Olichen’s charqui de equino in Valparaíso, Chile. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

At Gonzalo Lara’s restaurant Olichen in Valparaíso there were countless ingredients that caught my attention. The restaurant works with Designation of Origin ingredients, many of them sourced from native and rural, primarily female, producers, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. Things like garlic from Llay Llay or the black olives from the Azapa Valley, which they use in ice creams, or chuchoca corn flour, from the Cauquenes area, which is dehydrated by being placed on the roofs of the houses in the middle of summer and then ground on two giant stones. Yet, when I set foot on the rooftop patio I noticed a wood and glass case with strips of salted meat in it.

“Charqui de caballo,” Lara told me. Dried horse meat, or horse jerky.

The modern word jerky originates from the Quechua word charqui, or char’ki, and the process has been used in South America to preserve meats in one form or another for thousands of years, likely almost as long as mammals have been hunted here. The general process is to remove the fat and much of the blood and cut the meat into strips, then letting it hang in an airy, sunny location, which the high Andes are perfect for. It can then be smoked or salted. Along with chuño and papas secas, various forms of dehydrated potatoes that can be stored for years, charqui could be kept in pantries and storehouses and utilized when fewer crops were available and rehydrated in stews like charquicán or carapulcra (where fresh beef or pork is now more common).

Before colonization in the Andes, camelids (alpaca, llama, vicuña and guanaco) were common, but with the introduction of cattle, goats, lamb and horses, which lived primarily at lower altitudes, the process of drying meat was adapted. There are subtle regional variations in both the drying process and how it is consumed.

“The inspiration comes from my maternal grandparents who ate charqui de equino, and bought it in Ovalle, in the Limarí Valley,” Lara explained. The horse charqui from here can be store bought, and comes in large, very dry strips with a cardboard like texture, but can also be shredded into floss. “This recipe, however, is an interpretation of charqui arriero, which is consumed in the El Almendral area of San Felipe in the Aconcagua Valley. That is born from the hands of the muleteers who go into the Andes in search of goats to make goat cheese.”

Gonzalo Lara’s solar dehydrator on Olichen’s roof terrace. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

This version of charqui is often served in a salad, called Ensalada del Arriero. In that recipe the meat is re-hydrated and fried, then mixed with lots of onions and herbs, sometimes with cheese and olives. For Lara’s version, he buys posta rosada, horse sirloin tip, from one of the oldest horse butcher shops in Valparaíso and cuts it into thin strips. He then covers the meat with sea salt from Lo Valdivia, in the town of Paredones, inside his solar dehydrator, the glass and wood box I saw on the roof, which gets plenty of midday sun and wind, while still being covered from rain.

Afterwards, he adds olive oil, the juice of lemons from Lliu Lliu near Limache, east of Valparaíso and oregano from Socoroma in the Arica region, which he and I agree is quite possibly the best oregano in the world.

“We add a lot of feathered ​​onions to the marinade, and leave it for approximately ten days,” he says.

He serves it like a tartar, beautifully plated in a deep dish, with queso mantecoso from Paillaco in the Los Ríos region and black olives from the Valle del Huasco.

By controlling every part of a process that has existed for centuries, and using the very best of each ingredient Chile has to offer, he managed to transform a rather rustic, cowboy recipe into something quite delicate.

