All photos: Nicholas Gill.

In the high jungles of Quillabamba in the La Convención province of Peru, a native variety of cacao called chuncho is grown. This cacao is more like a collection of Alto Amazonas Forastero cultivars, most of which date back to Machiguenga communities centuries ago and discovered by the outside world in the 1800s. There’s some chuncho found in Puerto Maldonado and in the Ayacucho area too, but the steep hills around Quillabamba are where the majority of the production is found.

The soil is mostly the same throughout the area, but the varietals have evolved within individual micro-climates, resulting in extraordinary differences. As more chocolate makers explore this variety, as Mater Iniciativa has done with their line of chocolate bars (available in the U.S. through SIMPLi) that are produced through their workshop at Mil and on the dishes from the dessert courses of Central, new flavors are being coerced from it.

Cacao chuncho trees produce small yellow fruits with beans that weight less than one gram each. They are known for their high fat content and very high-altitude growing region (800m-1000m).

At a processing plant in Quillabamba, the seeds dry in the sun. There’s an immediate, overwhelming fruitiness to them, passionfruit mostly, but then a subtle floral flavor fills your tastebuds. When they dry more the fruit will calm and the floral flavors remain.

Most of the chuncho grown in southern Peru is actually a hybrid, though in Quillabamba these varietals mostly remain pure. The fruits and beans tend to be small, though they lack bitterness. The plants tend to be very productive and disease resistant.

At Miraflores, one of the cacao zones of Quillabamba, there’s more altitude and more of a slope than some of the other locations that chuncho is growing. There’s avocado, coca and yuca growing amidst the trees and boulders. It’s the end of harvest and there are piles of black shells scattered around the forest. Two women cut open the fruit with machetes, picking out the seeds with the mucilage. It will get sent to the plant in town to ferment.

“Every fruit is distinct,” says Eduardo, a farmer in an area known as Echerate. “Each one has a different flavor.” He has around 200 cacao plants and he claims some are more than a century old. He says the fruits have “cáscara de huevo,” shells that break like an egg when they’re ripe and ready.