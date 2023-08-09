Taco Campechano at La Poblana in Reykjavík, Iceland. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

There are plenty of tacos in Iceland these days, believe it or not. Like everywhere, some are good and some are not very good. It makes me wonder what exactly makes a taco a taco. Is it the ingredients they are made with? Is it who is making it? Is it the spirit in which it is made?

I once saw a pepperoni taco in Keflavík airport. That wasn’t a taco. That I’m sure of, despite the name on the label. It was more of a wrap. Or just a crappy sandwich. The kind you see at most airport prepared food shelves that are never very good.

When I first started reporting from Iceland more than a decade ago, tacos, or even Mexican food, didn’t really exist in any measurable sense. Shruthi Basappa, a longtime food writer at The Reykjavík Grapevine, says the first inkling of Mexican food in Iceland came via Sweden, with recipes for things like tortilla soup, which is made with Doritos, chicken, cream cheese and red bell peppers.

A restaurant called Culiacan opened in Reykjavík in 2003, offering corporate-style Tex-Mex like you might find in any Midwestern city. Taco Bell arrived in Hafnarfjörður, a city near Reykjavík, in 2006, where it remains, attached to a KFC. There were some efforts to expand the chain in the country, though Taco Bell never really caught on here like other American fast food has. Regardless, I would hesitate to call the tacos at Taco Bell tacos (or even food).

“In the absence of Mexican immigrants influencing the popularity, it has been a Scandi hangover, loosely based on Tex-Mex with a scarce Icelandic pantry,” Basappa says.

In 2009, a restaurant called Santa Maria was opened by a Mexican man named Ernesto on Laugavegur, the city’s restaurant row, serving tacos dorados and mole enchiladas, but it only lasted a few years. Some Westernized Mexican restaurants came and went too. According to Basappa, the first hint of a trend began around 2014 when an American man named Chase Steffens started selling tacos outside a downtown bars like Kaffibarinn. The menu was written on a broken skateboard and included fillings like sweet potato and black bean or pulled pork. He later found a home with a regular pop-up at now closed The Coocoo’s Nest on Tuesdays in the harbor. Eyes were opened and soon after, tacos began appearing on menus around Reykjavík.

“Tacos in the beginning were always giving off a strong hot dog on a roll vibe: lots of sauces (mayo, always mayo), a hrásalat (coleslaw, usually with purple cabbage), fried protein (fish, broccoli, chicken) or some kind of a BBQ sauce pulled pork,” says Basappa. “It was a straight up 9” uncooked tortilla with fillings, folded up. In fact, it is still like this in many places.”

In the year leading up to the pandemic and up until today, it has been as if Montezuma’s box has been opened in Reykjavík. There are tacos everywhere. There half a dozen restaurants that call themselves taquerías, not to mention a few other Mexican restaurants and others that have tacos on their menu in some form.

There’s Tacoson, a taco truck started in 2019 by three Icelanders, one of which fell in love with tacos while living in New York, which serves fillings like fried fish and tofu chili. Fuego, LA-style Tex-Mex tacos opened in Hlemmur Mathöll, a food hall in the old bus station, in 2018, and expanded to the Hafnartorg Gallery in 2022. Tres Locos, which opened in 2022, has 50 types of tequila and mezcal, and a few Icelandic-Mexican dishes, like Arctic char tostadas and halibut aguachile. Selva, a pan-Latin restaurant, includes tacos with tinga pulled lamb and deep-fried cod on their menu.

If there was a favorite taquería in Reykjavík, it would have to be La Poblana, which began as a pop-up and opened briefly in Hlemmur Mathöll in 2017 before closing, then moved to a brick and mortar space on Laugavegur in 2021. The owner, Carlos Guarneros, is from Mexico City (it is named after his mother, who was from Puebla) and is perhaps the only actual Mexican making tacos in Reykjavík. The tacos, on corn tortillas, are inspired from various parts of Mexico (campechano tacos, flautas, birria tacos with a side of consommé), come with garnishes like cilantro, pickled onions and pineapple habanero salsa. He doesn’t try to make perfectly Mexican tacos, but straightforward variations that use the best ingredients he can get locally, such as the Icelandic potatoes in the chorizo con papas. Guarneros created a standard that Icelandic Mexican tacos can be judged.

Then there are the Icelandic tacos that go in another direction. The seek out the essence of the taco rather than replicating them. For example, the restaurant Mat Bar, opened a side project called MB Taqueria in 2020, experimenting with making their own masas from local ingredients like oats and barley, as well as imported corn. They made their own hot sauces, using geothermal heated greenhouse grown chiles as much as they could, and had a decent list of tequila. They had never been to Mexico and weren’t trying to be a Mexican taquería, which ironically probably made what they were doing closer to a Mexican taquería. MB Taqueria closed during the pandemic, but Mat Bar continues to serve the tacos on their lunch menu, using their own flour tortillas, an extension of the flatbreads they have always made there, and filled with ingredients like scallops with “mole” and al pastor pork with Icelandic wasabi and crowberry salsa. They’re very good.

Texas Monthly’s taco editor José R. Ralat, chimed in when I posted an image on the Threads app about it. “Sounds like the use of local ingredients in tortillas, a most Mexican thing,” he wrote.

That brings me to Dill, Gunnar Karl Gíslason’s Michelin starred restaurant, where I had a dish made of flatkaka, an Icelandic flatbread with a hunk of glazed beef rib and pickled rhubarb.

No one there called it a taco, but wasn’t it? The flatkaka was round, the same size as a 5-inch street taco size, and I folded it and ate it just like I would a taco. It was soulful and warm. Everything from the “tortilla” to the fillings were made from scratch and used the best ingredients that were around. It was a fine dining taco, which isn’t the typical idea of a taco, though not unheard of even in Mexico (refer to Enrique Olvera’s taco omakase at Pujol, for example).

It makes me wonder. Is Dill’s taco more of a taco than some of the terrible tacos I’ve had, even in Mexico, with tortillas made from industrial corn that fall apart, and fillings made of uninspired ingredients? It’s certainly more of a taco than the pepperoni taco I mentioned. As Kol in London and Hija de Sanchéz in Copenhagen have shown, there are ample possibilities in imagining what it means to make a taco in far off corners of the world. Should the distinctiveness of Icelandic cuisine – shaped by a unique set of circumstances like a Little Ice Age, the cod trade, volcanic eruptions and a 2008 financial collapse – be reflected in a taco? Gislí Matt and I actually included a recipe for barbacoa where we seasoned a lamb leg with Arctic thyme and wrapped it in sugar kelp and steamed it overnight buried in the residual heat of the Eldfell volcano on Heimaey in the book we wrote about his restaurant Slippurinn, and we ate it with some of Mat Bar’s tortillas. They seemed to be the most appropriate tacos for that time and place. How Icelandic can a taco become before it stops being Mexican? Or, maybe it doesn’t matter?