Limited edition fine art prints of my photography are now available. Each photo is printed in-house by me in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley, in the same barn studio where the podcast is recorded and my next book is being written.

Each print is an edition of 25

Size of image is 300mm x 450mm (11.8” x 17.7”)

Size of paper is 329mm x 483mm (13 x 19”)

These come as prints, not framed. You can frame them in the style of of your choosing.

The paper is made from cotton by German papermaker Hahnemühle. It is heavy and thick at 308 grams per square meter, with a smooth photo rag Matt Fine Art finish. These are museum quality prints, made with archival ink. They will last pretty much forever. Each print is numbered and signed.

“Arapaima Gigas”

The largest freshwater fish in the world, commonly called paiche or pirarucu, lives in the Amazon basin. A keystone species that is a sign of a healthy aquatic ecosystem, it’s thick layer of mineralized scales, seen in the photo, are often used for nail files, spoons and handicrafts. This particular fish was photographed in Peru’s Loreto province.

*Note that this image can also be hung horizontally.

“La Paz”

A chance encounter with an Aymara woman on the streets of La Paz, Bolivia, the world’s highest capital city. We don’t know what she is making or much of what she looks like, but her dark blue spool of wool and light blue sweater bring the worn, gray stone streets to life.

Price

Each print cost $200 and includes all taxes and shipping within the United States. For international shipping, add an additional $20 per print.

To Order

Please send an email to the thenewworlder[AT]gmail.com with your order and the shipping address. Payments are made via Paypal, Venmo, or Zelle.