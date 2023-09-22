Ever since the earliest beginnings of New Worlder, I have wanted to help spread the word about the many excellent independent culinary publications, especially in Spanish and Portuguese, that are being written around Latin America yet rarely reach an English-speaking audience. This started to get set up in 2019, then the pandemic put the idea on hold. I have been wanting to pick it up again since relaunching New Worlder on Substack, so here we are. This essay about the origins of cacao and Ecuador’s relation to the fruit by the writer Abril Macías, founder of Chiú, a great publication about food in Ecuador and elsewhere in Latin America, is the first in the series, called Intercambios. Stories of mine will be published in Spanish on their sites as well. Please follow these publications and support them in any way that you can.

- Nicholas Gill

Cacao Nacional pods in in the Chocó Andino region. Photo credit: Carlos Benavides .

Rewriting the History of Cacao

By Abril Macías Ávila

About two decades ago Ecuadorians started rewriting the history of cacao, and their own history as well. For thousands of years it was thought that the origin of cacao, its consumption and domestication, came from Mesoamerica, where the first forms of chocolate were created. In 2002, this idea shifted when archeologists discovered the remains of a so far unknown culture that revered cacao long before other indigenous cultures in the North. Since that moment, Ecuador began a process of reclaiming cacao and chocolate as a lost limb of Ecuadorian identity that for a long time had only existed to support European industries.

Before this discovery, scientists and historians had already been discussing the possibility of cacao’s Amazonian origin in South America. However, until the beginning of the 2000s there wasn’t evidence of its use in ancient populations that predated that of Olmecs, Maya and Aztecs. The origin of cacao was attributed to 1800 BCE with the Olmec culture in the Gulf of Mexico, which was known as the first to domesticate the cacao tree and consume it, primarily as a religious, or spiritual drink. Later this tradition would cross over to Aztec and Maya cultures that broadened the consumption of cacao as a social drink and not only a ceremonial or royal one. After the Spanish colonized these territories, bringing cacao to Europe and creating their own version of chocolate, adding sugar and eventually milk.

It wasn't until 2002 that archaeologists discovered evidence pushing the origin of cacao 2250 kilometers south and at least 1500 years back. This revelation was made in the upper Amazon, specifically in Santa Ana-La Florida, situated in the province of Zamora Chinchipe in southern Ecuador. Here, it was discovered that the culture now known as Mayo Chinchipe had been consuming cacao and domesticating its tree more than 5300 years ago—around 2000 years earlier than cultures in Mesoamerica. Given that the world's oldest remains of cacao were found within the ruins of Mayo Chinchipe settlements, the history of this fruit's energizing seeds has been rewritten. Now, it's believed that cacao spread northward naturally or via the trade routes of other ancient Ecuadorian cultures, such as the Valdivia (3500 BCE–1500 BCE).

Evidence suggests the Mayo Chinchipe had a sophisticated social organization, in part due to their connections with other cultures in the Andes and along the coast of Ecuador. The discovery of strombus and spondylus shells within their territory hints at relationships with coastal communities, with whom they surely exchanged products. Besides sharing vegetables, fruits and tubers, such as cassava, it's probable they also introduced them to cacao. The Valdivia culture, one of the oldest in South America, likely received it and further disseminated it to Mesoamerica via their extensive trade routes that extended across land and sea.

A Mayo Chinchipe stone mortar shaped like a cacao pod. Photo credit: Francisco Valdez, from his book “Mayo Chinchipe: Hacia un replanteamiento del origen de las sociedades complejas en la civilización Andina."

Anthropologists also suggest that the high technical and symbolic development of the Mayo Chinchipe could have been a consequence of their regular consumption of cacao, due to its high energetic qualities and the proven chemical properties it provides in the development of brain functions. One thing is sure, they loved it and considered it an important part of both everyday life and religious ceremonies. Traces of whole and ground seeds were found in mortars, bowls, bottles and jars, made from clay and stone, sometimes depicting cacao through inscriptions or sculpting. For example, they found stone mortars in the shape of the cacao fruit.

Furthermore, DNA studies show that some of the remains belonged to charred cacao seeds. This means that the seeds were being roasted, ground, put on elaborate ceramic jugs to be mixed with water and then drank. It’s not clear if the seeds or the beverage itself were being fermented, however, we do know that they were consuming a cacao beverage similar to chocolate. Remains of these drinks were also found in the interior of stirrup-spout vessels from funeral offerings and tombs. In general, the elaboration of drinks from plant origin, like cacao–and also corn in this case–destined to accompany the deceased in the passage to the afterlife, not only reveals their nutritional importance, but above all underlines the symbolic socio-cultural dimension of these products.

This and numerous other studies have confirmed that the upper Amazon is the home to the greatest genetic diversity of Theobroma cacao, commonly known as the cacao tree. For instance, the renowned Criollo variety appears to have originated here and subsequently journeyed to Mesoamerica, where it underwent full domestication. Another well-known variety, recognized by chocolate makers and Ecuadorians alike, is Nacional, also referred to as “Arriba.” The cacao discovered in the ruins of the Mayo Chinchipe belongs to this variety, rendering it one of the world's most ancient strains. However, even before the discovery of this information two decades ago, Ecuador's cacao history was already deeply intertwined with "Nacional."

As we know, this variety extended its presence from the Amazon into the coastal region of Ecuador. Upon the arrival of the Spaniards in Ecuador, small plantations of these cacao trees along the Guayas River caught their attention. Not much later, in the mid-16th century, the Spanish courts were introduced to the chocolate beverage as it was consumed in Mesoamerica. Initially, they found it intensely bitter and decided to sweeten it, eventually developing a fondness for it. Consequently, the royal demand for cacao, meant for chocolate production in Europe, began to surge around the 17th century and continued to grow. From the 1600s onward, colonists actively engaged in cultivating Nacional in the upper Guayas river basin along its primary tributaries, utilizing the labor of both the local enslaved population and African slaves. Cacao from this region acquired the name “Arriba,” derived from the geographical description “río arriba” (meaning, “up river”). Throughout the 17th to 19th centuries, the Arriba cacao business expanded exponentially.

Ecuador gained independence from the Spaniards in 1830, and its cacao production earned it considerable fame and wealth. This was largely due to the international recognition of the Nacional variety as a fine aroma cacao, meaning that it had exceptional organoleptic qualities, such as a deep floral aroma and flavor. By the late 1800s, Ecuador had become the world's largest cacao exporter. The revenue generated from this period of cacao prosperity facilitated the construction of significant infrastructure, including the country's first banks. Chocolate makers worldwide acknowledged this as the finest cacao available and procured as much as the country could supply.

However, Ecuador's Cacao Boom came to an abrupt halt in 1916, when a back to back outbreak of frosty pod and witch's broom disease devastated the Nacional Arriba variety across the country, decreasing production by 77%. Coupled with the economic repercussions of World War I, this event led the country into a period of economic depression. Over the subsequent decade, in order to combat plagues, introduction of new varieties and hybridization of local cacao commenced. The hybridization was so extensive that by the beginning of the 21st century, it was widely believed that pure Nacional trees had been entirely eradicated, thus marking the disappearance of the world's oldest cacao variety. Ecuador was never again the number one cacao producer in the world after the witch's broom plague. Nonetheless, it continued to grow its hybridized fine aroma cacao that still excelled in the market. Nacional was primarily mixed with varieties from the Trinitario family, which developed its aroma, making it both fruity and floral, while improving its defense against plagues. Depending on the terroir of Nacional hybrids, specific flavor notes will come out. In addition to its aroma, it is also known for its acidity and sweetness, with nutty undertones.

Over the past 20 years, the local chocolate industry has flourished with brands like To'ak, Pacari, Kallari, Hoja Verde, Minka, Caoni, República del Cacao and Mashpi, among others. They have promoted cacao that possesses a strong presence of Nacional traits, avoiding further hybridization with other varieties. Nacional has historically been a valuable commodity for the country, however, brands like these are the ones that have been able to transform it from an exported raw material into high-quality, fair-trade, high-end chocolate for both the local and international markets. There's no doubt that this transformation has been partly fueled by the discovery of cacao's origin in Ecuador, in conjunction with the global gastronomic trend that promotes local, natural and seasonal produce.

A cut test of Cacao Nacional beans. Photo credit: Carlos Benavides .

To the surprise of many, in 2009, Ecuador's agricultural research institute managed to identify six trees that contained 100% genetically pure Nacional cacao. Subsequently, in 2013, To'ak Chocolate discovered an additional nine trees. Out of an estimated 25 million cacao trees in Ecuador, only 15 were ultimately confirmed to be of pure lineage. Since then, a campaign to preserve and reproduce the pure Nacional Arriba trees has been in motion.

Meanwhile, as these developments in the local chocolate industry progressed, a new threat to Nacional emerged under the name CCN-51. Widely criticized for its flavor but exceptionally productive, CCN-51 is a new high-yield cultivar that is rapidly gaining dominance in cacao production in Ecuador and worldwide. It is believed that many of the pure Nacional trees that survived the past century have been cut down and replaced by CCN-51. Nacional hybrids, still somewhat prevalent in certain parts of Ecuador, are also swiftly disappearing in the face of CCN-51.

The Ecuadorian cacao provinces of Guayas, Los Rios and Esmeraldas paint a grim picture of the current situation, with CCN-51 mono-cultures increasingly monopolizing the production. The province of Manabí, which has a rugged terrain that does not lend itself well to mono-cultures, seems like the last territory of widespread pure and hybridized Nacional.

The fraction of cacao producers and chocolate makers that are interested in preserving Nacional's heritage and investing in the local chocolate are actually safeguarding history. Nowadays, out of all the cacao production in the world, only 5% is considered to be fine aroma. Out of all the fine aroma cacao production in the world, 65% comes from Ecuador and the Nacional Arriba variety. These numbers, along with numerous awards that recognize Ecuadorian chocolate as one of the best in the world, represent a victory for cacao farmers and chocolate producers.

Ecuadorians, both within the gastronomic industry and among the general public, have taken to heart their ties with cacao as a native product and Nacional Arriba as an endemic variety. In a relatively short span of time, since 2002, we have passionately proclaimed and defended cacao as a product of our homeland—a fact that remains unknown to many around the world. However, for a long time, it seemed to be of lesser significance to us, despite its crucial role for local agriculture. While recognizing that cacao originated in our territory and that we undoubtedly possess the best and most ancient cacao in the world serves as an effective marketing strategy for local chocolate brands, there appears to be a deeper motivation behind this fixation. Why are we so adamant about claiming it as our own?

This rediscovery and reclamation of cacao seems to have touched a nerve within our identity, as if we've reattached a long-lost limb of our Ecuadorian heritage. We proudly showcase this fact, incorporating it into our sense of self and proclaiming to the world that, yes, cacao originates from Ecuador, and we produce the finest cacao globally. But why does its origin 5000 years ago make such a significant difference now?

There is not a straight answer to these questions, but I believe it could be something close to this: While our government fails, insecurity thrives, our economy is extremely frail, corruption is inherent in politics—issues deeply rooted in colonialism—at least we eat well. We live in the most biodiverse place on Earth, we have an extremely vibrant and lively gastronomic heritage, and yes, fantastic cacao and chocolate. Facts like these remind us of the richness of our “promised land”, a place full of potential that we are always trying to reach. A promised land that we already inhabit yet still escapes us. Facts like these come as a form of self-affirmation that acknowledges what we do have and the greatness we could achieve.

Abril Macías is an Ecuadorian gastronome and content creator. She explores the world of food culture through writing, recipe development and photography. Her work draws from her love of the visual arts and Latin American culture, with a keen interest in biodiversity and sustainability. Born in Quito, she now resides in the Piedmont region of Italy, where she studied New Food Thinking at the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo. In 2017, she founded one of the first gastronomic editorial publications in Ecuador, Chiú. There, she publishes articles about the Ecuadorian food scene and Latin American cuisine.