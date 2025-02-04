Ode to Grilled Chicken with Açaí
A surprisingly perfect pairing from urban Amazonia.
In Macapá recently, I ate açaí in a way that I found particularly surprising. In the bustling city on the Amazon River, just upriver from its mouth at the Atlantic Ocean, I noticed signs for the combination everywhere: frango assado, grilled chicken, with açaí.
I’m sure the pairing exists in other urban Amazonian areas where açaí is a staple food, such as Belém or even Manaus, but in Macapá there seems to be a particular enthusiasm around it. What was particularly interesting is that there wasn’t a single restaurant that I could find that served it. It was sold only for takeout.
