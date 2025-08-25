Jaraqui frito at one of Manaus’ emblematic peixarias. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

While Belém do Pará often gets credit as the center of Brazilian Amazonian gastronomy, the culinary scene in Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon basin, has just as much to offer. Situated near the confluence of the Amazon and Negro rivers and a transportation hub for boats, flights, and buses to more distant locales, the city, right in the middle of the Amazon, absorbs a wider swath of surrounding cultures than any other.

Everywhere you look in the city, there are inventive young cooks making use of the access to the flora and fauna of the most biodiverse place on earth. There’s the first formal indigenous restaurant in Manaus, a model that could be replicated throughout the urban Amazon. There are upscale restaurants experimenting with regional ingredients, including in their cocktail programs, and refined sushi chefs working with local fish. Visiting fish restaurants, called peixarias, are an emblematic lunchtime experience. Also, street food here is prolific, from palm fruit sandwiches to steaming bowls of pungent broth with salted shrimp and tooth numbing herbs.

Here are my recommendations: on where to eat in Manaus, Brazil: