Peixe em Folha de Patioba, fish roasted in a patioba pam leaf, in Barra Velha, Brazil.

A few years ago in Trancoso, Brazil I met a Pataxó man named Tapurumã, who goes by Cayo, at the hotel Uxua where he worked to revive and modernize indigenous art in the hotel’s clever workshop. When I started asking about Pataxó culinary traditions he offered to show m…