Tonka beans. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

In 2006, not long after the chef Grant Achatz spoke of using tonka beans in an interview, the FDA raided his Chicago restaurant Alinea. He didn’t even realize that this aromatic, dried legume had been illegal in the United States since 1954 because they contained trace elements of the chemical compound called coumarin, which could be dangerous to human health if enough of it – more than 250 servings of tonka beans - were consumed.

Some say the ban on tonka beans (Dipteryx odorata) should go the way of absinthe and mangosteens. They should be legal, just as they are in France, where tonka beans are used in pastries, ice cream, and creamy sauces and stews. They infuse a cherry, vanilla, smokey, floral flavor and aroma that’s unlike anything else you can find. They are widely used in American pastry kitchens and vendors sell them quietly. Ask any pastry chef and they’ll tell you where they can get some. Hell, I have some in my pantry tight now that I brought from the far northern Amazon of Brazil.

In southern Venezuela, where cumaru trees grow in abundance on open land, tonka beans have the potential to transform indigenous economies. This is exactly why Irena Stein, who owns Alma Cocina Latina in Baltimore is so interested in them [Listen to our podcast interview with Irena Stein here]. She is known for bringing strange ingredients from Venezuela in her suitcase.

For the past year, Stein has been stepping up her efforts. She has been trying to formalize a conduit between the restaurant and her suppliers in Venezuela to make it easier. She has been actively trying to help support rainforest communities in southern Venezuela by sourcing small batches of murupi, lemon ants, kumachi and tonka beans for the restaurant while helping small suppliers in Venezuela like Sabores Origenes to navigate the complicated export process.

“The obstacles we have to expose Venezuelan culture through gastronomy is enormous,” she tells me.

Flights between Caracas and cities like Ciudad Bolivar and Puerto Ayacucho, in close proximity to where these ingredients are found, are quite limited, so the amount of product they can send is also limited. At Alma, they focus on using many of ingredients for the bar program, as the flavors can be more easily amplified, and the quantities are too small for use in the kitchen.

At Alma, they macerate tonka beans in rum and let them sit for weeks at a time, along with cinnamon and copoazú. Just a little bit in a cocktail goes a long way. As mentioned they can also be used in pastries. I mostly use mine to make ice creams and it tastes like a strong vanilla flavor with additional depth.

It’s a particularly precarious time in Venezuela right now. Corruption is rampant. Gold mining has become the primary source of income in Bolívar and Amazonas states. In the markets in Canaima you can pay in gold, petro dollars, Bolivars or US dollars. Villages that once shared gasoline to reduce expenses amongst each other can no longer do so because the lines of communication have been cut. The government infrastructure has essentially been abandoned.

While small amounts of tonka beans are being sold the perfume and tobacco industry in Europe, the potential of the ingredient being sold in the U.S. for cooking purposes could help right historic wrongs. After the West learned of the fragrant beans and other rainforest products, African slaves were brought in to harvest them alongside indigenous ones. The wealth extracted from southern Venezuela has yet to return and still today, the majority of people that own hotels and tour agencies are not from the region. Stein is also helping a Pemón indigenous community establish tour operations in Canaima and become a direct source to help people understand the region.

Stein finds the ban on tonka beans laughable. “A lack of knowledge makes people fearful,” she says. “McDonald’s is more dangerous. We need to demystify what is dangerous and what isn’t.”

I asked her if she’s afraid of a kitchen raid like the one at Alinea.

“They can come and knock at the door,” she says. “I don’t care.”

COCKTAIL RECIPE: Murmuyo

From Alma Cocina Latina in Baltimore.

1.5 ounces Novo Fogo Aged Cachaca

.75 ounces Tonka Bean and lemongrass syrup (see below)

.5 ounces lemon juice

.25 ounces Maggie's Farm Falernum Liqueur

2 dashes orange bitters

Garnishes: bee pollen, lavender

Shake all of the ingredients in a cocktail mixer, strain and then pour over ice. Garnish with the bee pollen and lavender.

*For the Tonka Bean and lemongrass syrup:

Add 1 cup of white sugar, 1 cup of water, 3 finely grated tonka beans and 3 tablespoons of loose-leaf lemongrass tea in a pot and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is a rich dark brown. Let cool and steep for about 45 minutes. Fine strain the mixture using a coffee filter. Bottle in a glass jar and store in the fridge. The syrup should last for about a month.