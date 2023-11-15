A regular round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

One of several ceviches at Barrá, Jospeh Archbold’s new restaurant in Bocas del Toro, Panama.

Restaurant Openings

Barrá - Bocas del Toro, Panama

Bocas native Joseph Archbold (listen to him on the podcast here) has been steadily reigniting this Panamanian archipelago’s culinary scene since he returned after cooking for years at top French restaurants. After the successful post-pandemic re-opening of his dreamy beach-side restaurant Receta Michila on Isla Carenero, he turned his attacntion to this laid back seafood bar on Isla Colón, aka Bocas Town. There are several ceviches (tuna, shrimp, octopus and pipa), plus a few sandwiches made on fresh made coconut johnny cakes.

Indio Pizza – Lima, Peru

This new brick oven pizzeria opened on the same block as the restaurants Isolina, Siete and Awicha in Lima’s Barranco neighborhood. It’s from Diego Olivera Rios, who previoulsy worked at nearby Mérito and Central.

Aatma & Mej – Curitiba, Brazil

Chef Manu Buffara of the restaurant Manu is opening the restaurant Aatma in the 25-room, state of the art Suryaa Lifestyle Hotel in Alphaville Graciosa, on the eastern outskirts of Curitiba. She’ll also be running the hotel’s rooftop cocktail bar, called Mej.

Tomata Pizza – Santiago, Chile

Kurt Schmidt, of 99 restaurante fame (which is close to reopening), has opened a brick and mortar version of his formerly delivery only pizzeria project Tomata in Santiago’s CV Galeria. It features doughs with 72-hour fermentation and house made charcuterie.

Closings

New York City has seen a wave of high profile closings lately that I felt I should mention, including Contra and Momofuku Ko, which have been two of my favorite restaurants for the past decade. In any other city these restaurants would be open for 30 years. There was also Momofuku Ssäm Bar, Oxalis, Huertas and many other great restaurants that have had to close or give up their lease in recent months. It begs the question: is New York City just a terrible place to have a restaurant?

Lists & Awards

The 20-seat tasting menu spot Causa in Washington D.C. has become one of only Peruvian restaurants in the world currently recgonized with a Michelin star after being awarded a star last week, joining the restaurant Miraflores in Lyon, France (note that Pakta in Barcelona and Lima London in London earned stars in the past). Simultaneous announcements were made for D.C., New York and Chicago. NYC Peruvian restaurant Contento’s sommelier Yannick Benjamin also recieved the NYC sommelier award. Otherwise, there were few surprises.

Issam Koteich’s Caracas restaurant Cordero, using only a single protein on the menu (lamb from their countryside farm, Proyecto Ubre), was recognized as the “One to Watch” on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list. There has been a lot of energy in Venezuela surrounding food lately and I have been trying to get there, but the closing of embassies and consulates in the U.S. have made it difficult for Americans traveling there (connections anyone?).

In more 50 Best lists news, Peruvian bar Lady Bee, one of my favorites, was named the “One to Watch” on the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Eating Around

Aside of everything I ate in northern Italy during and around Ein Prosit a few weeks ago (I’ll be writing more on this soon), I had an incredible meal at Erik Ramirez’s Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Llama San in New York City. Earlier in the year they brought in Chilean chef Francisco Castillo, who worked at Boragó and Central for years, to run the kitchen, and the latest menu is the best I’ve had. There’s this ceviche with mackerel, kabocha squash, candied ginger and sansho peppercorn that was one of the best thigns I’ve eaten this year. Here’s a pic of an also very good ceviche with tuna, squid ink, habanero, grapes and quinoa:

Food Media Highlights

I wrote about the Awakening of Peruvian Wine earlier in the year and Bloomberg has followed up, highlighting producers like Apu Winery and Bodega Murga.

I tend to have somewhat mixed feelings about Iceland’s greenhouses. While I appreciate them growing significant amounts of vegetables using geothermal heat, and making Iceland less reliant on imports, I often wish they would focus on growing better quality ingredients rather than so much on quantity. Regardless, I found the news in the Reykjavík Grapevine about cacao being grown in an Icelandic greenhouse (!!!) particularly interesting.

Sumaūma has a report on mycelial networks in the Amazon, The Amazon of Fungi: A search for beings that sustain the Earth in a forest nearing the point of no return, that’s the one story I think you should read if you only have time to read one story this month.

Texas Monthly’s Taco Editor Jose Ralat’s midlife crisis is getting taco tattoos.

Pumpkin empanadas are a thing on the U.S. Mexican border, according to Christina Morales in The New York Times. The filling is similar to ayote en miel, or cadied acorn squash.

