Unlike other post pandemic years, Latin America’s restaurant scene saw fewer wild shifts and excited risks in 2024. The surge of spending that occurred in the year or two after lockdowns has returned to normal and restaurants have returned to their eternal struggle amidst costs that keep on rising. In a world that looks to be consistently unstable for the foreseeable future, new restaurants decided to play it safe.

This this was the year where restaurateurs in the region leaned on what works. Chefs and concepts that have already found success were trusted for quiet expansion and growth. If you already have a Michelin star, zero waste cred or a profitable restaurant behind you the world was your aguachile. There was less focus on emblematic restaurants that can speak for the produce of an entire nation, that can put it on the global culinary map (and this list or that one) – those stories have mostly been told now. Can the restaurant cover the rent? That seems to be the logical question now.

If you wanted to open a successful restaurant in Latin America over the past year you needed locals to frequent it, not tourists. Your lofty goals of changing the world aren’t needed right this moment, but can you give them good food and drink and let them forget about life for awhile? Can you give them something they have never had before at a reasonable price? An intimate restaurant with small plates and nice wines, mostly natural. Original cocktails on a night out are always nice, but how about backed by great food too? Thankfully, these kinds of restaurants are all proliferating, and not just in the largest cities.

There were a few outliers too. There’s now creative, contemporary cooking in places like San Pedro de Atacama, Iguassu and Santo Domingo. Chinese-Peruvian food is going fine dining. Could it be the next Nikkei? Amazonian ingredients are finding their way outside the forest in a totally different format, a trend that will certainly continue into the future.

Here are my picks, in no particular order, for the best restaurants to have opened in Latin America over the past year:

Casaré in Santo Domingo, DR. Photo: Hairo Reyes.

Casaré – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

One of the most promising openings in the Spanish Caribbean in years, Casaré is headed by the talented Swiss-Dominican chef Olivier Bur (Noma Mexico, Pujol, etc) in October. Years in the making, the ambitious team has been traveling across the DR’s microclimates for underutilized seasonal vegetables, fruits and fungi to forage and make connections with artisan producers. The resulting tasting menus are elegantly served in a colonial building that doubles as a cultural center, with every element designed from craftsman around the island. casarre.com.

Afluente – Bogotá, Colombia

After helping open Oda the year before to much acclaim, chef Jeferson García set off on his own to continue his work investigating Colombian ingredients, especially those from the páramo, the high-altitude wetlands that Colombia is rich in. The Chapinero restaurant is far more intimate than his previous one, allowing García to work with these special products that utilizes his many years spent working in progressive restaurants in Lima, Santiago, Bangkok and Copenhagen. instagram.com/afluenterestaurante.

Baldío – Mexico City, Mexico

A collaboration between NGO Arca Tierra and its director Lucio Usobiaga with Douglas McMaster’s zero-waste restaurant Silo in England, Baldío reimagines sustainability for a Mexican restaurant. Pairing Silo’s efforts to reduce waste (fermentation, composting, recycling) with Arca Tierra’s use of regenerative agriculture (chinampa produce) is aiming to create a model for environmentally responsible dining in Mexico. baldio.mx.

AWA in Lima, Peru. Photo: AWA.

AWA – Lima, Peru

It took years of creating a logistics network of Amazonian ingredients, first with fine dining restaurant Malabar and later through his work at La Patarashca in Tarapoto (and their food hall locations in Lima), for the chef Aldo Yaranga to pull off this contemporary Amazonian restaurant. Aside of seasonal produce and fresh fish from Amazonian waters, Yaranga is working with the Mijano Amazon Lab inside La Patarashca for fish charcuterie (smoked paiche ham, gamitana chorizo and paiche pastrami) and garums made from river clams for use on the menu. instagram.com/awa.lima.

Clara – Quito, Ecuador

Three chefs with diverse backgrounds – the Felipe Salas (Ecuador), Ángel De Sousa (Venezuela/Portugal) and Ana Lobato (Spain) – have opened an accessible bistro inside an old coffee roastery with good music and a nice wine list that’s open only during the weekdays. It’s no surprise that everyone in Quito loves it. Using responsibly sourced produce and proteins from the Andes, Amazon and coast, the comforting menu riffs on Ecuadorian tradition with bollos de chancho and seco de chivo infused with chicha and naranjilla. clara.ec.

Ness – Buenos Aires, Argentina

In an old soda shop in the Nuñez neighborhood, the former Proper chef Leo Lannussol is breaking down the restaurant concept into its basic elements. Everything is open and transparent, just high-quality, sustainable, seasonal, local ingredients lightly cooked in a wood fired oven and grill, served with nice wines, on long, shared tables where cooks mingle with diners. instagram.com/ness.bsas.

Frina – Lima, Peru

At Frina in San Isidro, Francesca Ferreyros is exploring the connections between Southeast Asian and regional Peruvian cuisine, especially from the Amazon. Set in a whimsical, imaginative space where the bar plays a big role, the restaurant is a more fine dining approach than her previous restaurant Baan and she’s experimenting with ingredients like mishkina, tucupi and shica shica that rarely make it into Lima restaurants. instagram.com/frina.pe.

Ephedra in Ayllu of Poconche, Atacama, Chile. Photo: Guerrieri Fotografia.

Ephedra – San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

Atacama-born chef Sergio Armella, whose credits include Geranium in Copenhagen and Boragó in Santiago, and manager Carolina Colque, are creating beautiful food in the Ayllu of Poconche, 10 kilometers outside of the tourist hub of San Pedro. They are working with some of the most spectacular yet unknown ingredients in South America, and turning them into things like chañar mole, rica rica gel and algarobo tamari. This is a project bigger than food, but a showcase of Atacama culture and a call to action to preserve it. instagram.com/ephedrarest.

Restaurant Y – Iguassu Falls, Brazil

Inside Belmond’s Hotel das Cataratas in Iguassu Falls, chef Luiz Filipe Souza of the two Michelin star Evvai in São Paulo (listen to our podcast interview) has taken over the timeless restaurant in the historic pink palace. The historic, elegant space, with only dinner service, is focused on exploring regional Brazilian gastronomy, allowing Souza to seek out new terrain. belmond.com/hotels/south-america/brazil/iguassu-falls/belmond-hotel-das-cataratas/dining.

Grieta – Arequipa, Peru

Arequipa’s dining scene continues to evolve beyond its legendary picanterías, with new generations opening up restaurants in white sillar stone walled spaces that are more for nights out than long lunches. Grieta, with its list of funky wines and cocktails and free flowing menu driven by seasonal produce and whatever whim is in the air, is one of those. instagram.com/grieta_aqp.

Ayluri – La Paz, Bolivia

Hidden behind a clothing store in the center of La Paz, Ayluri is a symbol of how spectacular La Paz’s dining scene has become in recent years. It offers three course or a la carte, plant based menus only for lunch, paired with nice Bolivian wines for a reasonable price. It’s healthy, full flavored, artful food with kind service in a warm setting that you just want to crawl up and live in. instagram.com/ayluri.restaurante.

99 in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

99 – Santiago, Chile

When Kurt Schmidt first opened 99 in Providencia in 2015, it broke all the rules. It was an accessible tasting menu paired with Chilean natural wines when the trend leaned luxury and foreign. After closing the old space during the pandemic and opening a bar (Prima) and pizzeria (Tomata), he completely recreated 99 with an entirely new vision. Hidden within a sealed off back room of a huge location of Prima Bar in Vitacura’s CV Galeria, decorated in wooden shingles in the style of Chiloé, the restaurant now seats only 12, with 1-2 seatings a night. The menu focuses on the valleys of Chiles, one region per 9-course menu, cooked over wood and paired with low intervention wines, mostly from those same regions. 99restaurante.com.

DeMo Magnolia – Santiago, Chile

Pedro Chavarria’s lunch only restaurant DeMo inside of Santiago’s weekend flea market is one of the most underappreciated restaurants anywhere in Latin America, so this new location with dinner service inside the Lastarria neighborhood’s Hotel Magnolia is a welcome addition. With just 4 tables, it maintains the small scale of the original, but the 11-course menus and a formal setting will showcase his innovative cooking in a new light. instagram.com/demo.magnolia.

Ultramarinos Demar – Mexico City, Mexico

While not the first laid back, seafood driven restaurant with an eclectic wine list to open in Mexico City in recent years, Ultramarinos is doing it better than anyone. Em’s Lucho Martínez takes the very best Mexican fish and shellfish down to their pure essence, cooking them gently on the grill with a bit of sauce or serving them raw over ice. instagram.com/ultramarinos.rest.

Kanché in Izamal, Mexico. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Kanché – Izamal, Mexico

The decades old, family-run, Yucatecan restaurant Kinich in the yellow city of Izamal east of Merida is one of Mexico’s finest examples of regional cooking. Now, in the restaurant’s garden, they have created a new restaurant and bar, inspired by their roots but allowing themselves to break tradition. Named after the ancestral elevated planters used in Mayan times, the open-air restaurant is rather laid back, with a long bar with and single, shared table to sit and snack on crab kibis and castacán tacos. instagram.com/kancheizamal.

Oseille – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

With Lasai and Oteque, Rio has shown that it can do intimate tasting menus as well as São Paulo. Thomas Troisgros, the city’s most ambitious restaurateur from its most iconic family, has proven he can do it too, with this 16-seat restaurant, his first fine dining experiment since Olympe closed in 2020. Set above his bistro Toto, the restaurant proves there is a still a place for contemporary European cooking with Brazilian ingredients. instagram.com/oseillerestaurante.

Song – Lima, Peru

While Japanese-Peruvian food has long experimented with modern dining formats, Chinese-Peruvian food has mostly kept things relaxed, aside of a few exceptions, like Gaston Acurio’s chain Madam Tusan or the sophisticated Chifa Titi. This year, Felix Loo, who has long worked with Acurio’s team, opened Song in a modern San Isidro building. Alongside original cocktails with Peruvian spirits and botanicals, the menu explores Chinese Peruvian fusion, particularly as it relates to Cantonese and Sichuanese cooking. instagram.com/songrestaurante.

Raix – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Raix operates inside the historic, 1903 Botazzini bakery in Villa Devoto, an iconic neighborhood gathering place. Built around a series of large, wood-fired brick ovens, the restaurant produces six distinct styles of bread, some made with ingredients like cacao butter or wagyu fat, accompanied by small plates created by the chef Hernán Sondereguer. instagram.com/raix.ba.