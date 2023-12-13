Lingua Tonnata at Cordero in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Andres Vasquez.

This was the year chefs and restaurateurs around Latin America said fuck it. Forget trends and what’s been done before. A whole restaurant built around just lamb? A food menu to pair with house made ferments? French food in Bogotá and Rio? Japanese-Peruvian in Panama? A masa restaurant using Peruvian corn? The old location didn’t work out? It might somewhere else. Let’s do what makes sense to us.

Even as major international restaurant ranking bodies try to bottle up the energy here, Latin American restaurants are doing what feels right rather than try to fit into boxes created on the other side of the world. A new normal has arrived. Rather than multi-million dollar investments, restaurateurs are getting by without all the bells and whistles, focusing more on smaller spaces, getting good ingredients and having a happy staff. Even with the increasing political and economic instability in many parts of the region, risks are being taken that were paused during the last few years of pandemic indecisiveness.

Destinations that have been missing from the gastronomic conversation are entering back into it, like Nicaragua and Venezuela. Regional outposts outside major media markets like Arequipa, Samaipata and Antigua are finding enthusiastic cooks willing to put in the work. There’s new life here and its organic and moving to its own beat.

Here are my picks, in no particular order, for the best restaurants to have opened in Latin America over the last year (or so):

Cordero - Caracas, Venezuela

Issam Koteich’s restaurant Cordero is part of the sudden and long hoped for wave of new restaurants opening in Caracas. In a country where limitations are already a defining factor, his menu is based entirely around the meat of a single protein, lamb, from Proyecto Ubre, co-founder Pedro Khalil’s farm outside of the city. Yet, Koteich, who spent years outside of the country, has made the restaurant work, utilizing all parts of the animal and its milk, plus other produce from the farm, opening the door for others waiting for their chance to return.

Trescha – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Chef Tomás Treschanski, just 26, has put his background working abroad in cutting edge modern restaurants like Sweden’s Frantzén and Spain’s Azurmendi to good use, showing not just superb execution, but restraint in his compositions. His 10-person chef’s counter in Villa Crespo was one of just three restaurants in Buenos Aires to earn a Michelin star in the guide’s inaugural issue, and it’s a good contender to quickly climb Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list in the years to come.

NM Culinary Granada – Granada, Nicaragua

Californian Damien Hopkins and Nicarguan Xiomara Díaz opened this restaurant in a colonial building in the center of Granada focused on supporting area farms and producers in late 2022 after running local favorites like The Garden Café in Granada for more than a decade. They enlisted Nicaraguan chef Eliseo Vargas, who brings Mediterranean and Pan-Latin touches to a creative menu that includes chamomile smoked ripe plantains and charcoal grilled sardines, alongside craft cocktails.

Lamb, balú beans and rice at Cascajal in Bogotá, Colombia. Photo courtesy Cascajal.

Cascajal – Bogotá, Colombia

French-Colombian chef Andrés Fernandez León – who spent years in Michelin starred restaurants in Paris, Tokyo and Melbourne – is as technically gifted as any chef in the country and his immersion into the limitless world of ingredients from the Andes, Amazon and Colombia’s two coast has been fascinating to see. Cascajal, beautifully designed within the former Rafael space in Chapinero, is only going to get better as the years go by.

Clon – Lima, Peru

The team from exceptional Venezuelan-Peruvian restaurant Mérito continues their creative march across the Barranco neighborhood after redesigning their bakery DeMo and creating this sort of bistro. The menu is a mix of classic Mérito dishes (flan, choclo), classic Peruvian and Venezuelan plates (pulpo al olivo, tequeños and gusacaca), and funky comfort foods like a fried chicken sandwich and iced mashua, plus a short selection of nice wines and classic cocktails.

Mauka – Cuzco, Peru

Named after a nearly forgotten Andean tuber, Kjolle and Central’s Pía León oversees the menu at Mauka inside Belmond’s Plaza Nazarenas Hotel. While the Mater Iniciativa group runs Mil at Moray in the mountains well outside of the city, their presence has been lacking since there since Senzo closed in the same hotel many years ago, so the laid back centered around Andean tubers and ancient grains, plus proteins like alpaca and paiche, are a welcome addition to the city.

Yakitori at Mai Mai, a rooftop Peruvian izakaya in Panama City, Panama. Photo: Saenz Castillo Studio.

MaiMai – Panama City, Panama

This one has been in the works for several years and has officially come to life. Mitsuharu Tsumura of Japanese Peruvian restaurant Maido (#6 on World’s 50 Best) in Lima, Peru and Mario Castrellón of contemporary Panamanian restaurant Maito (#100 on World’s 50 Best) in Panama City have joined forces (or Mais) to open this rooftop izakaya in Costa del Este with yakitori and ceviche and other small plates alongside a cocktail program headed by globally renowned bartender Martin Hudak.

Sororoco Bar – São Paulo, Brazil

The first São Paulo restaurant for Thiago Castanho of Belem do Pará’s famed Remanso do Peixe, in partnership with Lobozó and Jiquitaia’s Gustavo Rodrigues and Marcelo Corrêa Bastos. Sororoco, set in a 1940’s Bairro de Pinheiros home, is dedicated to an ever changing menu that explores the biodiversity of seasonal Brazilian fish and shellfish, which are broken down whole and prepared at whim.

Barrá - Bocas del Toro, Panama

Sometimes all a talented chef has to do is source some excellent fish from a local fisherman and make a great ceviche and serve it from coconut husk it and it can make lives happier. That’s what Bocas native and Receta Michilá chef Joseph Archbold (listen to him on the podcast) has been doing (alongside a few sandwiches made on fresh made coconut johnny cakes) on this Panamanian archipelago since he returned after cooking for years at top French restaurants.

Huniik & Tulia - Mérida, Mexico

Néctar’s Roberto Solís continues to redefine Yucatecan food through his restaurant empire expands across Mérida with the addition of a handful of new restaurants. While fine dining restaurant Huniik opened quietly during the pandemic, the space is now complete with an attached, easy going market driven patio comedor and bar called Tulia. Together they show how modern and classic regional cooking can be complementary forces rather than opposing ones.

Aiô – São Paulo, Brazil

Taiwanese food has been mostly absent in Latin America, but entrepreneur Duilio Lin changed that a few years ago when he started making baos with food truck Mapu. With the more modern Aiô in Vila Mariana with chefs Caio Yokota and Victor Valadão, the menu is rooted in the traditional dishes of Taiwan, but local fish, heart of palm and Brazilian chiles doesn’t let you forget where you are.

Nativo - Managua, Nicaragua

Salvadoran chef Kevin Gómez, who has opened various concepts around Managua – a pupuseria, comfort food spots, and a contemporary pop-up – has found the perfect fit for this moment in the city with Nativo. With a small bar and smattering of tables, the buzzy casual restaurant’s small plates menu is based around Nicaraguan ingredients and creative cocktails.

Indigo – Arequipa, Peru

Chef Enrique Paredes, who has opened restaurants like São Paulo’s Ama.Zo and Lima’s Barra Khuda, turns his attention to the stunning ingredients (pseudograins, tubers, chiles, squash, papaya, seafood) from Arequipa, which haven’t been explored nearly enough outside of their traditonal context. The restaurant, plus two bars, are situated in the NOMAD Urban AQP hotel, a few blocks from the white sillar stone city’s Plaza de Armas.

Snacks at Casa Charo in Samaipata, Bolivia. Photo courtesy Casa Charo.

Casa Charo – Samaipata, Bolivia

In Samaipata, Bolivia’s second-largest wine region, restauranteur and brewer Sukko Stach, who owns Imilla Alzada in La Paz, has fulfilled a longtime dream to live and work in the countryside with this farm to table restaurant driven by Bolivian wines. Chef Sofia Nogales, who has worked in top restaurants in Lima and New York, sources seasonal produce from the Valle for tasting menus in the 20 seat dining room that is open four nights a week, just for dinner.

Esquina Común – Mexico City, Mexico

While still serving meals via word of mouth out of their apartment, Ana Dolores, formerly of Expendio de Maíz, and partner Carlos Pérez-Puelles, got a mention in the The New York Times, which lead to their rent being tripled. Now in a new setting on the unmarked terrace in La Condesa, they are still cooking by their own rules, opening only on the weekends, changing the menu of 7 dishes every couple of months.

Plural Drinks – Quito, Ecuador

Wanting a local beverage to pair with food, three cooks created a line of naturally fermented hidromiels, kombuchas and pét-nat teas from local ingredients like Andean herbs and fruits like cocona, which they use as a base for experimental cocktails, alongside natural wines and craft beer. The progressive menu, made from sustainable, seasonal and often wild ingredients, is designed to pair with the drinks.

Kōnā Córner Bar - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentine chef Narda Lepes has had a lifelong passion for Japanese food and culture (I actually ran into her in Tokyo this year) and this collaboration with reknowned bartender Inés de los Santos is unlike anything else in Buneos Aires. The two-level, curved corner building could be called a modern izakaya, but with Lepes’ legendary attention to detail comes through in the woodwork, hanging fish and upstairs karaoke bar, not to mention the playful food that doesn’t lose sight of where it came from.

Nanik – Antigua, Guatemala

Chef Fernando Solís, formerly the sous chef of Guatemala City’s Flor de Lis, is cooking to the rhythm of his own drum with dishes like duck tamales and beef tongue with fermented güisquiles. The restaurant was open briefly in Guatemala City, but the new location inside Antigua’s Mestizo Boutique Hotel, where the colonial mixes w ith the modern, seems like the right fit.

Taco Campechano with longaniza and arracacha at Casa Nixtamal in Lima, Peru. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Casa Nixtamal – Lima, Peru

Mexican chef Emilio Macías once topped a tostada with freshwater clams in Bolivia and it was probably the best tostada I ever ate. His long delayed, masa driven restaurant that utilizes Peruvian corn and other local ingredients, is an intriguing new take on Mexican cooking. It’s one of those places where you just walk in off the street in the afternoon for a some antojitos and a mezcal and waste the day away.

Sharing the same building, these two restaurants from Colombian chef Nicolas Solanilla offer two different perspectives on Latin American ingredients. Upstairs, at Ana Cocina Local, it’s more serious and experimental, with an 8-course tasting menu, while downstairs is brighter and more playful, with global influences.

Ocyá – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Despite being a city by the sea, seafood is usually secondary in Rio. Chef and fisherman Gerônimo Athuel is changing that with Ocyá, which opened last year on Barra da Tijuca and reached only by boat, and now with a second restaurant in Leblon. Highlighting under-utilized species, using the whole fish, making seafood charcuterie and aging fish to their best state in temperature controlled chambers, he is doing what Josh Niland has done for Australia in Brazil.

Toto - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Restauranteur Thomas Troisgros is making some of his biggest moves in years with Ipanema restaurant Toto, where he pays tribute to the 1990s Parisian bistronomy movement utilizing local, seasonal ingredients in global preparations a lively space that opens to the street. One floor up, he’ll soon open Oseille, a 16-seat fine dining restaurant, his first since Olympe closed in 2020.

Tres Leches cake at Alvaro Clavijo’s Selma in Bogotá, Colombia. Photo: José Luis Rivera.

Selma – Bogotá, Colombia

Alvaro Clavijo of El Chato, hearkened back to his years in Paris with this restaurant and bar in a renovated building, one building away from El Chato. Selma features around 50-60 seats and has a menu of French Mediterranean bistro fare built around Colombian ingredients with the same level of execution as El Chato, plus a generous selection of original cocktails.

La Niña – Lima, Peru

Opening in early 2023 (if you don’t count a brief pre-pandemic opening in another location), La Niña is a big, beautiful restaurant where you can see a Pre-Colombian pyramid down the street from the terrace. The menu is eclectic, with bold pairings of ingredients, like lamb hearts with tucupi and ají panca, or mashed plantains with uni, scallops and chicha de jora. Joseph Ruiz Acosta, formerly a sommelier at Central, heads the ambitious bar program, with one of the city’s best wine lists that pairs great but little known Peruvian and South American producers with Old World ones, as well as a long list of cocktails.

Pantagruel Bodegón – Montevideo, Uruguay

Sometimes something old can become new again. On a corner in Montevideo a once happening restaurant with white tablecloths called Pantagruel served diners for more than two decades. A few years after it closed during the pandemic, a trio of new young owners, tired of unsatisfying small plates, loved its nostalgia and took it over. They renovated it themselves with hanging plants and eclectic furnishings. They brought in a selection of Uruguayan wines and craft beers. The menu is market driven and ever changing, with kilo size milanesas to share and homey, innocent looking vegetables that hide their technique. The corner lively and crowded again, the talk of the neighborhood, but you can still eat well there for a good price.

Hong Kong Bakery – Panama City, Panama

Panama’s Chinese food scene continues to grow, as classics like dim sum parlor Lung Fung expand with new locations. A favorite from the city’s incredible, sprawling Chinatown in the suburb of El Dorado, Hong Kong Bakery has brought a lengthy menu of Cantonese classics to a modern outpost in Costa del Este.

Siembra Comedor - Mexico City, Mexico

What began as a project around criollo corn with a simple tortillería in Polanco in 2019 has blossomed into a second, more formal masa driven restaurant around the corner. Along with sustainable seafood from the Pacific and produce from rural farms, chefs Karina Mejía and Israel Montero, are making delicious, honest food that honors tradition without being restrained by it.

