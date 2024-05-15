A regular round-up of culinary news from around the Americas, and beyond. If you have any tips about restaurant or hotel openings, new culinary books, food media worth reading, plus events and happenings of every sort, drop me a line thenewworlder@gmail.com.

Aerial view of flooded rice plantations in Eldorado do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, taken on May 9, 2024. Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images)

The connection between food and the earth’s changing climate came into clear view last week in the far south of Brazil in the city of Rio Grande do Sul, where heavy rains and floods have not only devastated the city and left many homeless, but have taken a toll on Brazil’s food supply. The state is Brazil’s largest producer of rice, and a sizable percentage of the season’s crop had yet to be harvested, plus much more was destroyed in flooded warehouses. It’s also a sizable source of the country’s soy, rice, wheat, beans and beef. With food prices already rising in the country, this will send food prices soaring and likely increase pressure to further expand agriculture in the Amazon and other vulnerable landscapes.

In Southern Africa, a severe drought has left millions hungry. In the Guardian, British farmer Guy Singh-Watson describes the troubles trying to grow crops in the UK right now:

“…over the past decade, as the pace of change in weather patterns has accelerated, the value of that accumulated experience has become increasingly irrelevant. For most farmers, this last year has been about grabbing rare, good weather windows and trying to make the most of wet conditions as we repeatedly fail to get crops sown. As the risk of crop failure has grown, margins have shrunk, meaning there’s nothing in the bank to pay for the bad years. Farm-gate prices have been driven down to levels which, in a good year, just about cover costs, but leave nothing to cover crops lost to adverse weather.”

On a related note, the duo behind the doomsday global seed vault in the Norwegian Arctic was awarded the World Food Prize. They hope that the award will “enable them push for hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding of seed bank endowments around the world.”

Elsewhere in Food Media

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel to watch video clips from the podcast. Full length episodes are now available!

Restaurant Openings

Frina - Lima, Peru: The Peruvian chef Francesca Ferreyros is exploring the connections between Southeast Asian and regional Peruvian cuisine, especially from the Amazon, at Frina in San Isidro. She’s using quite a few Amazonian ingredients like mishkina, tucupi and shica shica that rarely make it to Lima’s restaurants. It’s a more fine dining approach than her now closed Southeast Asian restaurant Baan.

frina.pe A post shared by @frina.pe

La Osteria – Lima & Punta Hermosa, Peru: Peru’s first oyster bar has opened two locations, utilizing oysters from their own farms. They are big, meaty oysters and while they do serve them raw, along with scallops, there’s a full menu of grilled oysters and other seafood recipes. From the owners of El Pez Nuestro de Cada Día.

San Telmo Social Club – Lima, Peru: After having just opened the restaurant Oqre in Cuzco, Jorge Muñoz, formerly chef of Astrid y Gastón and Barcelona’s Pakta, will be opening a bar and restaurant in Miraflores on Calle Cantuarias this June in the original Astrid y Gastón space. Luis Flores, formerly of Amaz will develop the cocktails.

jorge_munoz_castro A post shared by @jorge_munoz_castro

Tucupi do Centro – São Paulo, Brazil: Regional food of the Amazonian state of Acre in Galeria Metrópole. It’s an extension of the chef Amanda Vasconcelos e Silva’s Casa do Tucupi, which is on hiatus.

Restaurant Y - Iguassu Falls, Brazil: Inside Belmond’s Hotel das Cataratas in Iguassu Falls, chef Luis Felipe Souza of Evvai in São Paulo (listen to our podcast interview). The restaurant, with only dinner service, is more focused on exploring regional Brazilian gastronomy rather than its connections with Italy, as is the case at Evvai.

Crudo – San José, Costa Rica: Sikwa’s Pablo Bonilla has just opened this Costa Rican izakaya. The 30-seat restaurant is directly beside Sikwa, in the Los Yoses neighborhood.

Mareida – London, England: Chilean chef Carolina Bazán and sommelier Rosario Onetto of Santiago’s Ambrosía Bistro are opening a Chilean restaurant and wine bar in London. There’s no better pair to fix the lack of Chilean culinary representation in the city.

Gesto – Medellín, Colombia: Miguel Warren, whose restaurant Barcal made a lot of noise when the chef opened it at 25 before closing during the pandemic, is opening this 14 seat restaurant in a rural area 40 kilometers from the city. According to this 7 Canibales story, rather than traveling around Colombia looking for ingredients, he’s opting to go where the ingredients are and growing many of them himself.

Esse Taco – Brooklyn, New York: Mexican chef Enrique Olvera of Pujol, who already has Cosme and Atla in Manhattan, has opened this standing room only taqueria in Williamsburg. It’s a more concept driven approach to his Molino El Pujol in Mexico City, with just four types of tacos on corn tortillas that are made downstairs, plus a riff of Cosme’s corn husk meringue in ice cream. Considering how the group has expanded to Los Angeles and Las Vegas, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Esse go national.

In other restaurant news, Latin American restaurant with Venezuelan roots Alma in Baltimore (we interviewed owner and cookbook author Irena Stein here on the podcast), has hired a new chef, Hector Romero, a culinary anthropologist and co-founder of the Instituto Culinario de Caracas.

In Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe, chef Diego Hernández Baquedano is reopening Corazón de Tierra in June, taking over Jair Téllez’s former Laja space, which closed last Fall, according to Eater.

Book Recommendations

Events

T’impuy - June 16-19, Lima, Peru. A special event presented by the Basque Culinary, that “aims to stir up the debate about what we cook and eat, and the impact of everything surrounding it. Hosted by Gastón Acurio and Pía León, the International Council will be spotlighting the role that Peru has played in gastronomy’s expansion in recent decades - as a cradle of talent, traditions and transformational ideas.”

Elsewhere On Substack

Recent Stories on New Worlder

Did you know you can also listen to the New Worlder podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and most other podcast sites?

Recent Podcast Episodes