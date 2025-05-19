Through the windows on 34th Street at Papa San in New York’s Hudson Yards. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Peruvian restaurants in the United States seem to move in waves. I’m not talking about the migrant kitchens that opened in the 80s and 90s. They’re still around, with their national dishes and Nazca Lines décor. I’m talking about the last decade, maybe a little more.

Mirroring food trends that were ongoing in Lima, a new group of restaurants started to open around 2008. There were direct transplants from Peru, like La Mar in San Francisco and New York, while others hired consulting chefs from Lima to open flashy, modern Peruvian dining rooms with lots of ceviche and pisco cocktails with tropical fruits served in martini glasses. Pollo a la brasa took over Washington DC and Nikkei food started to appear too, much of it as mediocre attempts of putting ceviche and Nikkei on the same menu.

As this was happening, a new pathway started to open. Rather trying to replicate the scene in Lima ingredient by ingredient, some chefs preferred to serve food that merged the best of what they had locally with reliable Peruvian flavors, like ajies that came in pastes and huacatay grown on American farms. Without the limitations of authenticity, which was impossible anyway, the food got better. From Ricardo Zarate in Los Angeles to Diego Oka in Miami, chefs were serving dishes that didn’t so much resemble recipes from Peru.

In 2015, Erik Ramirez, born in New Jersey to Peruvian parents, started serving lomo saltado, a classic criollo dish of stir-fried beef and potatoes, alongside scallion pancakes at Llama Inn in the shadow of the BQE in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. There were, and remain, many breaks from tradition, putting bananas in Arequipan queso helado and pairing beets and goat cheese with muña and gooseberries.

Four years later, Ramirez and co-founder Juan Correa expanded to the West Village in Manhattan with Llama San, a more refined Nikkei concept where duck breast topped nigiri and ceviches that featured mackerel, kabocha squash, candied ginger and sansho peppercorn. Pete Wells gave it three stars in The New York Times, though it never got the popular praise it deserved.

Papa San’s Eel Pizza. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

The pair have been on a tear, opening Llama Inns in Madrid and London over the last few years. As Llama San just closed, they’ve turned their attention to a Nikkei Izakaya called Papa San in Hudson Yards. The long narrow space with high ceilings that extends down 34th street from 10th Avenue is their biggest restaurant yet. It’s also where they are at their best and most liberated.

“It’s the least Peruvian of all of them,” Correa told me, a little nervously, when I ran into him at Llama San a few months back.

That’s the beauty of Papa San, however. There’s eel pizza that’s topped with shitake mushrooms and pecorino cheese. Scallop ceviche with dragonfruit and yuzu. There’s a $90 chicken yakitori experience for two, with crispy skins and skewers of thighs, drumettes, sausages and hearts, sided with oyakodon, chicken breast escabeche and chicken bone broth.

It’s mostly small bites and plates for sharing, plus a list of cocktails created with Buenos Aires bar Tres Monos. If you try to fit it into some preconception about what a Peruvian restaurant is supposed to be you won’t win. This is still Peruvian food. There’s no question about it. There are ceviches and tiraditos that are artful expressions of balancing spice and acidity, even if they incorporate ingredients like grapes and walnuts.

Papa San representative of another shift in Peruvian food in the U.S. of A. It’s one where the shackles of authenticity are finally free. It’s why the Chang siblings in Miami are serving snapper katsu with causa at Maty’s and their blasting hip hop amidst the bar and dry agers at Itamae AO. Tio Lucho’s in Atlanta is slathering huacatay sauce all over their short ribs benedict for brunch and Mission Ceviche’s Jose Luis Chavez is opening a Peruvian Mexican, Matilda, in Chicago.

If there’s anything I’ve learned about over the last twenty years of studying it, there’s no need to box in Peruvian food. It refuses boundaries anyway. It morphs and transforms with whatever you put around it. Finally, we’re getting our own version of it.