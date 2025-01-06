Ballesta and Chabela. Photo: Alan Chalpa.

Alfonsina’s Jorge León found it odd that tuna has become the big thing in Oaxacan restaurants. There is no tuna being caught off the coast of Oaxaca. Mexican tuna comes from Ensenada, from Baja California. While the fish looked great and arrived in pristine condition, he wondered why it had to be flown in when there were plenty of other fish being caught in Puerto Escondido, Puerto Ángel and the Gulf of Tehuantepec. It was even stranger when he started to see tuna and other fish from Baja appearing on the menu of seafood restaurants right on Oaxaca’s beaches.

“The ocean is right there,” he tells me, laughing at the absurdity of it.

Alongside his wife, Claudia de la Parra, they were frustrated how the demand in Oaxaca was concentrated on just a few species, as well as the quality of the seafood they could get.

“Traditionally, fishermen kill fish in the same way,” explains de la Parra. “They use nets, take them out of the water and let them suffocate. There is little care in how the dead animal is processed, stored and transported.”

In early 2024, they created Costa Pesca, working with two fishing families in Puerto Escondido and Zihuatanejo. While working at a small scale, they are building a model for sustainable sourcing seafood in Oaxaca.

León opened the restaurant with his mother, Elvia León Hernández, in 2018 in the village of San Juan Bautista la Raya, near Oaxaca’s airport. Since its inception, it has been pushing the idea that the region’s rural communities can serve as the foundation for everything they could possibly need. It started with landrace corn, which the family began importing from small farmers in their ancestral village of Santo Domingo Nundo. Eventually, the entire menu was sourced from small communities around the state. Chayote and yuca from Zaachila. Mushrooms from Cuajimoloyas. Chihuacle chiles and mamey from Cuicatlán.

Gradually, the restaurant has made efforts to become a model of restaurant sustainability. The built compostable toilets, saving 30,000-50,000 liters of water each year, while helping replenish the aquifer underground through a network of channels that absorb rainwater. Vegetable scraps are used for compost and turned into a powder to line the above-mentioned toilets. They’ve added solar panels with the intention of having the sun provide them all their energy needs in the future. They cut out industrial ingredients like sugars and refined flours, and instead use masa, fruits and sugarcane juice that they make themselves. As they have drastically reduced their use of animal proteins like pork and beef, seafood has played a larger role on the menu.

Mole Colaradito with Fish and Col Rizada. Photo: Tony Petate.

Costa Pesca happened organically, helping fill Alfosina’s own needs, but it’s setting an example for the region in sourcing better quality fish. The fishermen use a technique called Shinkei-jime, a more humane method for killing fish that delays the process of rigor mortis process and maintains the freshness for longer.

By focusing on under utilized fish, the seafood on the menu of Alfonsina is now a reflection of the aquatic diversity of Oaxaca’s seas. There’s skipjack tuna (Katsuwonus pelamis), jurel (Trachurus lathami) and cazón (Galeorhinus galeus). With proper slaughtering the quality is so good that León says he has to do very little with it. It’s often cut thin and served or just lightly grilled.

In efforts to further reduce waste, the restaurant also ferments the bones to create a biofish, a liquid fertilizer that the small farmers they work with can use in their fields.

“It's not just the slaughtering technique,” says de la Parra. “It's a whole chain. A group of many people – fishermen, transporters, cooks – committed to the quality of the product.”