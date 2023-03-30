A.I., or Artificial Intelligence, is an emerging technology that we are only beginning to understand the full potential of. I have little doubt that it is going to revolutionize how we are going to interact with the digital world in the coming years, in both positive and negative ways. I have started to wonder how it might be applied to food. Some are already using it to create recipes, just by taking an image of the things in a refrigerator. It’s also helping predict food insecurity and takeover some restaurant operations.

What else can it do? How useful is it to spur imagination? To give an idea of a seemingly impossible restaurant mash-up? To create new hybrid crops? To create new kitchen equipment? To give design ideas?

I used Starry A.I. and suggested some basic prompts. Some turned out better than others. The technology is really in its infancy and will definitely get better as time goes on, but it’s interesting to think where it might lead.

Noma x Frito Pie

Out of 4 images, this is the only one that didn’t resemble a plate of nachos. For those that don’t know, Frito Pie, aka Walking Taco, is a bag of corn chips (usually fritos) mixed with ground beef, sour cream and shredded cheese. Sometimes it is served right in the bag, other times on a plate. The Noma Frito Pie appears to have foraged beach herbs on top and some kind of seeds mixed within. And is that broccoli on the bottom? I feel Noma could make a Frito Pie far more interesting.

Carrot x Tomato

A super juicy carrot? A crunchy tomato? Could something like this be bred? This is simply merging the images, but what if the algorithm had actual DNA? Could it predict what two varieties could look like after 5 years of cross breeding? What about 50 years?

Taco Bell x Lucky Charms

This is obviously gross on multiple levels and I would hesitate to call it food, but Taco Bell does have tacos with Doritos shells so really how far off is a Lucky Charms Taco? Is the shell made of Lucky Charms’ oats?

Argentine Parrilla x Wood Fired Pizza Oven

The images that came out for this were not as interesting as I thought. What I was imagining was a iron grated grill that also had a domed area, but perhaps they could utilize the same wood burning flames underneath? I didn’t think it that well through. The A.I. isn’t smart enough to understand that food is actually supposed to be cooked somewhere, so all of the images basically resemble a pizza oven with a wood burning fire in the middle.

Grand Central Oyster Bar x McDonald’s

This one feels quite random to me. I was expecting it to utilize the vaulted brick ceilings of New York’s Grand Central Oyster Bar with a fast food set up underneath. My initial thoughts are that it looks like a McDonald’s in a casino with a raw bar in Kazakhstan.