“Funga.” Illustration by Nicholas Gill.

Fungi are essential to all life on earth. Without them, plants would not be able to live outside of water and dead trees and animals would not decay. We would not be able to make bread, wine, cheese, yogurt, beer or soy sauce. Entire ecosystems would collapse. They are not plants (flora) or animals (fauna), however. They are a kingdom unto their own and there is a growing push to acknowledge that idea and what it means.

The term funga was first proposed in 2018, during the IX Congreso Latinoamericano de Micología, then recommended by the IUCN in 2021. What started as a niche idea at a conference in Panama is blossoming into a full fledged movement.

“Through language, we can trigger change,” field mycologist Giuliana Furci, who founded the Fungi Foundation, told The Guardian. “It gives us an opportunity to look at nature as an interdependent set of ecosystems: If we concentrate on fungal conservation, we can protect whole habitats.”

In 2021, I talked to Furci on the podcast about how she started the foundation in Chile to turn the country into the first in the world to include fungi in its environmental legislation. When the legistalation was passed, this meant that fungi could be included in studies and evaluations of environmental impacts in the country, as well as guarded by environmental protection laws. Here’s what she told me in that interview what this change in law allowed the Fungi Foundation to do:

“Now, fungi are a kingdom, or queendom. They’re huge, from yeast, to mold, to mushrooms, to lichens. And so we need to define methodologies. We’re in a country where you can’t study mycology. So you need to train mycologists to do those assessments. You need to produce the books that they need to use to identify what they’re finding in the field. And we took on that whole integral task from designing methodologies, training people, producing the books, updating the science, training the government officials as to what they should be looking for, to realize, if there’s a if there’s an impact on fungi, red listing the fungi in Chile, red listing Chilean fungi on a global level, because ultimately, if nothing is under threat, there’s nothing to protect. And so when you’re talking about legislation for conservation, you need to define what the threats are, who’s under threat, and what you can do to stop that threat. We’ve taken all that on. The whole piece.”

We are still in the early stages of humanity’s study of fungi. Until a scientist named Robert Whittaker published a major revision to Linnaeus's proposed two kingdom classification in 1969, fungi were classified as plants by the scientific community. Many of us know only the most obvious aspects of fungi, from their fruiting bodies, mushrooms, and the yeasts that are used in brewing and baking. We are stilling learning how integral fungi are to life on earth and what their potential holds for future capabilities, from their uses in breaking down plastics and cleaning up oil spills to creating sustainable clothes and packaging. The more that we study them, the more we understand how they reproduce, how mycelial networks communicate and share nutrients and how environmental changes could affect fungal evolution. We have still only scratched the surface.

Using the term funga is not just giving fungi the credit they are do, though they do deserve a lot. Recognizing fungi as a separate kingdom requires us, as a society, to change our understanding of the world around us. It asks us to transition to an ecosystemic view of nature, allowing us understand the role of fungi in maintaining the balance of a landscape in the same way that plants and animals do. It’s a small act, just a word, that could reshape life on earth.

Watch the Nat Geo documentary Flora, Fauna, Funga:

