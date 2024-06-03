More than a decade ago I can remember pitching a cookbook about regional Peruvian recipes and the general response was that Peruvian food, at least the way I wanted to write about it, was a bit too esoteric for U.S. readers. With a 20-year global awareness campaign surrounding Peruvian food, not to mention the tens of thousands of Peruvian restaurants that have opened outside of Peru in that time, we are way beyond that point. There are many very good books now about Peruvian food in English.

There are restaurant cookbooks and broad overviews of national recipes. There are books written by Peruvian cooks now living abroad and academic books spinning their opinions about the last few decades of gastronomic development. There are still plenty of gaps in English language books about Peruvian food, however. Books about regional cuisine are mostly non-existent, as is non-fiction and anything ingredient driven.

Still, most of the books you find on Amazon about Peruvian food in English are a mix of AI created drivel and self-published books with a similar list of standard recipes. You do need to do a little bit of research to sort through the noise now, as the better books can get somewhat buried. The following list are my recommendations:

Note: Most of the links below are from Amazon, though I highly recommend ordering through Bookshop when possible to support independent bookstores.

General Peruvian Cookbooks

While the 600-recipe The Latin American Cookbook (2021) I wrote with Virgilio Martinez and the team from Mater Iniciativa has a considerable amount of regional Peruvian recipes, Gastón Acurio’s cookbook Peru (2015), from the same publisher, is a more complete focus on the country’s traditional recipes, plus others from Acurio’s restaurants. Acurio has also published dozens of other books in Spanish, like home cooking book Bravazo: Más de 600 recetas para cocinar en casa (2018) and the hard to find 500 años de fusion (2008).

The Art of Peruvian Cuisine Vol I (2000) and Vol II (2015) by Peruvian businessman Tony Custer are a little bit dated now, with white plates on white backgrounds, but it was an instrumental tool in showcasing Peruvian cuisine to the world, selling more than 100,000 copies.

Bloggers and recipe developers Morena Cuadra and Morena Escardó have written several general books about Peruvian food in digital formats that are very reliable, the most recent being The Big Peruvian Cookbook: 100 Delicious Traditional Recipes from Peru (2019).

Restaurant Cookbooks

While the restaurant, currently the #1 in the world on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list has moved to a new location and has become far more sophisticated when we wrote the book Central (2016), the philosophy surrounding eating ecosystems remains the same. While it’s not one of those restaurant cookbooks you will likely be able to cook from, it outlines the restaurant’s first decade and the part to what it is today. Martinez, alongside wife Pia León and sister Malena Martinez, also wrote a book about their restaurant in the Andes, Mil (2021), that narrows down the philosophy to that particular ecosystem. The same Argentina publisher, Catapulta, will also release La Mar Cebichería sometime this year, about Gastón Acurio’s famed seafood restaurant that now has locations around the globe. The chef Rafael Osterling also has cookbooks for two of his restaurants, El Mercado (2018) and Rafael (2016), both in Spanish.

Nikkei Cooking

Nikkei es Perú (2013), by Maido chef Mitsuharu Tsumura and the writer Josefina Barrón, details the history of Nikkei cooking in Peru through the eyes of its best known chef, with a mix of classic Nikkei reciped and others that were being served at Maido at the time. I don’t see it online though you can still find it in book shops in Lima. There’s also Nikkei (2019), produced by the el Bulli Foundation (Spanish only), is an in depth look by Peruvian graphic designer and chef María José García Miró on the technical aspects of Nikkei food, with 30 recipes, as well as London supper club host Luiz Hara’s Nikkei Cuisine: Japanese Food the South American Way (2015), which includes some recipes from Nikkei cooks from around the world.

Academic Books

Academic books about Peruvian food tend to fall into two distinct groups. One are the books published in Peru, mostly by the prolific publisher at Universidad de San Martín de Porres, that are more historical and cultural in nature, though only in Spanish, such as Picanterías y Chicherias del Perú (2016) by Isabel Alvarez and Ajíes peruanos: Sazón para el mundo (2009) by the Sociedad Peruana de Gastronomía and among others.

The other group of books are written by academics abroad, mostly highly critical, theoretical books about the development of gastronomy in the country over the past 20 years. While some of these books have clear agendas and are attempting to stir up controversy more than question the process, others are more nuanced. Eating Peru (2023) by American archeologist Robert Bradley, who I had on the podcast last year, is the one I like best, followed by Raúl Matta’s From the Plate to Gastro-Politics: Unravelling the Boom of Peruvian Cuisine (2024).

Regional

As mentioned above, despite Peruvian cuisine being highly regional, that type of specificity in terms of literature has not yet happened in English. Published within Peru in Spanish there are many good options. In the central jungle, Elia García de Reátegui of Tarapoto restaurant La Patarashca’s book Magia y sabor de San Martín (2017) is an excellent resource for traditional recipes and their origins. You can find it at La Patarashkita locations in Lima. Cusco Cocina Milenaria (2014) by José Lujan Vargas Quinoa, explores typical ingredients and recipes from the Cusco region, plus some modern recipes from chefs working in Cusco in that era.

More on the academic side, I recommend, are Pueblos de la yuca brava (2014) by Alberto Chirif and La mesa amazónica peruana: Ingredientes, corpus y símbolos by Rafael Cartay (2016), both delving into different aspects of food in the Peruvian Amazon, as well as La gran cocina mestiza de Arequipa (2012) by Alonso Ruiz Rosas, about that city’s extensive traditional cooking.

Single Issue Cookbooks

One of the few single issue cookbooks about Peruvian food in English is Jose Luis Quispe’s The Cuy Cookbook: Mouthwatering Recipes for Cooking Your Guinea Pig (2023), a short pamphlet with a handful of general recipes for cooking guinea pig (One of the comments reads: “Great if you need to get rid of a pet efficiently. Yours or your neighbor's”). Otherwise, there is Flavio Solórzano’s Ayara - Madre Quinua (2013) with extensive research about the ancient grain, and Astrid Gutsche’s Los guardianes del cacao (2014), about Peruvian cacao.

Peruvian Food Abroad

Some of the more interesting Peruvian cookbooks in English have been written by Peruvian chefs living outside of Peru. Most are inspired by traditional recipes, but they tend to veer away from trying to replicate them exactly. Most rely on a pantry of universally accessible Peruvian ingredients mixed in with local substitutions. Ceviche (2013) and Andina: Recipes and Stories from the Andes (2017) by London restauranteur Martin Morales are by far the most successful of this genre, and both books include a mix of recipes from Morales’ restaurants at the time. The chef Ricardo Zarate has helped introduce Peruvian food to Los Angeles, and his book The Fire of Peru: Recipes and Stories from My Peruvian Kitchen (2015) is a mix of classic Peruvian recipes and his original creations.

Historic

There are several classic non-fiction books about Peruvian food that remain relevant. In Lost Crops of the Incas: Little-Known Plants of the Andes with Promise for Worldwide Cultivation (1989), by the National Research Council, extensive research is examined surrounding 30 Andean crops, most of which were not known outside of Peru at the time. Reciprocity and Redistribution in Andean Civilizations (2017) by John V. Murra, is a collection of 1969 lectures that explore Andean cosmovision through decades of ethnographic fieldwork. This is where he coined the term vertical archipelago, the Andean resource model.

Other

The following don’t quite fit in any of the above categories, but are worth mentioning:

Perú: El Gusto Es Nuestro (2019), produced by Prom Peru, is a collection of stories and photos from anyone and everyone that had anything to do with Peruvian cuisine around the world over the previous couple of decades. I’m even in there in a few spots. Published in English and Spanish.

Mamá, No Queiro Ser Gastón (2014) is a collection of columns from Spanish food critic Ignacio Medina while living in Peru.

Finding Fortunato: How a Peruvian Adventure Inspired the Sweet Success of a Family Chocolate Business (2024) by Adam Pearson was just released and details the search for the Nacional white cacao bean and the formation of a business that aims to “reconceive and disrupt the supply chain.”

Eat Smart in Peru: How to Decipher the Menu, Know the Market Foods & Embark on a Tasting Adventure by Joan Peterson and Brook Soltvedt provides foreign travelers easy to understand basics surrounding eating in Peru, from ordering in restaurants and markets to general culinary customs.

British magazine Fare also put out a collection of stories about Lima, most of them food related, right in the middle of the pandemic (I was the guest curator).