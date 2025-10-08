The wreck of the balloon on the island, illustration for The Mysterious Island, adventure novel by Jules Verne (1828-1905), drawing. DE AGOSTINI PICTURE LIBRARY / Getty Images. “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes.” – Marcel Proust

When I read Journey to the Center of the Earth by Jules Verne in the second grade, I knew I wanted to be a writer, and that understanding the idea of place would be an important part of the process. While the book is of course fictional, full of far fetched tales of scientific exploration, it inspired me to dream of visiting real worlds that were not my own. I hadn’t been anywhere at the time. Maybe Myrtle Beach once, and a resort in Nassau. So books were my escape. They brought me places. They whisked me away from the suburbs of Ohio, a world of big box stores and 401Ks, to the cavernous depths beneath an Icelandic stratovolcano, or across the backroads of America in pick-up truck with a French poodle.

As I got older, and better at distinguishing fantasy from reality, I devoured all types of literature – obscure religious texts, University poetry magazines, cookbooks from countries I knew little of – but true stories of places and the people in them were what I gravitated towards. They were the strings of words I was the most curious about. Maybe it was because I longed to go to the places that were written about, or perhaps because these worlds seemed the most different than the ones I knew.

I meditated alongside Peter Matthiessen as he searched for a snow leopard in the Himalayas and felt what it was like to live in the Antarctic for months with Sara Wheeler. I read how a hairy, piece of giant sloth skin opened Bruce Chatwin’s imagination and led him to the southern tip of Patagonia, and how William Least Heat-Moon’s quality control for backroads diners was the number of calendars hanging on the wall.

Not to say all classic travel literature was great. Too much of it had been written by men, mostly white and Western, from certain economic classes. The views were often tired, colonial tropes, even then. Yet there were countless gems waiting to be uncovered.

Part of it was that the places themselves intrigued me, but it was more than that, even if I didn’t realize it at first. It was the transformations that occurred as the characters inhabited different worlds. Sometimes this would occur as they moved from one point to the other, a literary technique as old as writing, as both plot and character shift and grow in complexity side by side. For others the metamorphosis occurred as the characters sank deeper into a particular setting, as if place itself, or landscape, was a character.

I was able to imagine myself in these other worlds. To put myself into the shoes of the people in them, at least in the way these writers had portrayed them. I became a better person by reading these stories, these tales of unease in unfamiliar places that revealed some wider truth. I understood how human beings – no matter where they were from, how they were raised, their spiritual beliefs or economic conditions – were no better or worse, for the most part, than any other. Most were just trying to survive in the only ways they knew how.

As soon as I graduating from college, after having already spent a few years working as a food writer for local newspapers and magazines, I started to travel and write about it. My first real travel stories were from far-off places that I made my way to with a backpack over months long wanderings in between odd jobs. They were destinations that I read about and then dreamed of for years. Places like Angkor Wat and Marrakech, which I wrote about in the Travel section of The Columbus Dispatch, my hometown newspaper, accompanied by my own photos.

Travel writing was different then. This was about 25 years ago. There was no social media. I didn’t know if anyone had strong feelings about the story I wrote unless someone sent a physical letter to the newspaper, which was rare. Rather, the story went out into the world and that was that. Someone out there might read it, and it would take them on their own journey across time and space. Maybe it would roll around in that brain of theirs a bit and one day they might pick up and go somewhere too. Or not. Maybe they would save the story, but more likely when the next day’s paper arrived it would be tossed in the bin, never to be seen or read again. With any luck the memory of that story would have a little life. And that was enough.

In newspaper travel sections and travel magazines, there was still room to tell stories about transformation. About understanding a place and what its very air and the people that breath it can do for your soul. The disposable nature of writing on paper and only paper meant that you had to take risks to get someone to read it. To hook them with those first few lines before they skipped on. I spent endless hours thinking about those lines as I wrote then.

I updated and authored guidebooks too. Probably a hundred of them over the years. It was straightforward, service journalism that had a real purpose in helping someone get from point a to point b and what to do when they got there. It’s a type of writing that was more formulaic yet allowed me to see the fundamentals of deciphering an unfamiliar place, of deconstructing a travel story. You could read them for hours, navigating train schedules and immersing yourself with short histories of architectural wonders and regional foods. They are immersive not an emotional way, but a practical one. If done right, they too could open up imaginations.

As the internet evolved, I watched, how travel writing changed. As blogs appeared and then transitioned into social media accounts, writing became less about the words themselves and the inner dialogue that occurs as we travel. It became focused more on the aesthetic of a place, the traffic and the direct accumulation of followers. The reasons were as much technical as intentional, as SEO and virality became the primary driver of distributing travel stories. This new way of travel communication allowed new voices to enter the conversation, some of them great. It has also led to overtourism, exclusion, strains on infrastructure and a general lack of depth and connection when traveling.

Now travel writing is selling something. A hotel stay. A cruise. A lifestyle. Capturing a sense of place has turned into seizing the value of a transaction. There’s a place for that in this world we live in, but it makes me wonder what we’re missing. Is there still a place to write about what happens inside of us when we remove ourselves from our comfort zone and try to see the world from someone else’s eyes?