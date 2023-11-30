A sloping street in the center of Salvador de Bahia, Brazil. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Almost simultaneously, three major international restaurant ranking organizations have held major award ceremonies in Latin America. It is not a coincidence. Each are trying to lay claim to the surging interest in Latin American restaurants, specifically as it relates to fine dining and the wealth that surrounds it.

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, held its awards on November 28 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lima, Peru’s Maido was #1, followed by El Chato in Bogotá, Colombia, the lowest rank for a Colombian restaurant thus far. As always there was some movement on the list, like Mexico’s Quintonil being the highest riser after being the furthest faller on last years list, despite having changed little in the restaurant during that time. Central America had a strong showing, with new restaurants from El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama and Guatemala entering the list. In general, most of the movement was very predictable if you look at current trends and which restaurants are investing in 4-hands dinners and press trips.

Launching in 2013, Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants was the first major international restaurant ranking organization to come to Latin America. What began as a collection of restaurants in just 4 countries (Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil) has gradually widened to include restaurants in places such as Uruguay and Ecuador, especially after the expansion of the 51-100 list, as well as restaurants outside of major cities. Rather than an anonymous critic system like Michelin, it’s vote on by a mix of chefs, journalists and well-traveled gourmands based in Latin America. The list has been rightly criticized for its substantial reliance on free meals and trips provided to alleged voters to influence rankings. Read 2023’s Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list here.

The Best Chef Awards, which I attended for the first time, was held in Mérida in Mexico’s Yucatán on November 20. It was the first time the awards were held outside of Europe and choosing a Latin American destination was without question a strategic choice. There were a total of 18 spots used for chefs with restaurants based in Latin America, with Chile’s Rodolfo Guzmán the lowest at #10, followed by Peru’s Mitsuharu Tsumura and Virgilio Martinez at #14 and #15. I should note that The Best Chef Awards is the first of these international rankings where a female chef has appeared in a top 3 position and seems to have a legitimate shot at winning, with Ana Roš of Slovenia. Spain’s Dabiz Muñoz topped the list for the third year in a row. This list of 100 is collected by a group of 480 voters, the majority of which are chefs. The event was held on the very same day as France-based La Liste, another competing ranking system that scores 1,000 of the world’s top restaurants-based points from critical and online reviews. Read the full 2023 list for The Best Chef Awards here.

Michelin, with limited experience in the region aside of a few years in Brazil, announced results for their first ever guide in Argentina, covering Buenos Aires and Mendoza. It went pretty much how I expected it to go. A lot of money was spent to bring the guide to the country for seven restaurants to get awarded Michelin stars (four of which are in Mendoza), about half as many as Brazil. The one surprise was the appearance of a two-star restaurant, Aramburu in Buenos Aires, a great establishment that was mostly ignored by influencer driven lists. Still, if anything, Michelin’s list makes it seem like the many talented kitchens of Buenos Aires are a bit of a let down on the world stage. The results will be great for Aramburu, as well as the other restaurants that received stars, though it’s hard to imagine that this will have a significant impact on tourism to either city. Michelin is seeking to cover more ground in Latin America and this will be followed by a return to Brazil, the introduction of a Mexico guide and rumors of a future Peru guide. Read the list of Michelin stars for Argentina in 2023 here.

What does it all mean? The restaurant industry in Latin America is going to expand and evolve regardless of the international organizations that try to peddle their influence. Developing economies and emerging middle classes have significantly more money to spend on restaurants than they had in the past, and cuisine continues to be a driver of tourism in many parts of the region. Sponsors, tourism boards, private enterprises, restaurateurs, the public, media, industrial producers and artisan ones are all trying to box them in and capture the money and momentum attached to it all. Serious questions remain: What direction should this industry go? Which voices should be leading the conversation? And who will decide who they are?