Guatemalan black salt at Flor de Lis. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Don Maximilano, the very last harvester of Guatemala’s rare black salt, from the salt pans along the Chixoy River, doesn’t want it to disappear. While more than 50 families used to do the laborious work of extracting it, economic hardships, erratic rainfall and the changing course of the Chixoy River has made producing this ancestral product more difficult and unprofitable. An awareness campaign, pushed along by a top restaurant and an NGO, is being started in Guatemala in the hopes of saving this one of a kind product.

In Sacapulas, a five-hour drive north of Guatemala City in the Quiche department, Don Maximilano, 78, makes the salt by covering it the same soil that has been used for centuries and can be traced to the Ixil cutlure, harvesting it from the salt pans in periods of rain and passing it through a woven natural fiber filter. He then evaporates the water within it by cooking it over a wood fire in a clay pot for 10 hours in a closed room where no one can enter or leave, resulting in solid bricks of black salt. It’s a process that predates colonization and the surrounding Mayan community have long prized it for its unique flavor and medicinal properties. You can sometimes find it being sold in small quantities along the side of the road, Sacapulas, though little of the proceeds reach back to Don Maximilano. Thus far, he has benefitted very little from it, and until he does, no one else will want to continue this tradition.

I first encountered this salt it at Flor de Lis, Diego Télles’ fine dining restaurant in Guatemala City that serves a menu inspired by the Popol Vuh, the Quiché Mayan book of creation. I sat right beside the kitchen so we were chatting throughout the meal about some of the ingredients he uses and some of the producers he works with. Télles was using the salt in his restaurant, though it was still a rather raw product. He was buying massive rocks of it and scraping it off like Parmesan when he needed, though there is only so much one restaurant can use. He gave me a huge chunk, at least two kilos worth, that I somehow snuck back through American immigration and still have in my pantry. It’s a beautiful salt and the trace minerals give it unique flavor. It has as much potential as a finishing salt as Peru’s Maras salt in the Andes outside of Cuzco and could easily become one of Guatemala’s most emblematic products.

With the help of Télles and the NGO Soy Raices, Don Maximilano has created an artisan salt with nice packaging, called Xupej: Sal Negra de Sacapulas. It’s and sold in 340 gram bags for 95 Quetzales, or about $12. If you are in or going to Guatemala City, you can pick bags of it at Flor de Lis in the Casa del Águila in Zona 4. All proceeds go direct to Don Maximilano.

Elsewhere in Food Media

“Our idea is to show that Colombia is more than jugo de lulo, than bandeja paisa, but that it has an impressive diversity and our commitment starts from using 100% Colombian ingredients. This is how we show, not tradition, but that Colombia exists: we create tasty and fun dishes,” says Colombian chef Alvaro Clavijo of Bogatá’s El Chato in this great interview from Camila Osorio in El País (listen to my interview on the podcast with him here).

In Punch, drinks writer Megan Krigbaum questions if Pét-Nat has jumped the shark. She describes how many importers have doubled their portolio of the wine, which was quite a obscure a decade ago, in just the past few years. This has lead to a glut of pét-nat, while other sparkling wines have been cast aside.

Flynn McGary is closing his Manhattan tasting menu restauarant Gem and moving his wine bar Gem Wine (which I love) into the space. Writer Chris Crowley talked to him on his plans for reopening Gem in a much different concept and this is what he said:

“You want to give the new generation, my generation, as much of a sense of choice, and power, as possible. I have a bigger space in mind — there will be an open kitchen and a counter for that evening’s tasting menu, so the tasting menu will be part of the experience. There will be a walk-in, à la carte space; there will be a space for private events.”

If you understand the consistent weirdness that is Argentina’s economy, you won’t be surprised by this. Inflation of the Argentine peso has reach 100 percent, and for this reason the restaurants are packed. Why is that exactly? With the peso losing so much value, Argentinians are rushing to spend them. Restaurants are sinking the money back into new restaurants, and everything is full. You have to wonder what happens when those loose pesos start to dwindle, however.

I recently wrote several stories about the changes happening in El Salvador. There has been a drastic change in the security in the country, which has resulted in a much more open society (and more access to all the wonderful foods there). However, there is reason for caution in the way that has been done, by essentially jailing 2 percent of all citizens, many of them likely to be completely innocent. As I can tell you from my personal experience observing Latin American goverments over the past two decades, there will be complicated things to reckon with, as The Guardian explains.

Happenings

In Bogotá, Colombia, Frito and Mucho Col founders Alejandro Osses and Carmen Posada Monroy are holding a symposium around the coca leaf on July 30 called Futuro. The all day event, which is completely free, includes lectures about the history of coca, interviews with those that work with it in an effort to create a dialogue surrounding the plant among indigenous communities, cooks, artists, artisans, journalists, designers, entrepreneurs, families, filmmakers and musicians.

Book Recommendations

No Meat Required by Alicia Kennedy.

was one of the first Substack newsletters I became a paid subscriber to. It cuts right through alot of the bullshit surrounding our food systems. I have long been anticpating her book on the history and future of plant based eating, which comes out August 15.

Appalachia on the Table: Representing Mountain Food and Mountain People by Erica Abrams Locklear. Despite being one of the most diverse and vibrant cuisines anywhere in the United States, rural Appalachia has been repeatedly stigmatized to disastrous effects for the people living there. This book explains how this occurred.

The Ark of Taste: Delicious and Distinctive Foods That Define the United States by Giselle Kennedy Lord and David S. Shields. I am a long time follower of Slow Food’s Ark of Taste project, which documents heritage foods in danger of extinction around the world. The preservation of the foods in this particular catalog are some of our greatest hopes in moving away from the mass industrialization of the food system in the United States.

