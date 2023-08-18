Acmella Oleracea is a species of flowering herb in the family Asteraceae. Photo: Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

When you taste jambu (Splilanthes oleracea or Acmella oleracea), an Amazonian herb with an oval shaped, bright yellow flower, your taste buds begin to tingle. Within moments your lips are numb as if you had taken anesthesia at the dentist. It’s a singular taste that I haven’t ever encountered elsewhere in the culinary world, outside of maybe Sichuan pepper.

Jambu’s leaves and flower bulbs or buttons contain spilanthol, a fatty acid amide with anesthetic properties. When you eat them raw, you first get a grassy, herbal taste and then a very strong numbing or tingling sensation. If it’s too strong your mouth will start to produce saliva to try and cool the throat.

In Brazil, jambu is grown in gardens and small farms across the eastern Amazon basin, which is comprised mostly of low-lying tropical forests. Its exact origins are questionable though it is most likely is the cultivated form of the wild herb Acmella alba. In the state of Pará, where it is most consumed, the green leaves are cooked and combined with tucupí (fermented manioc extract) in the most typical dishes of the region, the brothy tacacá or the thicker vatapá, which are served in hollowed out gourds at street stalls all over Belém do Pará and Manaus, as well as the duck and tucupi dish pato no tucupi. There’s even Cachaça infused with jambu. I have a bottle of it at home and it’s hard to take a taste straight, but mixed inside of a caiprinha it can be a delight. At the restaurant D.O.M. in São Paulo, Alex Atala has used them in a green tomato gel, among other preparations.

The numbing properties of the plant have historically been used medicinally by indigenous communities in the Amazon, most often to treat tooth pain and gum infections. This practice was carried to other parts if the world a couple of hundred years ago when the plant was introduced by Portuguese traders to East Africa, India and Asia, where its leaves are still consumed, as well as North America in the 1860s.

Outside of South America, jambu buttons are increasingly being grown for culinary purposes, especially in North America, where they are usually grown in greenhouses. They are often sold as Sichuan buttons, though they actually have nothing to do with Sichuan peppers, which contain Hydroxy-alpha-sanshool, a different chemical compound that causes a similar tingling sensation. Other names include the electric flower, electric daisy, toothache plant, paracress and saladcress.

At the restaurant Maito in Panama, Mario Castrellón used to serve it sprinkled on young green coconut, acting almost like a palate cleanser in the middle of the tasting menu. At Honey Badger in Brooklyn, New York, single jambu buttons are often served alongside acorn cheese as part of the snacks. At el Bulli in Spain, Ferran Adrià, used them in a course he called electric milk, a dehydrated milk wafer topped with a jambu button.

Since about 2015, they have popped up on menus in the U.S., especially in New York and elsewhere on the East Coast, often in salads, desserts and cocktails, though their use doesn’t always turn out as well as the examples above. There is a delicate balance in the strength and flavor in jambu use that is often lost in translation, especially outside of the Amazon. In nearly all traditional culinary preparations there, in which the leaves are most favored, jambu is nearly always paired with other ingredients. Tucupí, its most common pairing, effectively neutralizes most of the numbing effect of the plant, aside of a minor sensation, while allowing its flavor and nutrients to come through. Most modern kitchens use it more as a novelty, attempting to highlight the tingling sensation, though they often go too far, leaving you unable to taste anything for 15 minutes while saliva drools out of your mouth. This is a gimmick that doesn’t quite leave you wanting more of it.