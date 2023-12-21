Crunchy plantain with roasted banana flower, peanut, wild coriander + green mango from Bocavaldivia in Puerto Cayo, Ecuador. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Thinking through some of what I ate this year, the things that continue to catch my attention are usually quite simple. A good ingredient expressed in the best possible way. Sometimes the setting and the mood I’m in have just as much to do with it as anything. The range of destinations is quite vast as I traveled quite widely this year. There are riffs on classic dishes on this list, as well as classic dishes with no riffs just prepared perfectly. There’s really no real way top compare them, so there is no real order. Let me know in the comments what was the best thing you ate this year.

Pupusas de Ayote

Pupusería Norma – Sonsonate, El Salvador

Alex and Gracia of El Xolo in San Salvador introduced me to this pupusería in Sonsonate’s Mega Plaza market. Their hand formed pupusas, made from corn they nixtamalized themselves, are the most perfect I’ve had. Crisp on the outside and almost creamy on the inside. Chicharrón and loroco filled pupusas were also great, but the ones with ayote squash are the ones I dream about.

King Crab Three Ways

Wu’s Wonton King – New York, New York

I have been going to Wu’s for years, but this was the first time I had the King Crab cooked three ways. These are brought out live from a tank and then prepared in three different dishes: crab legs steamed with ginger/scallions/wine, deep fried meat and mixed with rice. It’s around $600 depending on market prices, so going with a big group is essential.

Clam Pie

Sally’s Apizza – New Haven, Connecticut

For me, the New Haven-style white clam pizza is the perfect pizza. Sauce-less, it just uses garlic, mozzarella, Parmesan and fresh clams and gets roasted in a coal fired oven. While I prefer the one from Zuppardi’s in New Haven, I didn’t get there this year and there is a branch of Sally’s closer to me, so I’ve been able to have it again and again.

Tacu Tacu con Corvina a lo Macho

El Piloto – Cañete, Peru

Basically a truck stop off the Pan American Highway, El Piloto is a legendary spot for criollo food. I love tacu tacu (as you may have read), a classic Peruvian dish of fried leftover rice and beans, and theirs, covered in a mixed seafood sauce, is one of my favorite preparations.

Lengua de Vaca Mushrooms at Kalma in Ushuaia, Argentina. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Lengua de Vaca Mushrooms

Kalma – Ushuaia, Argentina

Fistulina antarctica, a type of beefsteak polypore mushroom, has a slightly bitter, almost radish like flavor when raw, but in the right hands it takes on a whole new life. At Kalma in Ushuaia, they slice these mushrooms, called locally lengua de vaca, and grill them for a minute or two on each side, then smoke them with lenga chips before serving. It tastes like a piece of the best beef you have ever had (but better). The kitchen team at Kalma took me foraging for some the next day, which made me love them even more.

Crunchy plantain with roasted banana flower, peanut, wild coriander + green mango

Bocavaldivia – Puerto Cayo, Ecuador

Rodrigo Pacheco’s ambitious project to build the world’s largest food forest on the coast of Ecuador is a transformative experience. It’s not just tasting the delicious foods from these coastal ecosystems, but seeing them in an up close, like I did with the ingredients of this dish while hiking to the restaurant.

Blue potatoes, dill and sour cream at Dill in Reykjavík, Iceland. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Blue Potatoes, Dill, Sour Cream

Dill – Reykjavík, Iceland

Everything in my culinary experience tells me that a dessert with blue potatoes, dill and sour cream should not work. That those flavors should be salty and savory. Gunnar Karl Gíslason makes many of his sweet courses in this way, preferring the natural sweetness of herbs and vegetables rather than refined sugars and it completely changes how you feel at the end of a meal.

Inchicapi

Maido – Lima, Peru

Whenever Mitsuharu Tsumura works with Amazonian ingredients wonderful things happen. This was a traditional chicken and peanut soup in the Amazon reimagined through a Nikkei lens with dashi and tsukune.

Blue Mussels, Smoked Chicken Sauce and Leeks at Roks in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Blue Mussels, Smoked Chicken Sauce + Leeks

Roks – Tórshavn, Faroe Islands

This seafood restaurant and natural wine bar in an old turf roof house not far from Tórshavn’s harbor is the laid-back sister restaurant to Koks, which was in Greenland during my visit. Just a few ingredients and it hit all the right notes.

Arepa de Huevo

Los Fritos de Dora – Cartagena, Colombia

A raw egg dropped into a corn arepa, sealed back up, and then fried with the egg still runny inside is one of Latin America’s greatest culinary techniques. Street vendors like this have perfected the art.

Ostiónes Crudos

Caleta Tongoy – Bahia Tongoy, Chile

On a small boat in the sea near the fishing pier of Caleta Tongoy, I had a breakfast of scallops pulled right from the ocean courtesy of artisan fisherman Piero Carvajal, who is creating a market for them. Briny and wonderful, they were just opened up and still moving, and touched with a squeeze of lemon.

Arroz de Camaron Seco and Chivo Guisado at Celele in Cartagena, Colombia. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Arroz de Camaron Seco + Chivo Guisado

Celele – Cartagena, Colombia

After my visit to La Guajira in the far northeastern corner of Colombia last year I have been in love with the flavors there. Jaime Rodriguez does a better job of anyone for re-imagining them outside of their traditional context.

Suppon

Narisawa – Tokyo, Japan

This entire list could truthfully be about all of the things I ate in Tokyo over a week earlier this year. One of the dishes that really stood out, was this soft shell turtle and broth made from its cartilage, that was paired with a nice bottle of 2004 vintage Dom Pérignon. It was such a delicate ingredient that was cooked with so much soul and precision yet wasn’t lost on a menu where every dish was as spectacular as the next.

Roebuck, Oyster, Kiwi, Beetroot + Mountain Herbs

Hiša Franko – Kobarid, Slovenia

I’ll never get tired of tasting Ana Roš’ dishes of ingredients that don’t normally go together. Credit to her, she finds a way to make them perfectly balanced.

Panceta Glaseada with Arepas at Mérito in Lima, Peru. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Panceta Glaseada + Arepas

Mérito – Lima, Peru

I love pretty much everything at Merito, not to mention at sister restaurants Demo and Clon as well. It’s one of the restaurants I visit the most in Lima. This glazed pork belly with arepas on the side is one of the dishes I can taste remember just by looking at the photo of it.

Choripán + Banana con Leche

Kiosco Roca – Punta Arenas, Chile

Maybe it was the cold rain and strong winds that day in Punta Arenas at the very southern tip of Chilean Patagonia. Sneaking into this old school diner-like spot for a thin sandwich with a layer of chorizo paste and a banana milk shake just hit all of the right notes.

Blue Green Ocean at Central in Lima, Peru. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Blue Green Ocean

Central – Lima, Peru

I was fortunate enough to dine at Central twice this year and I always have high expectations despite my history of working with them. They continue to surprise me every time, like with this sea level dish with scallops, yuyo and cucumber.

Seaweed Tart

Slippurinn – Vestmannayer, Iceland

This dish was first added to the menu at Slippurinn when we were working on the book for Phaidon, but it’s gotten better and better. The mix of briny beach plants and algae, including sea truffles, transports you right to the rocky beaches on the island.

Papadzules Kinch at Kinch in Izamal, Mexico. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Papadzules Kinich

Kinich – Izamal, Mexico

In the town of Izamal outside of Mérida, the restaurant Kinch has perfected the execution of traditional Yucatecan dishes. They have two versions of papadzules, the rolled tortillas stuffed with egg and covered in a sauce made from ground squash seeds. One is more traditional, while the other is their version, with smoked sausage from Valladolid crumbled on top.

Il Granchio Blu

Venissa – Venice, Italy

During a whirlwind trip to Italy in the Fall for Ein Prosit in Udine, I was overwhelmed by a lot of different dishes from some of Italy’s best restaurants. I continue to be impressed by the work of Chiara Pavan and Francesco Brutto of Venissa on the island of Mazzorbo near Venice. The invasive blue crab is one of their standout ingredients and even when they serve it simple and raw it’s wonderful.