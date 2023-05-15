A once per month-ish round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

If any restaurant wants to use this for their bathroom wallpaper I will lend you an improved version of this design for free.

Restaurant Openings

Yum Cha - Santiago, Chile: Recently, Nicolás Tapia, a chef that has worked and traveled widely, opened Yum Cha, a Cantonese term for food that is served with tea. Open in the evenings only, it features a menu of 10 dishes utilizing Chilean ingredients with Chinese influences, paired with 10 different teas (or a combination of tea and wine). Yum Cha is one of the most original concepts I’ve seen in a long time.

yumchacl A post shared by Yum Cha 饮茶 ( @yumchacl )

Rocco’s – Lima, Peru: Rafael Osterling (Rafael, El Mercado, etc) has partnered with Rodrifgo Alzamora to open this trattoria in Lima that is getting a lot of buzz since opening. The menu features mostly classic Italian recipes, though done in the pairs signature style that allows to seemlessly break traditions. Here’s what food writer Paola Miglio writes in El Trinche: “"Then a carbonara of sea urchins that possibly shakes the pulse of the orthodox. And a fun pineapple pizza that continues to challenge the conservative. Well-achieved irreverences that do not let one get bored.”

Artisan Bryan The Bakery – Brooklyn, New York: Blogger turned author of the book New World Sourdough Bryan Ford has opened a pre-order only bakery making mostly Latin American baking traditions like Mexican panes dulces, Argentine fugazzetta, Venezuelan golfeados and Pan Cubano baked with banana leaf.

artisanbryanthebakery A post shared by Artisan Bryan THE BAKERY ( @artisanbryanthebakery )

Florería Atlántico & Brasero Atlántico – Barcelona, Spain: Tato Giovannoni’s Buenos Aires, Argentina bar Florería Atlántico, ranked 18th in the World's 50 Best Bars, and his restaurant Brasero Atlántico, opened Barcelona locations in early May.

Elsewhere in Food Media

In Spanish website Siete Canibales, Ignacio Medina asks Ferran Adrià about elBulli1846, aka the El Bulli Museum, has an opening date:

“elBullifoundation has changed. At first it was just like a center, a laboratory of ideas and it began to change when we did the exhibitions. The first was the one at the Palau Robert in Barcelona, in 2012, then the one in Madrid, which went to Peru... and we realized how important it was for people and also for us to know what was behind elBulli, that people I had elements to understand it. I always say that when you are going to have a gastronomic experience you have to feel it, you don't have to understand it. The museum is to understand and know. It can be felt, but it is to understand.”

There has been a steadily growing drumbeat of fermented foods being good for your gut biome for the past decade, at least. While there is truth to it, the science doesn’t necessarily back up the idea that fermented foods should be thought of as medicine. In Mold, Maya Hey elegantly explains:

“I take issue with this framing of microbe-as-medical-supplement for the simple reason that it casts microbes as distinct objects to hunt, name, and consume, instead of seeing them as part of a set of contingent relations that are always (or already) constitutive of our very being. To only see microbes as tools misses the whole point of co-existence. Many of the verbs used in scientific inquiry around microbes like capture, harness, and exploit, cordons microbes off as just another resource to extract. My concern is that championing microbes as tool-first, organism-second means that the modern eater forever stays cradled in the bosom of product-oriented ways of life, instead of cultivating a robust sense of entangled lifeways. It ignores how our collective metabolisms are knotted together, our stakes, entwined.”

Tamal makers in Arizona are uniting against the Democratic governor’s veto of a bill that would legalize informal food vendors. – The New York Times.

Should we be eating bluefin tuna? Jean Trinh breaks down what you need to know about Pacifc vs Atlantic and farmed vs ranched. – Los Angeles Times.

Happenings

Lengua – Miami, Florida: Nidal Barake and the team from Gluttonomy are putting on the second annual edition of theier food marketing event on May 30-June 1. This year speakers include chefs Manu Buffara, Daniela Soto-Innes and JJ Johnson, as well as food loss clothing designer Natalia Burakowska (listen to our podcast interview from last week) and various others discussing marketing, technology and trends in the culinary world.

Foraging For

While ramps are starting to whither here in the northeastern United States, fiddlehead ferns and morel mushrooms are popping…somewhere. I haven’t found any as of writing, though I’ve heard others reporting their appearance. It’s also a good time to gather spruce tips, grape hyacinth, sassafrass, stinging nettles and dandelions, among other things.

Recent Meals

Spanish chef Ugo Chan popped up at Nikkei restaurant Llama San in New York City, one of my go to spots. This course was a favorite: Ikizukuri, Getaria-Style Bilbania, paired with a surprising Equipo Navazos, Manzanilla en Rama.

Book Recommendations

Recent Stories at New Worlder

Other Worthy Substack Reads

Send tips to: thenewworlder@gmail.com.