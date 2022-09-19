Cusco. Photo: Nicholas Gill.

The culinary scene in Cusco and the Sacred Valley of Peru has come a long way in recent years. Andean cuisine is in the midst of a resurgence as young chefs from the region are returning home from the coast to reclaim their culinary heritage, while some star Peruvian chefs are also moving in. The result is a rapidly expanding network of artisan producers, many of them indigenous, and ingredients of increasingly higher quality. For those easily impressed by restaurants with a few alpacas and pan flute music this list is not for you.