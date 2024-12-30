This was a big year for the podcast, which I started on a whim during the pandemic but has quietly grown to 99 episodes. Since January, I have had a co-host in the talented Juliana Duque (her introduction episode is listed below) and after much internal debate, we seem to have a good grasp of who the guests are that will make for a better conversation. Writers who cover food and travel seem to be a theme of the episodes that track well, as are chefs with something to say, regardless of their international celebrity.

This was the year we rolled out YouTube episodes, which has brought in a vast new audience. We also have found the right rhythm for on the ground reported episodes and we plan on doing more of these in the year ahead. Coming soon, we’ll have a special 100th episode that will include some of our favorite guests of the past few years debating what the future will bring. Over the next year, we have a lot of exciting things planned, but for now, catch up on what you missed with the most listened to episodes of the year: