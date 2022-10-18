Patioba Palm Leaves
And the flavors they lend, on the southern Bahian coast of Brazil.
A few years ago in Trancoso, Brazil I met a Pataxó man named Tapurumã, who goes by Cayo, at the hotel Uxua where he worked to revive and modernize indigenous art in the hotel’s clever workshop. When I started asking about Pataxó culinary traditions he offered to show m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Worlder to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.