Pão de Queijo Waffles. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Let’s start the year off light. Let’s ease into 2023. There are big things coming this year, but let’s stay grounded. Enjoy simple recipes with nice flavor and just the right texture and temperature. This is one of those.

I have seen Pão de Queijo Waffles appear on menus occasionally around Brazil, but I had never had the chance to try them. I found the idea funny, yet I was undeniably intrigued. Pão de queijo are pretty much perfect on their own right out of the oven, so why bother? Yet, my curiosity got the better of me the other day, and here we are.

Traditionally for Pão de Queijo, you would use queijo de minas, a soft cow milk cheese from the Minas Gerais region of Brazil, particularly the stronger cured variety. Though you can also use mozzarella or queso fresco if you want. It still works, though texture may change somewhat depending on your waffle iron. The same goes with opting between lard, butter or oil. What’s essential is the combination of tapioca flour and cheese.

The proportions are not that far off from a regular batch of Pão de queijo, but just adjusted for a waffle iron rather than an oven. I kind of knew these would be quite satisfying even before making them, I wasn’t prepared for just how insanely delicious these are. Spread requeijao, spreadable cream cheese, over them, or eat them with eggs and bacon. Make a sandwich with two waffles. Whatever.