“Reimagining the Rainforest Café #1” AI Image: Nicholas Gill.

I went to a Rainforest Café in Orlando, Florida once when I was a kid. I can’t remember how my family ended up there, but I do remember how terrible it was. There were fake looking animatronic elephants that wiggled their ears, hand carved animal leg bar stools from Montana-born sculptor Glenn Carter and a rumbling volcano that hissed on occasion and looked like it was bought second hand from a mini-golf course. I assumed the food would include at least some items that were based on some recipe from a rainforest, or at least a tropical place, but instead it was just cheeseburgers and fettucine alfredo. It saddened me a little bit because I remembered hearing about Rainforest Café, and, in my childlike mind, I assumed that maybe this restaurant had some association with conservation, but there were only a few cliched references to facts about animals. Rainforest Café was an awful restaurant on an array of different levels.

The very first Rainforest Café opened on February 3, 1994 in Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Mall of America. It was the dream of an entrepreneur named Steven Schussler, who would eventually a famed creator of many culturally oblivious themed restaurants, like the Asian inspired Yak & Yeti and Orange County Choppers themed Backfire BBQ. To get the Rainforest Café off the ground, he designed the concept in his house via artificial waterfalls, roaming animals (including tortoises and even a baboon) and fish tanks immersed in fog machines and surround sound speakers humming the rhythms of tropical rainstorms. A gambling magnate named Lyle Berman became his partner and the brand’s first CEO and the first location featured live birds within an artificial jungle setting and waiters in safari outfits serving standard American junk food. Minnesotans waited in lines for hours to get in. After a public stock offering in 1995, the brand expanded rapidly, opening sprawling locations in Chicago and Disney World. By 1999, each location was making as much as $8 million annually, more than any other restaurant in the United States at the time.

Schussler wrote a book about the experience in 2012, It's a Jungle in There: Inspiring Lessons, Hard-Won Insights, and Other Acts of Entrepreneurial Daring (note the endorsement from Donald J. Trump on the book jacket: “Fun, inspiring, and full of sound business advice”). In the early years of Rainforest Café, there was some vague sense of environmental responsibility, and they talked of promoting a ‘rescue the rain forest’ mentality, according to the book. Schussler wrote:

“We contributed part of the restaurant’s profits to environmental causes and sent our bird curators to the elementary and high schools in the area to teach children about the beauty of the rainforests and how they were endangered and needed protection.”

By the year 2000, any illusion of good deeds was gone. The chain was purchased by Landry's, Inc., headquartered in Houston, which owns other theme restaurants like the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Joe’s Crab Shack, not to mention the Golden Nugget Casino chain and hundreds of other hospitality brands. Landry’s immediately got rid of the live birds that were the basis of Schussler’s original vision, and replaced them with a group of animatronic animals and mascots like Cha! Cha! the red eye tree frog and Bamba the Gorilla. At its peak, there were 45 Rainforest Cafés around the world, from Norfolk, Virginia to Hong Kong.

I just assumed that it went the way of Planet Hollywood and every location shuttered at least a decade ago, but when I Googled “when did the last Rainforest Café close” the other day I was surprised to learn that there are still 20 locations around the world, several of which are quite new. A story in February 2023 in Eater Twin Cities waxed poetically about Rainforest Café nostalgia, while acknowledging how the brand has further declined.

Today, Rainforest Café is essentially a crappier version of the Cheesecake Factory, but with a rainforest theme. Not only is there zero environmental responsibility, in fact many of the ingredients being used at Rainforest Café are the ones that are actively destroying the actual rainforest. It’s an amalgamation of cheap beef, soy and palm oil recrafted into items that loosely resemble food. How has lasted this long, I’ll never know. The entire concept is misleading at best.

“Reimagining the Rainforest Café #2” AI Image: Nicholas Gill.

Still, a part of me tries to imagine what a Rainforest Café that could have a positive impact on the earth’s threatened forests might look like? A chain of restaurants that could, at scale, empower the indigenous communities that are most capable of protecting the flora, fauna and funga within these forests. On a smaller scale, there have actually been some attempts of urban, jungle themed restaurants with a quantifiable positive impact.

In 2013, I wrote about a restaurant called ámaZ in Lima, Peru, in the New York Times. It was a casual restaurant created by the chef Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, who was best known for his fine dining restaurant Malabar, and it added a second location a few years after. It was a refined yet accessible version of classic recipes from the Peruvian Amazon, or those inspired by responsibly sourced Amazonian ingredients, as well as decorations and furnishing crafted in indigenous communities. The sales of tucupi alone were able to change the economy of one village.

In 2019, I named ámaZ, along with Banzeiro in São Paulo, Brazil and Mini-Mal in Bogotá, Colombia, as New Worlder’s Restaurants of the Year. Here’s some of what I wrote:

“Despite what one may think of cities like Lima, São Paulo, and Bogotá, the average resident has never been to the Amazon and has never been enchanted with its diversity of flavors. To them, foods like patarashca, fish steamed in a banana leaf, or a bowl of tacacá, a hot broth of yuca extract with dried shrimp and mouth tingling jambu, are as familiar as a qurutob from Tajikistan. The richness and vulnerabilities of the world’s most important rainforest seems distant to many of these cities’ inhabitants. However, when tasted, giant freshwater snails or fragrant puxuri seeds can connect concrete jungles with real ones. Suddenly, those burning trees and land grabs might not be as far away as they seem. Additionally, ámaZ, Banzeiro, and Mini-mal are not fine dining restaurants using select ingredients from the Amazon in pricey tasting menus that few can afford. That’s not to say that they don’t use the best ingredients they can; they do. Nor are we suggesting that they are the cheapest restaurants around; they aren’t. Yet, they are relatively accessible, serving thousands of people per week. They are proving that, when faced with a choice, maybe, just maybe, the average urban diner might not go for the cheap beef that is helping tear down the forest, but for the wondrous flavors that help keep it in the ground.”

ÁmaZ was a casualty of the pandemic (Schiaffino recently took over the iconic seafood-centric La Rosa Nautica in Lima, but is still active in the Amazon with his NGO Despensa Amazonica), though Banzeiro and Mini-Mal remain open. Other restaurants with social ethos have opened up in recent years in urban areas around Latin America too, like Sikwa in San José, Costa Rica and Açai Gastronomía Amazónica in Bogotá. Still, these are small, single restaurants in somewhat close proximity to the rainforests they represent, and even they are not engineered to source entirely from indigenous communities. Is something at scale, let alone on the other side of the world, realistic?

“Reimagining the Rainforest Café #3” AI Image: Nicholas Gill.

Let’s consider what a menu might look like, just focused on the Amazon. Could a menu even be made entirely from sustainable ingredients sourced from indigenous communities being paid fair trade prices found within those communities. There are already plenty of positive impact ingredients that are available on the international market, which programs like the Rainforest Alliance and Forest Stewardship Council help verify.

There’s yuca (not yucca), which already serves as a base of all foods in the Amazon, which could be used for flours and breads, not to mention its fermented extract, tucupi, for sauces and flavoring. There’s jiquitaia for spice, acaí for sauces, cacao for pastries and guayusa for tea. Tree proteins, such as Brazil nuts, and beans, would certainly have a role, though animal proteins might be more challenging, though not impossible. A fish like paiche/pirarucu, which has already been exported to Whole Foods stores, could be used if sourced from indigenous farm raised paiche producers (who would need the right support), as could caiman tail meat from sustainable hunters in Bolivia, as well as insects in various forms from countless locations. All beef or game meats would be out of the question from rainforest areas, so perhaps bison, duck and rabbit (if they were needed on a menu at all) from American Indian Foods could be a special substitute from another part of the world. There are countless other fruits, vegetables, herbs, oils and coffee that are already available. So, perhaps rather than trying to recreate regional recipes these restaurants would act more like distribution points for the ingredients, not to mention hubs of education and calls to action.

Could you scale it enough to supply Rainforest Café’s 20 international restaurants, and do it in a way that the carbon footprint doesn’t cancel it out? The volume needed to supply could potentially turn communities into factories unless sourced from small amounts from a wide variety of them, so it would probably need to be more like a Dock to Dish style set up where each restaurant would work directly with one or a few communities directly, though that would bring its own set of logistical challenges. As for the carbon footprint of transportation, it would not be minimal, though there are ways they could be reduced in some cases, such as traveling by water via wind powered sails. There is also considerable opportunity to source furnishings, decorations and gift shop items from communities too.

Let’s say all of the logistics could be worked out. That there would be enough ingredients to support some kind of menu of 20 high volume restaurants, where all of the ingredients were sustainably sourced and communities were fairly paid, and the prices still made sense to a casual diner. How much measurable impact would there be? The amount of ingredients would have to span thousands of communities, if not tens of thousands. That could collectively impact a significant amount of the Amazon’s 2.7 million indigenous people, either directly or indirectly. Empowering indigenous rainforest communities and protecting their land rights would likely far offset a lot of the issues with transportation and would go a long way in giving these communities enough autonomy to defend themselves and protect the forests from the loggers, miners, oil producers and ranchers that are rapidly encroaching on their land in every part of the region.

Are all of the pieces in place do make a Rainforest Café that means something it today? In a way that doesn’t see these communities as points of extraction or could even be done in a way that doesn’t directly just destroy their way of life? No. However, I know that there are communities and organizations on the ground doing the work, small tasks that take years and decades, building the foundations for something bigger than what is currently being done. The situation in the world’s rainforests is urgent and dire, and unless we start let our minds wander, thinking about them in a different way, working towards big ideas that may seem like distant dreams, we are never going to get anywhere.