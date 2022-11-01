Quinhampira
The story of a fish and chile stew from the far northwestern Brazilian Amazon.
In Brazil’s remote Alto Rio Negro region, the Baniwa people have an intense, storied history with chile peppers, which are tied into their entire being and way of life. Quinhampira, also called a fish and pepper stew, is their foremost culinary expression of this relationship.
The Bani…
