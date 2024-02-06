Note: The following story was written before the devasting wildfires swept through parts of Valparaíso and Viña del Mar over the weekend. I hesitated publishing this, but after speaking with people on the ground I determined it is more important than ever to support the city’s culinary scene, as the employees of several of the restaurants mentioned have lost their homes. Maintaining their jobs is essential in their rebuilding process. The port area and surrounding hills of Valparaíso where the following restaurants are located have not been directly affected by the fires and are still opening as normal, even as they are donating time and money to feed the displaced and rescue operations. They deserve your support now and in the coming months. While Eat List are typically for paid subscribers only, I’ll leave this one open for the time being. Visit Comida Para Todos to donate in support the recovery process.

The cerros of Valparaíso, Chile. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Idiosyncratic and gritty, Valparaíso’s restaurant scene never seems to get enough love. Well outside Santiago’s media bubble, creative restaurants run by talented chefs have long been overlooked and ignored outside of the city and the tourists that trickle in. It’s steep, graffiti covered streets and the crumbling façades of buildings more than a century old can be off-putting to some. However, for those that embrace the cities quirks, a vibrant social and culinary scene can be found within the colorful buildings that blanket the hillsides as if someone prompted an AI painting of a port city on an alien planet in a distant galaxy.

This is the land of the chorrillana, Chile’s disco fries, a mess of fried potatoes, sauteed onions and steak, served in eccentric bars. There are picadas, divey old restaurants, serving seafood chowders and fried empanadas filled with cochayuyo, or bull kelp. Several talented chefs born in the city that never left are reimagining what a restaurant here could be, embracing the city’s unique history and the singular ingredients found along the coast and surrounding valleys. Plus, it’s a short hop from the vineyards of Casablanca and Marga Marga valleys and the wines of small winemakers dominate the menus in the better restaurants here. These are my recommendations:

Sopaipillas fritas at La Caperucita y El Lobo. Photo: Nicholas Gill

La Caperucita y El Lobo

Open since 2012, the chef Leonardo de la Iglesia has run this restaurant up a steep set of stairs in the former house of his wife’s grandmother on Cerro Florida. An oasis of calm, perched above a rugged street, there’s a large patio with sweeping views of the bay, and two whimsical, fairy-tale-like floors of intimate rooms decorated with checkered floors and pink velvet benches. It’s the most technically advanced restaurant in the city, prepares a menu based around seasonal produce and whatever seafood is fresh that day. Think pickled pejerrey and confit conger eel with cilantro emulsion, paired with regional wines or their progressive cocktail menu. lacaperucitayellobo.cl.

María María

This buzzy café and bakery on fills up most mornings and for weekend brunches for their sourdough bread and various baked goods (croissants, berlins, tarts and danishes), plus good coffee, but it’s open until 5pm and their lunch menus are worth a return visit. Made up of eclectic comfort foods like grilled razor clams with white bean salad, peanut miso ribs and octopus quesadillas. Instagram.

Vinilo Café

Set in a restored bar on Cerro Alegre, Vinilo has been at the forefront of Valparaíso’s culinary scene for more than a decade. It was one of Chile’s first restaurants to brew their own beer and they also opened the country’s first pisco bar next door. Much of the menu revolves around their wood burning clay oven in the back, such as slow cooked meats, ostiones (scallops) a la Parmesana and pastel de chocolo. Instagram.

A selection of desserts based in endemic Chilean ingredients at Olichen. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Olichen

Born and raised in Valparaíso, chef Gonzalo Lara has been quietly connecting visitors through his work in various restaurants, not to mention his famed anti-tours of the city and cooking classes. Olichen opened in 2022 and the menu is based mostly around endemic Chilean ingredients mostly sourced from indigenous and rural female foragers and producers that Lara infuses, occasionally with distant ingredients encountered when traveling, into creative dishes. There are potato dumplings called milcaos from Chiloé served with prietas, or blood sausage, and horse charqui, that he salts and sun dries on the restaurants roof terrace and serves like a tartar. Sweets don’t shy away from savory ingredients, like ice creams made from garlic from Llay Llay and black olives from the Azapa Valley. Instagram.

Casino Social J Cruz

Open since 1952, dive bar J Cruz is best known for popularizing the chorrillana, Chile’s answer to poutine, a mountain of greasy fries topped with sauteed onions, chopped steak and a fried egg. It’s sloppy and unrefined, meant to soak up alcohol more than anything. Still, a beer there, amidst the kitschy walls, listening to some old crooner play guitar, is has its charm. jcruz.cl.

Ostiones a la Parmesana at Tres Peces. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Tres Peces

Meyling Tang (listen to our podcast with her) has helped lead the conversation around with Chile’s artisan fishing piers with her non-profit Fundación CocinaMar and seafood restaurant, run alongside chef Paula Báez, Tres Peces is an extension of that work. The restaurant on Cerro Concepción is a showcase of Chilean fish and shellfish, serving regional recipes that adapt to what is coming in from Chilean piers, like tiradito de chochas, chupe de locos, cochayuyo ceviche and cheese and octopus empanadas. A small market within sells packaged seaweeds, smoked seafood and their beloved crab bisque. Instagram.

La Moneda de Oro

Amidst the countless picadas that line the lower streets around the port, this classic option at Bernardo O'Higgins 1252 remains one of the more reliable. You can find good, straightforward preparations of the city’s classic recipes – pastel de jaiba (crab chowder), guatitas (beef tripe), cazulea de vacuna (beef stew), chorrillanas, fried merluza (hake) or congrio (conger eel).

Maleza

As much cultural center as it is restaurant and bar, Maleza is one of those places that you could really own find in Valpo. Amidst the regular music and visual art performances, there’s a full bar and menu of comfort foods like beer braised pork loin and pesto and artichoke gnocchi. Additionally, there is a great terrace with views of Valparaíso’s hills. Instagram.

The facade of Ropa Tendida Bar y Cocina. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

Ropa Tendida Bar y Cocina

Upon first entering this restaurant hidden away on a steep street in Cerro Alegre, you walk through a series of staircases in what seems like a semi-abandon building. Just before you decide to turn around, thinking you are in the wrong place, you notice a string of hanging lights out the back and find a bar and two dining areas connected by a wooden bridge that are surrounded by taller buildings all around. Like much of Valparaíso, drinking and snacking are the main feature here, with a mix of original and classic cocktails to go with a menu of small plates like raw scallops on the half shell, clam tartar and breaded and fried cauliflower with salsa verde. Instagram.

Rojo Merkén

At Plazuela San Luis on a distant end of Cerro Alegre, this hot dog and sandwich cart is run by two long time Chilean cooks, one who happened to work long ago with Spain’s Martín Berasategui. More than your typical sandwich cart, they use rolls from local bakery Guria and meats from artisan deli Sethmacher. Mayo and other condiments are made from scratch and there is even housemade pichanga. Instagram.

Rosmarino

Chalkboard menus list a mix of Peruvian and Chilean dishes like ceviches, tiraditos and empanadas plus other rotating items that change with seasons at intimate Rosmarino on Cerro Concepción. There’s a short list of creative cocktails and wine from Chilean producers too. Instagram.

Panba

Beside Plaza Sotomayor, this sourdough bakery and café is a quick and convenient option for a morning coffee and pastry or afternoon pick me up. Instagram.

Pickers Coffee

Beneath stylish restaurant and design space El Internado, this coffee roaster has the city, if not Chile’s, best coffee. Instagram.