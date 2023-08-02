If you have any tips about restaurant news or openings, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

BOLIVIA

Casa Charo – Samaipata

In Samaipata, Bolivia’s second-largest wine region, craft brewer Sukko Stach is getting ready to open a farm to table restaurant driven by Bolivian wines and seasonal produce after some delays. A cidery, using apples from the surrounding valleys, will be added later.

BRAZIL

Taqueria Atzi – São Paulo

The owners of Mexican-Brazilian fine dining restaurant Metzi, Luana Sabino and Eduardo Ortiz, have opened a casual taqueria in Vila Madalena. Tortillas are made from heirloom corns they nixtamlize themselves, while fillings include things like al pastor pork, chicharrón and mushrooms, as well as specialties like vampiros, campechanos and gringas.

CHILE

99 – Santiago

Kurt Schmidt’s 99, which had one of South America’s most progressive wine programs when it opened in 2015, not to mention a laid back menu of seasonal and wild ingredients, is gearing up for a reopening after being closed for several years. Details are still few, but they’ve let leak a few images of the interior, decorated with Chiloé style wood shingles.

Carne – Santiago

Argentine France based chef Mauro Colagreco of Miraur is opening a branch of his rapidly expanding hamburger chain Carne in Vitacura. 7 Canibales has the scoop.

La Fiambrería – Santiago

Venezuelan chef and butcher Marcos Somana, who opened La Charcutería in food incubator space Factoría Franklin in 2020, has opened this new space in Providencia. Aside of house made charcuterie, it offers pichangas (a mix of Chilean pickles) and classics deli sandwiches.

COLOMBIA

Selma – Bogotá

Chef Alvaro Clavijo of El Chato, which recently became Colombia’s second entry on the World’s 50 Best Restaurant list alongside Leo, is opening this restaurant and bar in a renovated building, one building away from El Chato, next week in Bogotá. Selma will feature around 50-60 seats and have a menu of French Mediterranean bistro fare inspired from Clavijo’s days in Paris, but using Colombian ingredients.

Kimiko Tei – Bogotá

Grupo Gordo, which has amassed a vast collection of popular comfort food restaurants around Bogotá, opened this Japanese home cooking restaurant in June. Japanese chef Kumiko Kitamura’s menu includes items like handrolls, spicy miso wings, okonomiyaki, beef katsu sandwiches and more.

MEXICO

Darosa – Mexico City

This loud, stylish Italian restaurant opened by Andreina Matos, who is a co-founder of Miami natural wine and pizza spot La Natural, in a semi-industrial space in Colonia Juárez in late May. The menu is comprised of share plates accented by a good selection of sparkling wine and cocktails.

Fugaz – Mexico City

Open just for a few seatings Thursdays through Sundays, this tiny Colonia Roma restaurant is run by chef Giuseppe Lacorazza, who edits the excellent Substack newsletter Gula. The rotating menu consists of various sustainable seafood plates like tostadas or crab and tapioca buñuelos.

Yakumanka – Mexico City

Gastón Acurio has opened a branch of his casual seafood spot Yakumanka in Roma Norte. The menu offers up ceviches and other Peruvian seafood dishes using Mexican fish and shellfish, as well as a few homier criollo plates.

Espacio Puerto Cancún – Cancún

Beside the marina in Puerto Cancún, an 800-acre residential and entertainment complex, several restaurants have opened, including a branch of Tijuana chef Javier Plascencia’s seafood restaurant Erizo and Le Chique chef Jonatán Gómez Luna Torres’ Onora, a casual space celebrating the women of his family.

NICARAGUA

Nativo - Managua

Salvadoran chef Kevin Gómez, who formerly headed contemporary pop-up Nangu, is opening this new restaurant concept based around Nicaraguan ingredients in a casual format. Guest chefs and mixologists from elsewhere in Latin America are expected to appear on occasion.

PARAGUAY

Cocinar – Asuncíon

Every Tuesday, chef Sergio González transforms a hidden dining area at the excellent casual Paraguayan restaurant Cocina Clandestina into a contemporary restaurant, offering a tasting menu built around seasonal ingredients to few tables with one seating a night.

PERU

Clon by Mérito – Lima

The team from exceptional Venezuelan-Peruvian restaurant Mérito, which became Lima’s latest entry on the World’s 50 Best Restaurant list at #59, is juggling two new restaurants. The first, is the renovation of their bakery and brunch spot De.Mo. For the moment it is set in the space that will be their new restaurant Clon, which will serve arepas, cachapas, tequeños and other Venezuelan snacks in Mérito’s unique way.

Casa Colina Anticuchería – Lima

The neighborhood of Surquillo continues to solidify itself as one of the best in Lima. Joining the likes of La Picantería and Al Toke Pez is this unusually stylish anticuchería, specializing in skewered and grilled beef heart.

UNITED STATES

Si! Mon – Los Angeles, California

Panamanian chef José Olmedo Carles Rojas, best known for his Panama City restaurant Fonda Lo Quey Hay, is opening Si! Mon, which is slang for “Hell yeah,” in Venice Beach. Working with the owners of wood fired restaurant Hatchet Hall, Si! Mon will serve progressive Central American seafood and original cocktails.

Atla – Los Angeles

Also in Venice Beach, Mexican chef Enrique Olvera has opened a much larger version of his casual New York City restaurant. This will be Olvera’s second restaurant in Los Angeles after Damian.

Loreto – Los Angeles

Celebrating the seafood of southern California and the Baja peninsula, Loreto in Frogtown from Mexico City restaurateur Francisco Moran is already getting rave reviews, such as from The Los Angeles Times’ Bill Addison. The menu is comprised of ceviches, tostadas and Zarandeados (Nayarit-style grilled seafood), as well as a $70 torre piled high with uni, bluefin tuna, shrimp, scallops and Mayan octopus.

Day June Luncheonette – The Catskills

The owners of New York City restaurants Wildair and Contra, Fabián von Hauske Valtierra and Jeremiah Stone, have opened this under the radar breakfast and lunch spot in the mountain town of Hensonville. The pair is expected to open another upstate restaurant later in the year.

Hireath – Columbus, Ohio

Things are getting interesting in my home town. The owner’s of the extremely great Chapman’s Eat Market are opening this live fire restaurant with global inspiration in mid-August.

Novecientos Grados – San Diego

Vaga chef Claudette Zepeda is opening, get this, a restaurant with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk at San Diego International Airport. It isn’t opening until 2025, but it is part of 19 new restaurants that will open in the renovated Terminal 1.

EUROPE

Saoko Poke - Geneva, Switzerland

Ivalu Acurio, the extremely talented daughter of Peruvian icon Gastón Acurio, has opened a poke bar with Peruvian touches. It’s set within Geneva’s Spoon Food Hall.

Golden Poppy – Paris, France

Many Michelin star chef Dominique Crenn has opened her first restaurant in Paris, inside the Hôtel La Fantaisie. The menu is California inspired, featuring seasonal vegetables and sustainable seafood, with the same attention to detail that has earned her so many accolades in San Francisco.

The Michelin guide has Michelin is quickly expanding around the Americas. They have announced new guides for Atlanta and Argentina, which I wrote about here.

Michelin starred taqueria, Taco María, in California’s Orange County, has closed suddenly after 10 years in business. Carlos Salgado says he couldn’t come to terms on a new lease and instead will look for a larger space.

The Sydney Morning Herald food writer Besha Rodell asks the question: “What is Australian food?” It sends her on a rabbithole of debate that makes for a fascinating read.

Substack newsletter recently published an wonderfully hilarious story titled “Why I hate Americans talking about tacos in London,” written by Chloe-Rose Crabtree, who happens to be an American who makes tacos in London.