Cuy Acevichado at Refugio de Santiago in Lunahuaná, Peru. Photo: Nocholas Gill.

A week or so ago I went to a restaurant inside an out of the way ecolodge in Lunahuaná called Refugio de Santiago, set in the Andean foothills a few hours south of Lima. I ordered one of two cuy, or guinea pig, dishes that was on the menu called “cuy acevichado al aroma de ají ahumado.” It’s a de-boned and fried guinea pig doused in a light sauce that is similar to leche de tigre, the lime and onion base that normally is used for ceviche. I had the same dish there years before and remembered it fondly.

I don’t eat guinea pig often, but through traveling often in the Andes I’ve had my share of it. The flavor is mild, not unlike chicken, but maybe a tad closer to rabbit. Usually it’s roasted whole, called cuy al horno, or butterflied and fried on both sides, called cuy chactado. My favorite traditional preparation is from several Andean regions in n Peru (Ancash, Huánuco, Ayacucho), called picante de cuy, where it is fried and slathered in a spicy sauce made from deep red ají panca chiles.

I also once had a paté made from guinea pig liver at a hotel in Urubamba. Gastón Acurio’s Cuy Pekín, on the menu at Astrid y Gastón for 20 years and served with purple corn pancakes, shows how it can be treated like Peking duck with crispy skin. At Nikkei restaurant Maido, I’ve seen it cooked confit in its own fat and deconstructed.

When I ordered it this time, I didn’t think anything of it. It was just another item on the menu. I was with others that have not traveled much in the Andes, however, that were less enthused by my ordering it.

Even in Lima or elsewhere on the coast of Peru, guinea pig is often looked at as a lesser than ingredient. If you read about it in any western media source, it’s an exotic food. That narrative can be changed by discussing the facts surrounding the animal. Cuy (let’s call them by their native name instead) are one of the world’s most sustainable proteins.

They do not generate deforestation or produce large quantities of greenhouses gases like cattle. They are fast breeding and in many parts of the Andes are fed vegetable scraps, something that otherwise would have been food waste. For the rural women that often raise them, their sales helps alleviate malnutrition and poverty. They are adaptable to multiple climates and altitudes and are generally disease free and don’t need antibiotics.

Does that mean that they cannot be raised in an inhumane way? Of course not. There are cuy being raised in coastal Peru serving the demand for Andean residents in Lima that are more like industrial chicken farms. In the U.S. Amish breeders are often singled out for raising cuy for the pet trade in cramped cages. Yet, if we follow the examples in the Andes, where cuy are kept in small enclosures with space to move around, often beside kitchens, they can be raised humanely.

There have been rumblings of introducing guinea pig meat to the wider world for more than a century. In 1922, a man named Dr. J. A. Roberts wrote a book called Profit in Guinea Pigs detailing how to raise them (he called them cavies) as an alternative to chicken. It has caught on somewhat in West Africa, though not much elsewhere.

Cooking cuy is actually legal in the United States. It’s considered a “non-amenable species” by the FDA, the same as bison or venison. Currently there are no licensed farms for this livestock in the U.S. Therefore, all cuy used for food is imported and, it’s generally not the best quality.

A few Peruvian and Ecuadorian restaurants in New York serve it, as do others elsewhere, and I’ve seen frozen cuy for sale in some Hispanic markets. It is being eaten almost entirely by immigrant communities and while the quantities seem to be increasing, it is still a rather obscure protein by any standard. Still, many restaurateurs refrain from putting cuy on their menus as to not offend the clientele. A change in mindset could go a long way.