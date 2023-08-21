A regular round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

Inchicapi de gallina in the Peruvian Amazon. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Peruvian website El Trinche did a survey of 300 people involved with Peruvian gastronomy what are their favorite five favorite dishes, resulting in a list 100 savory recipes and 46 sweet ones. Cebiche was in the #1 spot, followed by lomo saltado, and the rest of the top 20 or so were rather expected. Then it starts to get really interesting. Lots of regional recipes that you don’t often see in Lima. Things like seco de chabelo (#21), a beef and plantain recipe from the far north coast, and chorizo Huamanguino (#36), from Ayacucho in the central Andes. I wouldn’t say it is my favorite or even in my top 10, but inchicapi, in the photo above, came in at #26. It’s a hen soup from the Amazon, made with blended peanuts, yuca and sacha culantro. I can think of another 100 off the top of my head that aren’t there too. It really goes to show the vastness that is Peruvian food.

Do you have a top 5 Peruvian recipes? Leave it in the comments below.

Elsewhere in Food Media

My recent story about the Michelin guide’s expansion in Argentina seems to have struck a chord. In Fine Dining Lovers, Kaja Sajovich writes about how little impact the Michelin guide has had there. “Once Michelin came, chefs started working for stars and not for Slovenian cuisine, less representing the local – and that’s where the Michelin [Guide] fucked us,” states the chef Lior Kochavy in the story.

King, also called Chinook, salmon are integral to the survival of orca whales in Washington’s Puget Sound, however, populations of the fish are at historic lows. In The New York Times, Julia O’Malley reports on a lawsuit that nearly put an end to King salmon fisheries in the state, questions whether they should still be eaten and what can be done to preserve wild salmon for future generations.

Sudi Pigott profiles French blogger turned two Michelin star chef Bruno Verjus of the restaurant Table in Paris in Fine Dining Lovers. He discusses his love for Alain Passard, how he opened Table with no restaurant experience whatsoever and his surprising thoughts on mise en place: “I don’t believe in mise en place. Who wants food prepared hours in advance so that all the nutrients are diminished? We prepare and cook à la minute. It is disorientating for the chefs who’ve been drilled in three-star kitchens to prep, prep, prep, yet after a time, they wholly embrace it. Doing absolutely everything in front of the customers at the kitchen counter is a real joy.”

Food writer J.J. Goode has penned a great field guide to American hot dogs for The New York Times.

At the edge of the quadrado in Trancoso, Brazil, home to the Organic Festival.

Happenings

ArktiskMat: Mosjøen, Norway. September 8-9. A weekend long culinary symposium in a small village in central Norway that is held annually and this year will be themed around the ocean. Speakers include Holmen Lofoten founder Ingunn Rasmussen, fish butcher Johan Sigmundstad, marine biologist Pia Ve Dahlen and Icelandic chef Gísli Matt, among others.

Organic Festival: Trancoso, Brazil. September 27-October 1. The fourth edition of this wellness themed culinary festival on the coast of Bahia. Organized by Charles Piriou and the Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa, the vent gathers chefs, organic producers and organizations from across Brazil to engage the community and visitors in a dialogue about sustainability and agriculture. Special guests this year include Argentina’s Narda Lepes, fermentation experts Companhia dos Fermentados, natural winemaker Diego Cartier of Vivente Vinhos and many others.

Foraging

I was in Iceland during peak Arctic thyme season last month and gathered a good amount of that that I brought home. It’s a beautiful herb with a scent of honey and lavender with bright purple flowers that can be used as a rub for meats or in tea. I also gathered some angelica seeds that I’m debating what to do with. Here in New York, I continue to find a lot of ghost pipes, an eerie all white plant that somewhat acts like a fungi, which I have made a tincture with. I have also been gathering loads of blackberries, as well as some chanterelle mushrooms and golden rod, a native wildflower that I planted on my property last year that I’m making a cordial with.

Book Recommendations

Recent Stories at New Worlder

Stories of Mine Published Elsewhere

The 20 Essential Reykjavík Restaurants – Eater

With Reverence – The Common Table (from Taste & Place: A Design Hotels Book)

Podcast

Did you know you can also listen to the New Worlder podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and most other podcast sites? Latest episodes include Quito chef Juan Sebastián Pérez, Rome-based food writer Katie Parla and Paris based chef Atsushi Tanaka.

Other Recomended Substack Reads

Kitchen Project #110: On Fruit and Ice Cream –

–

–

–

Send tips to: thenewworlder@gmail.com.