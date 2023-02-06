Close up of a totora reed fishing raft in Pimentel, Peru. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Look at me from the depths of the earth, you,

the farm worker, the weaver, the quiet shepherd,

the tamer of guardian guanacos,

the mason on his defied scaffolding,

the water carrier bearing Andean tears,

the jeweler with crushed fingers,

the farmer trembling among his seeds,

you, the potter poured in your clay,

all ye, bring to the cup

of this new life

your ancient buried sorrows.

- Pablo Neruda, From the Heights of Machu Picchu

As I write this, I’m on a ship sailing down the South Coast of Peru from Lima. It’s somewhere between the Paracas National Reserve and the Nazca Lines. In the water, there are pods of whales everywhere. I see their spouts every few seconds. They have been there all morning. Hundreds of them. Occasionally, for brief moments, I see their backs and tails appear out of the water. On the coast, there are rocky brown cliffs and towering sand dunes as majestic as the Sahara.

It’s wonderful to see the country like this. The landscape looks so peaceful and proud. It’s my first time with this sea view in all of my years here, though it’s not something I haven’t felt before. There is remarkable beauty at every turn in Peru. From afar, I see the mist shrouding Huayna Picchu and can feel the sun baking down on the pyramids of Tucumé. From afar, I taste the ceviches and sudados, the juanes and humitas, the tacu tacus and adobos. From afar, Peru seems so perfect.

On shore it is easy to be less enthusiastic. The realities of the moment are hard for many to comprehend. I was on the ground just a day ago and many spirits were down. Up close, especially right now, it is easy to lose sight of Peru’s greatness.

I first arrived and lived in this country in 2005 and it has remained an important part of my life and work ever since. Even after moving to New York, I have returned regularly, traveling to all parts of the country, passionately and relentlessly. Despite the extent of my wanderings here, I continue to be surprised and enchanted by recipes and ingredients that I encounter.

Over the years, I have watched as the country has grown and changed. Bridges and roads have been built, as have airports and mines, shopping malls and hotels. It’s easier for me to get around. To communicate. To travel comfortably. To eat at nice restaurants. To find Peruvian products outside of Peru.

Yet in all of my years of traveling around Peru, it has also been quite evident that many of the benefits of this development have not extended to all parts of the country. If you travel outside of Lima and around Peru, this is not a concept that is difficult to grasp. While there are some exceptions, such as gastronomy in many forms, in much of the Andes and Amazon, it may seem that little has changed in centuries. Yet this is not true. Something has changed. The most valuable resources continue to be extracted and depleted at tremendous environmental and cultural costs.

Over the years I have seen oil companies trade t-shirts to remote indigenous communities in the Amazon for the opportunity to explore for oil on their land. I’ve seen huge tracts of rainforest waterways polluted by mercury from illegal gold mining and oil spills. I’ve visited communities on the hillsides of Lima where diseases like tuberculosis are still inexplicably common. I’ve seen communities torn apart by earthquakes and other natural disasters and years later basic infrastructure repairs have yet to occur. In many parts of the country, people still lack access to the very basic rights of a functioning society, such as clean water and education.

The conversation within Peru is becoming increasingly polarized. You are either on the side of violent terrorists or you support a repressive police state. I fear where this rhetoric may take us, and I’m not sure how it ends, but the politics of now are something that will eventually pass. In the vast scope in the history of this landscape this is just a blip in time. At some point, the Peru of tomorrow will be built. The creative and the courageous will rise up and lay the groundwork for a country that works for all and not just for some.

I always say that Peru is a country with the history of Egypt and the biodiversity of Indonesia. I have been studying the breadth of what that notion represents for nearly 20 years, and I’m convinced that we are only beginning to understand what that means for the future of our wider world. Peru’s highest heights are much more profound than its lowest lows.

From afar, it’s easy to see.