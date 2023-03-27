La Cocina de Sole in Villa Cerro Castillo, Chile. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

There’s something romantic to me about food trucks, carts and mobile kitchens amidst the wild landscapes at the ends of the earth in Patagonia. I don’t mean modern food trucks with their fancy courts and shiny equipment, but weather-beaten vehicles that simply exist to fill a fleeting, seasonal, need. Imagine cooking in one of them. What would your days be like? Mostly quiet, but then life. Like the seasons in Patagonia. Secluded inside for long periods of time, warmed by burning wood and maté, and then the grayness dissipates. Imagine the people that come by. Off the mountain and out of the forests. In trucks. On motorcycles. Locals. Travelers. Smiling faces happy to see another human out in the enormity that is the world. And outside there are bursts of sun breaking through the clouds intersected by blankets of, thunderous, all-encompassing rain beating and streaming against the sides of the kitchen like a thousand geese flapping their wings.

Side view at La Cocina de Sole in Villa Cerro Castillo, Chile. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

La Cocina de Sole – Villa Cerro Castillo, Chile

It’s been more than a decade since I came across La Cocina de Sole in Villa Cerro Castillo on the Carretera Austral, the lonely highway in Chile’s isolated northern Patagonia region, but I still think about it often. It’s a classic sanguchería with the usual Barros lucos and chacareros. I remember ordering a churrasco palta, a steak and avocado sandwich on a hallulla, and some crispy fries and sitting outside on one of the picnic tables because the day was clear and the view, well, you can see it above.

The interior. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

This photo is quite old, when the bus was barely restored, but in my mind it is how I still imagine it. Tripadvisor photos show it’s still there and Sole has added two additional buses, all of them now painted in bright colors, for additional seating.

Momentos Ricos – Ushuaia, Argentina

Less isolated, right near the port of Ushuaia, in an out of the way lot is Momentos Ricos. This part of Ushuaia, is mostly a tourist area, a jumping off point to explore elsewhere in Tierra del Fuego, but this cart is there for local fishermen and dockworkers. The menu is just as you see it on the side of the cart: a few sandwiches, choirpan and panchos (hot dogs), a milanesa and empanadas. It’s slow going inside, so I saw several people order ahead.

This is the bondiola, sometimes called bondipan elsewhere in Argentina. Inside the bun, beneth a thin layer of ham and melted cheese, are thick slices of pork shoulder that were cooked on the cart’s griddle.

Choripán & Banana Shakes in Punta Arenas

In Punta Arenas, Chile, there’s a picada, a divey, old school restaurant called Kiosko Roca. It has been open since 1932 and for the most part, their business model relies on just two menu items: Choripán and Banana con Leche.

The banana con leche is a ripe banana blended with milk and ice, plus a touch of sugar. That’s it. It’s innocent and childlike and is something Chilean kids have on their birthdays or for breakfast.

The choripán, which comes with or without melted cheese, is not like an Argentine choripán with a chorizo on a bun. It’s a chorizo paste spread on a hallulla bun. Their secret, they claim, is the recipe for the paste, which has been passed down through generations.

Each on their own are forgetable, but together they become something else. The spiciness of the chorizo, the stiff texture of the chorizo and the fat of the milk and the cheese all balance each other. Then there are the bananas, the most tropical fruit you will find in Patagonia, and they carry your imagination away outside of the gray and rain, even just for a few moments. It’s breakfast, lunch and dessert all at once and there are lines out the door almost any time of the day because the pairing just always makes sense.