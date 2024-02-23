Over a coffee with two food writer friends at the lovely Felix Café in Providencia, we were discussing how restaurant development in Santiago hasn’t been quite as profound as cities like Lima or Buenos Aires. The number of exciting new openings or the wider enthusiasm of the culinary scene doesn’t quite match neighboring metropolises. It’s true, but that’s not quite the whole story here. What Santiago lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality and originality. There are ideas here that you won’t find anywhere else in Latin America. Concepts that seem like they wouldn’t work, but through a very idiosyncratic, a very Chilean way of doing things, the stars sometimes align.

When Rodolfo Guzmán opened Boragó in 2006, it didn’t quite release the flood gates, but it opened a door to what was possible. It showed, and is still showing, that Chilean cuisine was not inferior to its neighbors, but that the breadth of the Chilean kitchen could be adapted to a limitless variety of different forms. A sliver of land between the Andes and the Pacific, running roughly 6,000 km in length, taking in high altitude plains, desert plateau, temperate rainforests, Andean steppes and Patagonian fjords. It’s a land still in active recovery from the legacy of a repressive dictatorship. A place where fungi are protected by law, that gave birth to both Pablo Neruda and Föllakzoid. How could Santiago’s restaurants be modeled anywhere else?

Smoked sierra, cucumber, daikon and sesame at Yum Cha. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

If someone would have told me a few years ago that one of the city’s best restaurants would be a tea house I wouldn’t have believed it. You would just assume it’s some cheap imitation. Yum Cha, modern, 20-seat tea house restaurant with an open kitchen in a renovated home tucked away in a back corner of Providencia, is not that. Nicolás Tapia’s 10-course menus are designed to pair with teas from various parts of the world, like oolongs from Nantou, Taiwan’s to red teas from Hadong, South Korea (you can also opt for a mixed or full pairing with Chilean wines). On the menu there are kimchis, chile oils, vinegar and doubanjiang that flavor Chilean seafood like locos and smoked sierra. There’s a wok that gets heavy use and chopsticks for most dishes, yet Yum Cha still feels more Chilean than not. There might not be a significant Chinese or other Asian population in Santiago, so the concept seems like an odd one from afar. However, Chile has by far the highest per capita tea consumption in Latin America, not to mention higher than China or Japan. It has been widely consumed since the British introduced it in Valparaíso in the late nineteenth century and a culture of afternoon tea consumption called onces is now common throughout Chile.

Suckling goat roasted in grape leaves with accompaniments at 99. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

When Kurt Schmidt first opened 99 in Providencia in 2015, it broke all the rules. It was an accessible tasting menu paired with Chilean natural wines when the trend leaned luxury. The restaurant helped spawn the wider bistronomy movement in South America that continues to grow. When the restaurant closed during the pandemic, Schmidt focused on building two more straightforward concepts, a bar (Prima) and pizzeria (Tomata), which are now open in Vitacura’s CV Galeria, a large, commercial entertainment complex full of restaurants, bars and exhibition space. When I heard that he was reopening 99 within that complex, I didn’t quite understand how it would fit. However, this is not the old 99. The bones of the old 99 are still there – it avoids luxury products to keep prices accessible, not to mention it literally has the same tables – but the concept has evolved. Sealed off in a back room surrounded by the wood shingle tiles of Chiloé, it’s a 12-seat dining area surrounded around a wood fired hearth and walls lined with preserves. Intimate, with the kitchen exposed, the only thing I can compare it to are restaurants I visited in Tokyo. Rather than traveling around the country to seek out the best products, Schmidt’s menu, put together with chef Sayil Guerra, travels from one wine valley at a time, starting with the Valle de Huasco. It’s a part of the country, in the far north, you don’t hear about often, but is full of great cheeses, goat meat and milk, breads, crayfish, locos, chañar and olives. Schmidt’s cooking, for as long as I have experienced it has been about highlighting the purity of the ingredients and the soil they come from and the hands that harvested them over the foams and frills, so to experience goat roasted inside grape leaves paired with a Tres Quebradas garnacha, an underappreciated low intervention wine from that region chosen by sommelier Rocio Alvarado, it seems to have reached another echelon.

Rock shrimp, chochas and lemongrass granita (with mirin, lime, soy, coconut cream, ginger and sesame oil) at DeMo. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

At DeMo, Pedro Chavarría is cooking Michelin star level food from 10am-4pm, only on the weekends, from inside Persa Víctor Manuel, part of Santiago’s sprawling flea market in Barrio Franklin. A Boragó and Quintonil alum, Chavarría’s cooking is so vibrant and full of flavor, including spice, a rarity in restaurants here, that you almost don’t want anyone to know that this is quite possibly the greatest restaurant deal on earth. For the price of a couple of cocktails in Stockholm, you can order the entire menu here, a sampling of an always changing menu of artisan seafoods - razor clams, shrimp, uni, octopus, palometa – that is served smoked, cured, raw, confit, kissed by acidity or used to fill a Sorrentino. Plus, portions of sourdoughs and brioches, which often serve as a canvas or a plate of their own, and the desserts – flans, bizcochos and canelés – that put most full-service patisserie programs to shame. There are no partners or investors here, and despite needing to rent out the space for the month when service is only two days a week, Chavarría and his crew do what they want and how they want to do it. It all comes out of a tiny kitchen, inside a glass box, as people wander by looking for toys from the movie Gremlins and vintage denim jackets, not realizing how absolutely unexpected and perfectly executed is the food is here.

