Turmeric, Curcuma longa, Guadeloupe. Photo: Lhote /Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

After my last trip to the department of San Martín, Peru’s high jungle region around Tarapoto and Moyobamba, I have a much greater appreciation for a turmeric and herb seasoning blend called mishkina that is used abundantly in traditional foods there. I will go as far to say that mishkina, also called misto, is one of the most underrated seasoning blends in Peruvian or Amazonian cooking.

Turmeric (Curcuma longa) is not native to the Peruvian Amazon, where it is called curcuma or paililo. Yet, it is widely used and grown in the selva central, around Pasco, Junín, Huánuco and Tarapoto. While some of this turmeric is grown for export or sent to the coast, the majority of it satys in the Amazon and is used to make mishkina.

Like most foods in the Amazon, there isn’t an exact recipe for mishkina. In its basic form, it is a mixture of about 80 percent turmeric and local herbs, usually sacha culantro (Eryngium foetidum), which is the regional adaptation of culantro, and oregano ancho (Plectranthus amboinicus), also known as Cuban oregano, Mexican mint or Spanish thyme. Sometimes garlic cloves are mixed in, as well as salt, black pepper and cumin. Sometimes aromatic chiles, like the ají mishki uchu, is used, as is done in some villages in Alto Mayo. The mixture needs some sort of liquid as well, and that is usually manteca de cerdo, which is lard or pork fat. Oil might be used in its place, as might be water.

The process for combining the ingredients varies too. The historic way, the way still done in many rural communities, is by grinding them in a batán, a curved stone that is rocked back and forth over a flat mortar, somewhat similar to a metate. This gives the mishkina a creamier consistency. Most preparations now combine the ingredients in a blender, first peeling and grating the turmeric, and the resulting texture is more of a thick paste and can be grainier. I have seen some recipes where the mixture is boiled too.

Mishkina, an Amazonian turmeric paste. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

There is no commercial form of mishkina. It’s made artisanally, usually at home, though it’s available in some street markets in places like Tarapoto and Moyobamba. I bought some at La Patarashca’s wonderful market, which is full of local artisan products, located between the restaurant their ice cream shop Chiri Chiri. It’s a straightforward variation with a little bit of pork fat in it and plenty of sacha culantro. I’m finding it has a lot of uses so my jar is going quickly.

In San Martín it’s the favorite seasoning for juanes and patarashca, two tamale-like presentations where the ingredients are cooked in bijao leaves. A dollop of it can be dropped into stews or rice dishes, like poroto shirumbi (a pork parts and bean stew), or it can be rubbed on meat or fish for grilling.

Turning turmeric into a paste isn’t a strictly Amazonian invention. It’s something that has been in ayurvedic cooking for thousands of years and is widely used throughout Southeast Asian cooking, particularly in curries. However, mishkina has a distinct taste from say a Thai yellow curry paste, which is usually mixed with coconut milk or some sort of cream. The spices are different and mishkina, in general, is much more herbal than most of the curries I know. Despite some of its pars having originated elsewhere, the combined flavor is distinctly Amazonian.

