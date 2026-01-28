Salpicón de pescado, arroz con coco, platanos en tentacíon & white rice – Cartagena, Colombia

The above photo is of a fairly typical plate of food in Cartagena, Colombia., It’s something you might find in the Mercado de Bazurto, as I did, or in a family home. There’s both plain white rice and coconut rice, and fish that has been cooked and shredded, and seasoned with aromatics, turmeric, paprika and other spices. What likely is catching your attention, however, is the bananas. What could possibly make them that electric red color? It’s a soda called Kola Román, which was first created in Cartagena in 1865 as a champagne style soda and then recreated in a more popular form in the 1930s. It is believed to be the oldest commercial soda in the world that is still in production. It’s fizzy and bright red like those bananas, and is infused with vanilla. You’ll often see it mixed with powdered and condensed milk for a sweet drink, or mixed with beer in a cocktail called a refajo. The banana recipe, Platanos en Tentacíon, caramelizes the bananas with the soda, along with baking soda, cloves and sometimes vanilla beans.

