinding chiles on a metate made from river stone. It was a recipe that extends generations, mothers to daughters to daughters to daughters. A chain of hands that refuses to break.

Let’s build up Guantánamo!

Cuba is lovely this time of year.

ICE Airlines can handle it.

America’s fastest growing fleet.

Flights are taking off soon.

Better hop on board,

but wait in this cage first.

I hear they’ll make a cruise ship:

The Agony of the Sea.

To sail in international waters

where rules don’t apply,

as if they did anyway.

Is there still a world for tamales in little villages when lives are being torn apart? When wars and injustices are widespread, can I still write about how they are made? And how they taste? To tell you why they are special? Is the act of making them part of the fight? Or simply a distraction to move through the grief, and soften the blows that keep coming? Are we the band playing as the Titanic sank? Or are we trying to keep the ship afloat, refusing to let them break us?