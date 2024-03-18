Open cacao pods at harvest in Quillabamba, Peru. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

On average, more than 70 percent of the cacao plant is wasted at its origins. With the global trade in cacao estimated at roughly $1 trillion dollars, that’s far from an insignificant amount of waste. While the seeds, or beans, are used in the chocolate making process, the rest of the plant is generally considered waste, a leftover, a byproduct. When cacao is processed, there are primarily three types of byproducts: the cacao pod husk, cacao bean shells, or nibs, and cacao mucilage, or pulp. However, each of these byproducts have various uses in the culinary industry.

“Cacao shouldn't be well known only to make chocolate, but it should also be recognized by the whole fruit,” says Ecuadorian chef Alejandra Espinoza, who is the co-owner behind Somos in Quito and the soon to open Cotoa in Miami. At her restaurants, she has been creating awareness of all the ways to create additional value out of cacao waste. She and her team are creating cacao fruit snacks, cacao honey and kid’s cacao pouches, as well as using the peels of the nibs to make beer and kombucha.

“Our cacao, nibs and pulp have an extraordinary taste and the world needs to try it in final products,” she says. “That is why we want to find uses of byproducts in our kitchen, to position this fruit as a golden product that can be used as a whole: nibs, pulp, husk.”

Most of the money made from the chocolate industry is not by the farmers, but by the end product and a network of middlemen that control much of the supply chain, which has created opportunities for countless human rights abuses. Aside of cutting out middlemen and shortening the distance between cacao farmer and chocolate maker, altering the value chain so that cacao farmers get more from the different parts of the cacao can have a significant impact.

Additionally, this waste piles is left to decompose in fields and forests, attracting unwanted pests and pathogenic microorganisms that have caused outbreaks of diseases like black pod.

“The single most significant driver of deforestation in cocoa production is poverty,” Kwame Osei, the country director for Ghana and Nigeria for the Rainforest Alliance, told The Guardian last year.

Cacao pulp, or mucilage, is the most obvious and easiest byproduct to find uses for. In the plant’s origins in South America, it was the pulp that was originally sought out and not the bean. It can be eaten fresh or fermented into a drink. There have been multiple attempts to commercialize otherwise discarded pulp at scale, such as by Suavva, which used the juice for smoothies, and Solbeso, a spirit produced from the fermented juice of cacao pulp that utilized discarded cacao fruits from Peru, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic. Artisan products and restaurants have had more lasting success. At Central in Lima, they have been using cacao pulp to make juices, sweeteners and ferments for more than a decade, not to mention experimenting with using all parts of the plant from the chuncho variety of cacao on their menu, including the veins, leaves and flowers.

“Cacao pulp has many different uses and that is the most interesting part of it. Our industry is now discovering and exploring with this powerful ingredient.

“It taste is sour and sweet but it can be a perfect replacement for sugar, for example,” says Espinoza. “In my advice, we should explore all of the uses possible, cocktail making, introducing it as an ingredient in savory plates.”

She makes ceviches with cacao pulp, as well as ice creams. She suggests chocolate makers use it to sweeten chocolate or use it as an added element into truffles and pastries. Or even just to pour glasses of the antioxidant rich juice on its own.

Other parts of the plant, such as the husk, can be more challenging. Espinoza has tried making it into flour, but the process was long, expensive and didn’t taste great.

In the following recipes below, she uses the pulp and nibs in recipes that bring out the fruits tropical flavors. She serves them together at Somos with freeze dried cacao pulp on the rim of the chicha glass.

Cacao pulp chicha and sorbet at Somo in Quito, Ecuador. Photo courtesy Alejandra Espinoza.

RECIPE: Chicha de Cacao

Cacao pulp 1 liter

Water 1 liter

Sugar 100 grams

Rice 50 grams

Cacao nibs 50 grams

Bring 500 ml of water with the sugar and all of the cacao pulp to a boil, then remove from heat. When cool enough to handle, pour the mixture into a glass container along with all of the remaining ingredients, cover with a cheesecloth and let it ferment for 5 to 7 days in a warm, dry space. After 5 days check the flavor and depending on the temperature it might be ready or need and extra day or two. Keep the chicha in the fridge for up to 7 days.

RECIPE: Fermented Cacao Pulp Sorbet

Cacao pulp 1 liter

Brown sugar 150 grams

Lemon juice 20 grams

Ice-cream stabilizer - 10% of the total liquid (Espinoza uses SOSA PROCREMA 100)

To make the sorbet, boil the cacao pulp until it reaches 98°C (210°F). Remove from heat and add the brown sugar. Let cool, then pour the mixture in a glass jar, cover it with a cheesecloth and let it ferment for 3 days. Afterward, pour the juice in a pot and boil until 80°C (175°F), then add ice-cream stabilizer and the lemon juice. Let it rest in the fridge for 8 hours and process in an ice cream maker on sorbet mode. Once ready, serve with caramelized nibs and cacao syrup (see below).

RECIPE: Cacao syrup

Cacao pulp 1 liter

Heat the cacao pulp at a low temperature not exceeding 80°C (176°F) until the pulp thickens up into a syrup consistency, about 1 hour. Let chill.