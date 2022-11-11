Indigenous Cuisine in the Americas Reading List
Expand your knowledge base with these books.
Long ignored indigenous knowledge in the Americas is essential in creating a fairer and more sustainable food system, though this means it is essential to listen to indigenous voices and of those that work closely with them.
While I was working on The Latin American Cookbook, I met with several of the following authors directly and their guidance was and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to New Worlder to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.