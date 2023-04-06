Taquería Los Cocuyos. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

The humble taqueria can be found in every region of Mexico, with every region contributing a range of styles, ingredients, and traditions. In the D.F., you can find all of them. Whether you’re exploring the Centro by day and in the mood for a snack or stumbling around Colonia Roma by night, there’s a taco for you. Here are my picks for Mexico City's best tacos: