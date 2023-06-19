A regular round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

Watermelon waste on Chandpur riverbank, Bangladesh. Photo: Andrea Pistolesi/Getty Images.

At a symposium in Tokyo after the announcement of the next Basque World Culinary World Prize winner, which was awarded to Turkish chef Ebru Baybara Demir for her work on the Turkey/Syria border, there was something that Yoshihiro Narisawa said that caught my attention. He was talking about Wagyu beef, the highly sought after marbled meat that many consider the finest in the world for the way the cows distribute fat evenly through its muscles. He talked about how Wagyu beef is often grown in a limited region in a short period of time to ensure its high value. How chemicals, antibiotics and other drugs are given them to prevent sickness.

“We need tell the truth even if it’s an inconvenient truth,” he said.

Usually at panels with prominent chefs nothing is said. Well, words come out of their mouths, but nothing of substance is contributed other than the promotion of their current business models. This was different, however. Maybe it was because these Basque Culinary World Prize judges, such as Joan Roca and Gastón Acurio had already had enough awards to last a lifetime and have come out on the other side. Or maybe the still up and coming chefs like Josh Niland and Manu Buffara have been speaking their truths about waste and sustainability from the start. Whatever it was, an audience of mostly Japanese attendees that aren’t used to questioning the sustainability of their most emblematic products, was certainly surprised.

Pía León spoke about how many have romanticized Mater Iniciativa’s work with indigenous communities. She described how unglamorous is much of the bond with the Quechua communities of Mullak'as-Misminay and Kacllaraccay, adjacent to Mil in the high Andes. It’s digging ditches. Planting corn. Light construction.

“It’s a series of small actions that we do that can pile up and have an impact,” she said.

Narda Lepes detailed her career and noticed the more famous she became, the things she said would get her into more trouble.

“I realized that when I spoke, people listened,” she said. She understood that her responsibility to speak out became more important, not less.

Later on, Narisawa said that the most important thing is “to preserve life and the environment because we need a good environment to survive. That’s a common goal everywhere in the world.”

It’s something so obvious, but often forgotten amongst this powerful global network of well-connected chefs. Are all the public relations, marketing, constant social media presence, four hands dinners, endless conferences and networking a business decision? Is it for fame, pride or validation? Or can that platform be used to speak inconvenient truths?

It’s something to think about, especially in the coming days.

Elsewhere in Food Media

Speaking of inconvenient truths, is seaweed farming the Monsanto of the sea? That’s what Bridget Huber of Fern is reporting. “…a new crop of seaweed startups, many funded by venture capital and tech industry players, is pouring millions into projects using seaweed to mitigate climate change.” They’re driven by a slew of corporate net zero pledgesI think the headline is scare mongering a little bit, considering how small the seaweed aquaculture industry is. Also, it’s important to keep in mind that small seaweed farmers selling their harvest for food are not the issue. However, it is curious how often it’s being sold as a solution to climate problems when the scale needed to actually have an impact on global climate could have negative consequences. Like with eating invasive species, the messaging needs work.

Speaking of Mater Iniciativa, the organization’s blog has had a lot of great content lately, especially if you want to understand the day to day work going on around Mil. Here’s a run down of what happens during a Yunza in Kacllarakay, by Silvana Kovalski.

Texas Monthly’s Taco Editor José Ralat has penned a guide to New York City tacos. When is someone going to let me write a guide to Texas Barbecue?

The James Beard Awards continue to deal with the messiness of trying to determine ethics in real time via The New York Times.

Chino Latino restaurants, which are essentially Chinese Cuban restaurants, are still hanging on in New York City, and TikTok is sending them a lifeline via The New York Times.

In the Colombian Amazon, three million hectares of trees have been deforested for illegal pasture and it continues to intensfy. “The vast majority of deforestation … is attributed to stable cattle ranching lands,” the report states, via Mongabay.

Oldest evidence of wine consumption in the Americas discovered via Now Archeology.

Humans have collaborated with at least six wild species. Now it's down to three via Sierra Club.

Francis Mallmann made a veggie curanto (a feast cooked in an earthen oven):



Happenings

The ceremony for Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants will be held in Brazil for the first time. The 10th edition will take place in Rio de Janeiro on November 28.

Foraging

Aside of sassafras, which I wrote about last week, I have been coming across more early summer mushrooms like dryad’s saddle (Polyporus squamosus), aka pheasant's back mushrooms, and hemlock reishi (Ganoderma tsugae). Otherwise I have mostly spent the rest of my free time working in my garden, finishing a fence to keep the deer out so I’ll actually have something to harvest this year.

Book Recommendations

Arepa: Classic & contemporary recipes for Venezuela's daily bread by Irena Stein (listen to my interview with her here).

Recent Stories at New Worlder

Podcast

Did you know you can also listen to the New Worlder podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and most other podcast sites? Recent episodes include Japanese chef Atsushi Tanaka of A.T. in Paris, New Zealand chef Vaughan Mabee of Amisfield, Chilean seafood expert Meyling Tang and sustainable fashion designer Natalia Burakowska.

