Ingredients gathered and grown in the Tambopata rainforest in southeastern Peru. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

“At Central, we cook ecosystems,” we wrote in the book Central, published in 2016. I can see to some, how that might seem like some frivolous statement that chefs routinely make these days, but I assure you it is far from it. The idea demands extensive explanation, but for now I’ll try to fit it into something you can digest on the screen you are reading this on.

About a decade ago, I ate Central’s initial Alturas menu in the old Miraflores space and something important happened. I had been to Central a handful of times since the first month they opened in 2008, watching it gradually evolve from a restaurant that served tuna tataki to one where you would see unfamiliar ingredients grown or gathered in rural communities in the Andes and Amazon, as was being done in other restaurants in Lima at the time, such as Malabar, Astrid y Gastón and Maido. These ingredients weren’t being discovered, as many in the media carelessly say (and continue to say), but being used in modern kitchens for the first time. That alturas menu, while far from what it would become, was like a light bulb going off in my head. It wasn’t an emotional reaction, like you get when you taste something that invokes something buried down in your taste memory, like Proust’s madeleine. It was more of a cerebral one.

Seeing the country laid out in that way, its biodiversity charted on a menu, the place I had been living in or traveling around for eight years at that point, was revealing. It allowed me to pull all those scattered fragments of the previous years together and visualize their connections. To understand this idea, is to see gastronomy less as a collection of individual ingredients, and more as a network of them within the natural world, each one depending upon the other.

The menu wasn’t as refined then, still a loose idea more than anything, but the foundations were there. In the years after and up until the book was published it changed significantly. The team from Mater Iniciativa created an entire network of substitutions for the common non-native ingredients found that were used in most restaurant kitchens. Basic staples like wheat flours and sugars, not to mention the xantham gums and things that were being hyped in most fine dining kitchens then. They traveled further and they learned more. As the dishes became purer reflections of those ecosystems, they started looking less and tasting less like other international fine dining restaurants and more like something all their own. The experience of eating them was closer to being in the ecosystems themselves, with the same colors and fragrances you might encounter as if you were paddling a canoe through the mangroves of Zarumilla or walking through a field in Chijichaya. Over the years, as Central moved to Casa Tupac in Barranco, formalized Mater Iniciativa, unleashed an array of other ideas into the world (Kjolle, Mil, Maz) and reached out to new partners (the communities of Mullak'as-Misminay and Kacllaraccay), the idea of eating ecosystems has been explored in different ways that are still spiraling outward in hundreds of directions, exploring an umbrella of different ideas, that will continue to grow and evolve for many years to come.

These restaurants are artistic odes to this idea, reminders of it, but they’re not meant to be practical applications of it. Nor are they the only incarnations of it. It is something many indigenous communities still practice or have knowledge of. It’s an idea of eating that all of our ancestors once lived with, until our food systems became industrialized to the point where we wiped out much of our native landscapes and turned them into food factories.

Being named #1 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurant list is not the culmination of this work, but rather a reflection of a job well done. It’s great that more people will know there are restaurants like Central out there and perhaps they’ll want to understand why it is the way it is instead of just checking it off their list. Maybe they will have the same cerebral reaction that I had years ago that helped me shift my perspective? Maybe they can even if they are not able to go to Central, Kjolle, Mil or Maz?

Central has proven that when the flora, fauna and funga that grow together share a plate together, the resulting flavors can be extraordinary. How can we get the wider world to think about what we eat in a way where all the pieces fit together within a balanced ecological puzzle, not just prizing certain ingredients or ones that are easy to produce at high volumes. To be able to work within the limits of our ecosystems, rather than forcing them to bend to our will. It will be a colossal undertaking.